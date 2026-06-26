Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
11h

Hope that BB gets everything he deserves and of course, that means jail and a change in Israel. It’s wonderful that Zelenskyy is being encouraged by Felon but I hope he takes all of that encouragement with a grain of salt. Felon will eventually turn on Zelenskyy as well, and we all know it. “What a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive.“

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Linda Weide's avatar
Linda Weide
11h

Lie down with dogs, get up with fleas.

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