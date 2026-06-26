June 26, 2026

“There Was No Agreement In Alaska.”

That’s not a tweet. That’s not a leak. That’s not me reading tea leaves on a Wednesday night.

That is the Secretary of State of the United States of America, standing in Manama, Bahrain, yesterday, looking into a camera and torching ten months of Kremlin propaganda with eleven words:

“There was no agreement in Alaska. There was a proposal in Alaska, but there was no agreement in Alaska. If there had been an agreement, we would have had an end to the war.” — Marco Rubio, June 25, 2026

For ten straight months, Sergey Lavrov has been on every Russian state outlet selling something called the “Spirit of Anchorage” — the idea that at the August 2025 Trump-Putin summit, the United States agreed in principle to push Ukraine into surrendering all of Donbas (including the parts Russia couldn’t take on the battlefield in four years of trying), in exchange for a frozen front line everywhere else.

The Russians built their entire 2026 diplomatic strategy on that “Spirit.” Lavrov repeated it. Peskov repeated it. Ryabkov literally accused the White House this month of violating the Anchorage agreements.

And then on Thursday, the Secretary of State — Trump’s own Secretary of State — walked into a hotel ballroom in Bahrain and said: there was no deal. There was never a deal. If there were a deal, the war would be over.

And if there was a deal, it was between Trump and Putin prior to Ukraine’s stunning turnaround.

Trump is doing what he does best, walking away from a losing effort he helped surate but can no longer control.

What Actually Happened In Anchorage

Let’s get the receipts out, because this matters.

In August 2025, Trump flew Putin to American soil — Putin’s first U.S. visit since launching the largest land war in Europe since 1945. The Kremlin treated it as a propaganda coronation. Putin got the red carpet, the handshake, the photo op, the “very productive” Trump quote.

What Putin didn’t get was a deal. Because according to multiple sources, including one familiar with the discussions cited by the Kyiv Independent, what Moscow actually asked for in Alaska was the same thing it has asked for every single time: Ukraine withdraws from Donbas in exchange for a ceasefire elsewhere.

That’s the surrender terms of a war Russia hasn’t won.

Kyiv said no — because of course Kyiv said no. The proposal died in the room. But Putin walked out and immediately started telling his own people that Trump had agreed. He sold it to his oligarchs, his propagandists, his army of conscripts dying in trenches outside Pokrovsk. Trump has our back. The Americans are with us. Just hold on.

And Trump — for ten months — let him. Because the lie was useful to Trump too. It kept the “I’m the peacemaker” grift alive while he tried to muscle Zelensky into accepting Putin’s terms.

Then the bottom fell out.

The Pattern: Trump Always Bails On The Loser

You’ve seen this movie. I’ve written about it. He did it to Netanyahu first.

Go back to June 1, 2026. Trump is on a phone call with Bibi Netanyahu — the man he hugged on the Knesset floor in 2025, the man he called the “greatest friend Israel ever had” — and he is screaming at him. According to Axios, with two U.S. officials and a third source briefed on the call confirming it, Trump tells Netanyahu:

“You’d be in prison if it weren’t for me. I’m saving your ass. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this.”

He called Bibi “f-cking crazy.” On the phone. In an “expletive-laden” tirade. Because Netanyahu had ordered strikes on Beirut that were blowing up Trump’s Iran negotiations — and Trump needed those Iran negotiations desperately, because the war had become wildly unpopular, the Strait of Hormuz was closed, oil was spiking, and the midterms were coming.

A week later, talking to the Financial Times, Trump went on the record:

“I call the shots. I call all the shots. He doesn’t call the shots.”

That’s the same man who, eight months earlier, called Bibi his greatest ally. Who let Bibi drag him into Iran. Who handed Bibi a blank check on Gaza.

The moment Bibi became a political liability, Trump didn’t just abandon him — he publicly emasculated him. Because Trump’s loyalty isn’t ideological. It isn’t moral. It isn’t strategic. It’s transactional, and the moment your transaction stops paying out, you’re a problem to be solved.

Ask Cohen. Ask Pence. Ask Sessions. Ask Bolton. Ask McConnell. Ask anyone who ever stood next to this man on a stage.

Now ask Vladimir Putin.

What Changed: Ukraine Flipped The Board

Here’s the part the Kremlin doesn’t want you to see. Here’s why the “Spirit of Anchorage” had to die.

Ukraine is winning the war Russia can’t end.

I’m not saying that because I want it to be true. I’m saying it because the physical evidence is now impossible to spin. Let me lay it out:

1. Russia is pulling its air defences off the front to protect Moscow.

On June 24, 2026, Zelensky stood in front of cameras after a briefing from Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence chief Oleh Ivashchenko and dropped the receipts. Ukrainian intelligence obtained internal Russian documents showing the Kremlin has ordered air defence systems pulled from regional and frontline positions and redeployed to three priority zones:

Moscow — “hundreds of launchers” of S-400, S-500, and Pantsir systems massed in the capital region.

Valdai — Putin’s personal residence area, where “nearly 90 launchers” have been moved in from other regions, with a special air defense division being formed there just to protect the leadership.

The Kerch Bridge — the lifeline to occupied Crimea.

In Zelensky’s own words: “On all other directions in Russia, in their other cities, there are now a few launchers each. Such are the priorities. They are protecting their power — they are protecting the source of this war.”

Read that as a Russian voter in Saratov or Volgograd. Putin is leaving you exposed to drones so he can sleep safely in Valdai. That’s not victory. That’s a regime curled around its own throat.

2. Crimea is becoming an island.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said it on camera last week: “Crimea is being isolated by drones. In the near future, it appears that the Crimean peninsula will turn into an island.”

It’s not bluster. The proof:

The North Crimean Canal railway bridge — a major Russian military supply route — was destroyed by Ukrainian Special Operations Forces on June 23.

Strikes on both sides of the Kerch Bridge on June 21, including the Kavkaz oil port in Krasnodar and the TES-Terminal-1 oil depot in Kerch itself.

Three Russian supply ferries set on fire in the Kerch Strait, geolocated by ISW.

Russian-installed authorities in Crimea suspended civilian fuel sales — gas stations only serving state services.

Tourist activities banned through September. Streetlights off. Public transport scaled back.

A few weeks ago, Crimea was Putin’s “crown jewel.” This week, it’s a peninsula running on rations because Kyiv’s drones have eaten its supply lines.

3. Ukraine is hitting strategic targets a thousand miles deep.

60,000 metric tons of ammunition destroyed at a Baltic Fleet arsenal near St. Petersburg — Putin’s hometown.

Moscow’s Kapotnya oil refinery — 15 kilometres from the Kremlin — hit twice this month, including a hundred-drone raid on June 18.

Two oil refineries were hit in Ufa, 1,500 kilometre s from the front line, on June 25.

An oil depot in Krasnodar.

More than 60 Russian regions are reporting fuel shortages. Gasoline and diesel prices are spiking. Russia’s deputy PM Alexander Novak is openly considering a diesel export ban.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry says it has hit more than 800,000 enemy targets with drones since January 1. 95% of those drones are domestically produced. Russia spent two years saying the sanctions wouldn’t bite. They didn’t have to. Ukraine’s drone industry is doing the biting.

4. Russia’s frontline advances have ground to a halt.

Western analysts — not Ukrainian press releases, Western analysts — are now saying Moscow’s offensive has stalled out. Putin is paying tens of thousands of casualties a month, according to Rubio’s own remarks, for advances measured in tree lines.

So here’s the question Donald Trump asked himself between Anchorage and now:

Why am I holding Putin’s hand on a sinking submarine?

The Rhetoric Shift Nobody Should Miss

Watch what the man has said in the last three weeks.

June 15, G7 sidelines, Evian-les-Bains, France: “Now that Iran is done, we’re going to focus on this.”

June 16, G7 statement: Trump signs onto a joint communiqué describing Russia as the “offensive” party in the war — a 180 from February 2025, when his White House tried to strip the word “aggressor” from a G7 draft. Macron, walking out of the room, calls it a “real change in approach.”

June 23, Kyiv Independent reporting, citing a senior Ukrainian official briefed on the Trump-Zelensky meeting: Trump privately told Zelensky to act “more boldly” toward Russia. “Trump says he doesn’t really believe Putin will do anything without pressure.”

June 24, Oval Office, with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte sitting next to him: Trump calls Zelensky “courageous” and says he’s “doing pretty well” and “holding his own.” This is the same man who, in February 2025, told Zelensky to his face that he didn’t “have the cards.”

June 24, Financial Times: Trump reportedly “extremely impressed and fascinated” by Ukraine’s long-range strikes inside Russia, and agrees to tighten sanctions on Russia’s energy sector.

June 25, Rubio in Bahrain: “There was no agreement in Alaska.”

That’s not a drift. That’s not a “nuance.” That is the United States pivoting — at the level of the President’s spoken word and the Secretary of State’s on-camera disavowal — away from a man it spent ten months protecting.

Macron, the same day Rubio spoke, said it plainly: The United States is no longer a neutral mediator in this war. It has chosen Ukraine’s side.

The Thesis: Trump’s “Alliances” Were Never Real

Here’s what I want you to sit with.

Donald Trump didn’t ally with Netanyahu because he loved Israel. He allied with Netanyahu because the evangelical base and Adelson money demanded it, and because Bibi was useful for picking fights that played well on Fox.

Donald Trump didn’t ally with Putin because he had a brilliant strategic vision for a Russia-China-US axis. He allied with Putin because Putin flattered him, because the Russian propaganda machine made him look smart, and because the “deal” was always meant to be the photo op, bitcoin and carving up the world’s precious resources WITH Putin — not the peace.

And Trump didn’t ally with the Iran war because he believed in the cause. He allied with it because Bibi sold it to him, and then he turned on it the second the American public made it clear — in poll after poll, in town hall after town hall — that they wanted out.

What you’re watching right now isn’t a conversion. It isn’t a moral awakening. It isn’t Trump suddenly understanding the importance of the rules-based international order.

What you’re watching is a con man reading the room.

The room has changed. Ukraine has the upper hand on the battlefield. Crimea is on the brink of being cut off. Russia is rationing gasoline in 60 regions. Putin is hiding his S-500s in his own backyard. The “Spirit of Anchorage” is dead because the Russians couldn’t deliver the victory it required.

And Trump? Trump has done the math the same way he’s always done it: what’s in it for me?

Standing next to a losing Putin in 2026 isn’t a flex. It’s a liability. The midterms are coming. The Iran deal looks shakier by the day. He needs a win. And Ukraine — the country he tried to abandon in February — is sitting there looking like it might actually deliver one.

So watch the body language. Watch the words. Watch Rubio in Bahrain saying “no agreement.” Watch Trump in the Oval Office saying “courageous.” Watch the sanctions tightening. Watch the Patriot license deal moving forward.

Donald Trump didn’t change. The water changed. He’s just always been the rat that knows when the ship is sinking.

Why It Matters

Because the receipts are now public.

For a year, the Kremlin’s entire propaganda apparatus was built on the lie that Donald Trump had given Putin a green light in Alaska. That lie has been the load-bearing wall holding up Russian morale — the thing Lavrov sells to oligarchs, the thing Peskov sells to state TV, the thing keeps the Russian elite from openly asking the question that’s now hanging over Moscow like a drone swarm:

Why are we still doing this?

Rubio just kicked the wall in. “There was no agreement.”

That doesn’t end the war. Putin is still Putin. The Russian war machine still grinds. Ukrainians are still dying in Kryvyi Rih and Zaporizhzhia under guided bombs as I type this.

But the diplomatic cover is gone. The “Spirit of Anchorage” is a corpse. And the American president who spent a year telling Ukraine it “didn’t have the cards” is now privately telling Zelensky to act “more boldly,” calling him “courageous” in front of NATO’s Secretary General, and signing onto a G7 statement that names Russia as the aggressor.

You can hate Trump. You can love him. You can think this is a 4D chess move or a panicked reversal. It doesn’t matter. The facts on the ground changed, and the man who pretends to lead this country is, as always, the last guy on the boat to admit it’s listing.

Putin is going to find out — like Bibi found out, like Cohen found out, like every grifter who ever shook this man’s hand has found out — that Donald Trump’s friendship has a half-life, and it’s measured in poll numbers.

The “Alaska deal” never existed.

If it did, Ukraine ended it, and TACO Trump showed up right on cue to collect all the glory.

Don’t act surprised.

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Sources for this piece: Kyiv Independent (June 23-25), PBS NewsHour (June 25), Foreign Policy (June 22), Kyiv Post (June 24-25), Caliber.Az, TASS, Reuters, Axios, The New Voice of Ukraine, Newsweek, Institute for the Study of War, Financial Times, Al Jazeera, Time, AP. Quotes from Rubio and Trump are from on-the-record statements on June 24-25, 2026. Quote from Trump to Netanyahu is from Axios reporting (June 2, 2026) citing two U.S. officials and a third source briefed on the call. Air defense redeployment claims are from Ukrainian Defense Intelligence (HUR) per President Zelensky’s June 24, 2026 statement.