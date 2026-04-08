Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Climbingivy's avatar
Climbingivy
Apr 8

OMG! WTF! He is a laughing stock and so are we!

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Wendy Shelley
Apr 8

Better than WWIII last night. Thank goodness there’s that taco we can count on! But he is SO effed in every way and Better America will suffer for years from this buffoonish madman.

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