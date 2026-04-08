Donald Trump started a war, begged for a ceasefire, accepted Iran’s terms, and then threatened CNN for reporting it

April 8, 2026

At 8 p.m. Tuesday, Donald Trump had a deadline. Either Iran would open the Strait of Hormuz or — in his own words posted to Truth Social that morning — “a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.”

By 6 p.m., he’d folded. Again.

Welcome to the TACO Doctrine: Totally Abandoned, Capitulated, and Owned.

This is his biggest yet.

How We Got Here

In January, Trump announced a US “armada” heading to the Middle East — the USS Abraham Lincoln, the USS Gerald R. Ford, guided-missile destroyers, the works. He was sending a message and building to something—the greatest show of naval force in a generation. On February 13, he ordered the Ford strike group to the Persian Gulf. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched Operation Epstein Fury — a sweeping campaign against Iran’s military leadership, nuclear program, and strategic infrastructure.

Forty days later, here’s what the United States of America has to show for it.

Embarrassing, Historic Losses. Full Stop.

Trump sent two of America’s most powerful warships to project dominance in the Persian Gulf. Here’s how that worked out.

The USS Gerald R. Ford — the Navy’s most advanced aircraft carrier, a 100,000-ton nuclear-powered behemoth — was pulled from the war theatre after being pounded by Iranian drones and missiles. The official excuse was “The laundry room was on fire!” It took more than 30 hours to extinguish the fire, left over 600 sailors sleeping on floors and tables, and sent America’s crown jewel of naval power limping to Souda Bay, Crete, for repairs.

That left the USS Abraham Lincoln holding the line alone — on the same day Iran’s military claimed it fired Qader coastal anti-ship cruise missiles directly at the Lincoln and its strike group. The US denied it (that was later proved a lie). Iran rendered it inoperable after firing 1000 drones and missiles at the Lincoln, which Trump later admitted. The world noticed that the great American armada — the “message to Iran” — ended the war with one carrier in a Greek port getting fixed and the other under-declared Iranian missile targeting.

Simultaneously, US bases across the region were being systematically destroyed. The bases at Al-Sader and Al-Ruwais in the UAE, the naval base in Bahrain, Ali Al-Salem in Kuwait, and Al-Udeid in Qatar — all damaged, many rendered all but uninhabitable. Within the first two weeks alone, Iran’s strikes caused an estimated $800 million in base damage. A CSIS advisor noted publicly that the scale of destruction had been dramatically underreported.

The “armada” is gone. The bases are rubble. The bill is conservatively $45–47 billion and climbing. Around 15 Americans are dead. Hundreds more wounded.

And, does anyone want to talk about the botched pilo rescue mission that was probably more a covert operation that Iran snuffed out than a rescue??

Pakistan Had to Arrange This. Pakistan.

This is the part that should make every American’s jaw drop.

The ceasefire framework didn’t come from US diplomats. It didn’t come from Vance or Rubio or Witkoff. It came from Pakistan — a country not party to the conflict — whose Prime Minister proposed the two-week pause that became the basis of the entire agreement. The most powerful military in human history couldn’t negotiate its own exit from a war it started. It needed Pakistan to call Iran and ask nicely.

Trump’s own announcement said it all: “Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran...”

They requested. Pakistan requested on behalf of the United States of America. That’s the sentence. That’s the presidency.

And even then, Iran barely took the call. According to reports, China had to nudge Iran into engaging in the process at all — Iran had shut down all direct communications with the US and its intermediaries. The world’s sole superpower required Pakistan to broker and China to nudge, to get Iran to agree to stop a war America started.

What Iran’s 10-Point Demands Actually Say

Trump called Iran’s demands a “workable basis on which to negotiate.” Let’s read them.

Donald Trump called this “workable.”

The same man who called Obama’s Iran deal — which achieved all of America’s stated nuclear objectives without a single shot fired — “the worst deal ever made” just described Iran’s maximalist post-war demands as workable.

Let’s compare:

Obama’s Iran Deal: Zero Americans killed. Zero Iranians killed. Zero bombs dropped. Iran’s nuclear program frozen under international inspection. Achieved through years of multilateral diplomacy. Cost: diplomatic effort.

Trump’s Iran Ceasefire: Approximately 15 Americans dead. Hundreds wounded. An estimated 1,900+ Iranian civilians were killed. Forty-plus days of air strikes. Two carrier strike groups are effectively out of the war theatre. Every US base in the Gulf was damaged or destroyed. $45–47 billion spent. And at the end of it: Iran demanding — and getting called “workable” — full sanctions relief, uranium enrichment rights, Hormuz control, US military withdrawal, and a UN resolution to lock it all in permanently.

MAGA called Obama’s deal a surrender. What do you call this?

Iran’s Victory Statement Was Real. Trump Tried to Bury It.

Immediately after the ceasefire was announced, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council — the country’s highest military body — issued a statement. It read:

“The enemy, in its unfair, unlawful, and criminal war against the Iranian nation, has suffered an undeniable, historic, and crushing defeat.” “Our hands remain on the trigger, and at the slightest mistake by the enemy, a full-force response will be delivered.”

CNN aired it. The New York Times ran it. PBS quoted it. Every major news organization reported it because Iran’s own officials sent it to them directly. It also ran on Iran’s Fars News Agency and the semiofficial Tasnim News Agency simultaneously.

Trump’s response: he went to Truth Social and declared it a “FRAUD.” He demanded CNN retract the story, apologize, and announced an investigation into the network. His FCC Chairman — who has zero jurisdiction over cable news — demanded “change at CNN.”

CNN’s response was simple and devastating: the statement was obtained directly from Iranian officials. When Trump called it fake, CNN’s correspondent followed up with the Iranian Foreign Ministry, which promptly sent him the exact same document again. It was real. It was authentic. Iran said they won.

And Trump threatened the press for reporting Iran’s own words about its own ceasefire.

That’s not spin. That’s a President of the United States attempting to suppress factual journalism about his own military defeat because the truth is too humiliating to survive contact with the public.

Netanyahu Is Furious. Iran Is Celebrating in the Streets.

Netanyahu announced the ceasefire doesn’t include Lebanon — directly contradicting Pakistan’s Prime Minister, who explicitly said it covered Lebanon and everywhere else. No one in the White House has explained which ally is lying.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Pezeshkian gave a televised address calling it a “great victory.” Iranian media declared the truce had been “imposed on the enemy.” Crowds celebrated in Tehran. The Axis of Resistance issued statements of triumph across the region. Iran’s new Supreme Leader gave final approval to a deal he’d already won.

In Washington, the press secretary went to the podium and called it “a victory for the United States.”

Iran’s ambassador in Pakistan, while the ink was still drying, warned Gulf states directly: “Know that sooner or later America will leave this region by accepting defeat and you will stay.”

Senator Chris Murphy, after reading the ceasefire terms, put it plainly: “It appears Trump just agreed to give Iran control of the Strait of Hormuz, a history-changing win for Iran. The level of incompetence is both stunning and heartbreaking.”

The World Is Watching

The United States entered this war, threatening to reshape the Middle East. Instead, in 40 days, it managed to: lose the use of its most advanced aircraft carrier to a laundry fire, have every Gulf base damaged or destroyed, spend $45+ billion in taxpayer money, accept Iran’s nuclear enrichment rights, agree in principle to lift all sanctions, hand Iran coordination authority over one of the world’s most critical waterways — and then threaten CNN for reporting what Iran itself announced out loud to the world.

The Strait of Hormuz, through which one-fifth of the world’s oil passes, now flows at Iran’s discretion, coordinated by Iran’s military. That is not a victory condition. That is a strategic catastrophe that will take decades to undo — if it can be undone at all.

Twenty-four hours after threatening to kill a civilization, Donald Trump declared himself the Peace President.

Netanyahu is furious. Iran is celebrating. The Gulf states are terrified. China is watching. And the world’s assessment of American power, credibility, and strategic competence this morning is not what it was on February 27.

Donnie Dithers went to war. Iran came out owning the Middle East. Hundreds of American service members are dead or injured. American civilians around the world are now official targets of the IRGC/will be for generations, and Iran now owns the Middle East.

The. Art. Of. The. Deal.

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