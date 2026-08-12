August 12, 2026

Seven days. That’s what’s left on the clock before Donald Trump — a man who has never met a signed agreement he didn’t treat like a suggestion — slaps 50% tariffs on $20 billion worth of Canadian goods. August 19. Circle it.

And here’s the part that should make every Canadian sit up a little straighter: our chief negotiator, Janice Charette, walked into a room with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and, according to sources briefed on the talks, delivered a message that wasn’t a plea. It was a weather report.

She told the Americans that if these tariffs land, Ottawa won’t be able to control what happens next. Not the premiers. Not the public. Not the wave of anti-American sentiment that’s been building for 18 months and shows no sign of cresting. The federal government would be forced — forced — by Canadians to retaliate, and once that chain of counter-retaliation starts, nobody’s steering it anymore.

All balls. No brakes. That’s Canada saying: you can sign a deal with a government, but you can’t sign a deal with 40 million people who’ve decided they’re done with you when all 40 million know there is no deal Trump won’t shit on.

The Guy Across The Table Has Never Honoured A Deal In His Life

Let’s be honest about who we’re negotiating with. Trump personally negotiated, signed, and bragged about the USMCA. Called it the greatest trade deal ever made. His deal. His signature. His victory lap.

Then he tariffed the hell out of it anyway.

Steel. Aluminum. Autos. Softwood lumber. Now a fresh 50% on $20 billion in goods — including products that are explicitly supposed to be protected under the free trade pact he signed. Even Doug Ford — Doug Ford! — figured this out over a year ago, warning that Trump could pull the carpet out from under us in a heartbeat, like he has before.

So when the Americans tell our negotiators they’re “optimistic” a deal can be reached by the 19th, forgive us if we don’t pop the Niagara sparkling wine just yet. A deal with Trump has the shelf life of gas station sushi. The man renegotiated his own renegotiation. The only question worth asking isn’t “can we get a deal?” It’s “what happens when he breaks this one too?”

Which is exactly why Charette’s warning matters. She’s not threatening Trump with Ottawa. She’s threatening him with us.

The Receipts: Canadians Already Went To War, And We’re Winning

Here’s what the American side genuinely doesn’t seem to grasp: the retaliation already happened. It’s been happening every single day since early 2025, and it didn’t need a single order-in-council.

Canadians simply stopped showing up.

Fifteen consecutive months of year-over-year declines in travel to the U.S. Automobile crossings down roughly a third compared to before this nonsense started. Cell phone data out of the University of Toronto suggests the real drop in cross-border trips was closer to 42% — even steeper than StatsCan’s official numbers. Canadians were the single biggest source of foreign tourists to the United States — $20.5 billion a year — and we torched an estimated $4.5 billion of that in year one alone. Tourism executives with four decades in the business are calling it the most effective travel boycott they’ve ever seen. Seattle’s tourism board is blaming us by name. Boston’s hotel numbers came in soft during a World Cup.

That’s millions of individual Canadians looking at the 51st state garbage, looking at the tariffs, and quietly deciding: Myrtle Beach can manage without me. Mazatlán it is.

Not to mention, Canada’s economy is booming, adding 75k jobs and .5 percent to our GDP by focusing on what we can control while allowing Trump to truth social himself and his trade team into a corner.

What Happens On August 20 If He Does It

Charette told the Americans Ottawa can’t control the reaction. She’s right. Here’s how it plays out, at every level:

Personal: The Boycott Goes From Habit To Religion

Right now the travel boycott has “stabilized” — the polite StatsCan way of saying Canadians settled into permanently avoiding America as a lifestyle. New tariffs on August 19 relight the fuse. The Canadians who’d started drifting back across the border this summer? Gone again. The “Buy Canadian” sticker on the grocery shelf stops being a nudge and becomes a reflex passed down like a family recipe. Every Kentucky bourbon, every Florida orange, every Vegas weekend becomes a small referendum, and America loses every one of them. This stopped being about prices a long time ago. It’s about respect. And you can’t tariff your way back into someone’s respect.

Provincial: The Premiers Take The Gloves Off For Good

Ottawa has reportedly floated lifting the provincial booze bans as part of a deal. You know what David Eby said about American alcohol coming back to B.C. shelves? “Not a chance in hell.” His words, on the record, and he’s since upgraded it to never — because lifting the ban while B.C. forestry workers are still getting hammered by lumber tariffs would be selling them out. Doug Ford — who runs one of the largest alcohol retailers on the planet in the LCBO — says U.S. booze stays in the warehouse until the sectoral tariffs on autos and steel are gone. Ford stood with the other premiers in Charlottetown and mused openly that Canada could dismantle the U.S. economy if it wanted to.

If the tariffs land on the 19th, the federal government loses any leverage it had to talk the premiers down. Expect the booze bans to become permanent fixtures. Expect American companies frozen out of provincial procurement — no U.S. firms on Canadian infrastructure builds, hospitals, transit. Expect Ontario to dust off the electricity card. The premiers have spent 18 months proving they’re less patient than Ottawa, and Ottawa just told Washington it won’t be able to hold the leash.

Federal: From Negotiation To Fortification

Mark Carney has been measured — maddeningly so, for some of us — but even he has said everything is on the table and that Canada is ready to get tougher if there’s no deal by the deadline. Post-August 19, “tougher” writes itself: retaliatory tariffs come back and go broader. The strategic-sector strategy — autos, steel, aluminum, lumber, energy — pivots hard toward Europe, Asia, and anywhere that honours a signature. Interprovincial trade barriers keep falling because we finally have a reason to act like one country. Every dollar of federal industrial policy gets spent on one question: how do we make sure this can never be done to us again?

That’s the real cost to America, and it’s the one Charette was trying to make Greer understand. Tariffs come and go. But a generation of Canadians re-wiring their economy, their travel, their shopping carts, and their hearts away from the United States? That’s forever money.

Seven Days

Seven days. Maybe there’s a deal. Maybe there isn’t. Maybe there’s a deal and Trump lights it on fire by Thanksgiving, because that’s what he does — it’s the only thing he’s ever reliably done.

But understand what just happened in Washington: Canada’s negotiators didn’t fly down there hat in hand. They flew down and told the most powerful trade office on earth that Canadians cannot be commanded, cannot be controlled, and will not be conned twice. We’ve spent 18 months proving it with our wallets, our travel plans, and our liquor shelves.

Trump can sign the deal or eat the consequences. Either way, Canada already decided who it is.

See you on the 19th, Eh.

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