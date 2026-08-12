Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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SheWhoShallRemainNameless's avatar
SheWhoShallRemainNameless
6h

Stay strong, Canada. This Michigander wants you and every other country to boycott the hell out of the US. Money seems to be the only things these people care about, so let’s hit them where it hurts. Elbows up!

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
6hEdited

Stay strong, Canada. This Virginian agrees with this entirely, and boy, we are really gonna get it this time. No sense in believing anything Felon wants you to do: when his mouth is moving, he’s lying. Elbows up!

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