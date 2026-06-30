June 30, 2026

Let me lay this out in the order it actually happened, because the order matters.

Monday, June 29. The Supreme Court of the United States — the one Donald Trump packed with three of his own justices — declined to take up his last-ditch appeal to throw out the 2023 New York jury verdict that found him liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990s. No explanation. No dissents noted. Nine justices looked at his “this trial was unfair” petition and collectively went next.

The verdict stands. The $5 million judgment stands. The legal finding that the sitting President of the United States is a sexual abuser is now, as Carroll’s attorney Roberta Kaplan put it, affirmed “once and for all.”

Trump’s response, posted from his phone, was vintage: “Surprisingly, the Supreme Court declined to ‘review’ a Fake Case brought against me by a woman I never met.”

Sir. The case is closed. There is no more appellate runway. The thing you’re calling fake has been affirmed by a federal jury, a federal appellate panel, and now the Supreme Court of the United States. The case isn’t fake. Your version of the case is fake.

Tuesday, June 30 — this morning, 8:03 a.m. EDT.

The Daily Beast publishes Ewan Palmer’s piece, pulling threads from a new Guardian report: the woman who told the FBI four separate times in 2019 that Donald Trump sexually assaulted her when she was 13 years old has gone into hiding. She is, in the words of a relative who spoke to The Guardian, “staying off the grid” and “coping as best she can.” A family member used the words “chronic trauma” and “destroyed.” If you read her account and are aware of her claims of Trump’s vicious rape of her when she was 13, you will truly understand why she’s in hiding.

She is called Jane Doe 4. We do not know her name. NPR doesn’t publish it. CNN doesn’t publish it. I’m not going to publish it. That’s the rule when the survivor is a child sex trafficking victim, and it should be the rule even when she isn’t.

Wednesday, July 2 — tomorrow. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche — the guy Trump just nominated to be his permanent AG — must either hand over unredacted FBI interview notes and 36 other items relating to Jane Doe 4’s allegations against the President, or stand up in front of U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan and explain to the court why he, the attorney general of the United States, gets to keep them hidden, thanks to Katie Phang’s incredible work.

That’s the calendar. SCOTUS L on Monday. Survivor in hiding on Tuesday. The cover-up deadline on Wednesday. You couldn’t script it tighter if you tried.

What Jane Doe 4 actually told the FBI — and why it matters that it matches what 27 other women have said

I want to do this carefully. These allegations are uncorroborated. The Post and Courier, the South Carolina paper that has done the most reporting on this, reviewed the handwritten interview notes and said it could not corroborate the claims involving Trump. Trump has denied wrongdoing. He has not been charged. None of that changes between this sentence and the end of this post.

What we have are FBI 302s — those are the bureau’s interview write-ups — and a DOJ slide deck called “Prominent Names” that was produced as part of the Epstein Files release in early 2026. According to NPR, CNN, the Daily Beast, and the Justice Department’s own published files:

A woman, “approximately 13 years old,” responded to a babysitting ad in Hilton Head, South Carolina, in 1983 or 1984. The person who answered the ad was Jeffrey Epstein. He then sexually abused her, repeatedly, at the home he was staying at on Hilton Head. According to her FBI interview, on three or four occasions Epstein flew her to New York City, where he brought her to “intimate gatherings” with “prominent, wealthy men.”

In one such gathering, in a “very tall building with huge rooms,” she said Epstein introduced her to Donald Trump. Per the FBI’s write-up, Trump asked the room to clear out and said “something to the effect of, ‘Let me teach you how little girls are supposed to be,’” then unzipped his pants and forced her head down. She bit him. He hit her in the head and yelled “get this little bitch the hell out of here.”

She also told agents that she later heard Trump and Epstein discussing Epstein “blackmailing people,” and Trump “talking about washing money through casinos.”

That last detail — the casino money laundering line — is the kind of thing that doesn’t sound like something somebody made up. Money laundering through casinos is a real, well-documented Trump organization scandal. Trump Taj Mahal paid a $10 million fine in 2015 — the largest in casino history at the time — for “willful and repeated” violations of anti-money-laundering rules. A 13-year-old in 1984 South Carolina did not know that. A 13-year-old in 1984 anywhere did not know that.

The FBI thought enough of her account to interview her four times. The Bloom Firm — the same firm that has represented multiple Epstein and Trump accusers — thought enough of her to take her case against the Epstein estate in 2019. She later dropped the suit and, according to her attorney, received a settlement from the estate, though Epstein’s accountant Richard Kahn spent three different days in March changing his story about whether that settlement actually happened. (”Yes.” “No.” “I don’t recognize her.” “Denied.” “Can neither confirm nor deny.” Pick a lane, Richard.)

And the Department of Justice — Donald Trump’s Department of Justice, under Pam Bondi and then Todd Blanche — thought enough of those FBI interviews to hide 37 pages of them.

The 37 missing pages

The Epstein Files Transparency Act was passed by Congress in November 2025 — a Massie/Khanna bipartisan special, supported overwhelmingly — and signed into law by Trump under massive pressure from his own base. It required the DOJ to release all of its Epstein-related material within 30 days. The deadline was December 19, 2025.

The DOJ blew through that deadline. When it finally started releasing files in late January and February, independent journalists, NPR, and CNN noticed something interesting:

There were supposed to be four FBI interviews of Jane Doe 4. The DOJ released one of them. The 302 for that interview did not mention Trump.

But the other three — the ones where she did mention Trump — were missing. Roger Sollenberger spotted it first. NPR confirmed by reviewing serial numbers stamped on the released files: 53 pages of interview documents and notes appeared to be missing from the database.

When this was flagged publicly, the DOJ quietly admitted some files had been “improperly tagged in the review process.” They handed over 16 more pages. Three of the four 302s were eventually released. Notes that accompany three of those interviews remain missing. Total documents on Jane Doe 4 still hidden from the public per Judge Sullivan’s order: at least 36 materials, including the underlying handwritten interview notes.

That is the universe Judge Emmet Sullivan walked into last Thursday, when he granted independent journalist Katie Phang’s preliminary injunction and gave Todd Blanche until July 2 to either produce the unredacted material or show cause why he can’t.

Sullivan’s order — a 48-page memorandum, which is the federal-judge equivalent of writing in all caps — found that Blanche “conceded that he is in violation” of the law. The judge denied DOJ’s request for a stay. He found their arguments “unpersuasive.”

DOJ’s response, via spokesperson, was to call the judge’s interpretation “perverse” and accuse him of trying to drive “misleading headlines.”

A federal judge appointed by Bill Clinton in 1994, who oversaw the Michael Flynn case and famously did not roll over for Trump’s first-term DOJ when they tried to drop those charges, is now being accused by Trump’s DOJ of being a headline-chaser.

Sure. Sure he is.

“Biden’s DOJ knew about this for four years and did nothing”

This is Karoline Leavitt’s go-to line. She has used it in every statement she’s released about Jane Doe 4. She used it again for the Daily Beast for the piece I’m writing about. I want to break it apart because it’s the laziest piece of spin in this entire saga and it keeps getting recycled.

The argument: If the allegations were credible, Biden’s DOJ would have charged Trump. They didn’t. Therefore, the allegations aren’t credible. Therefore, Trump is “totally exonerated.”

Let me play a game with you. Let’s pretend, for the sake of argument, that Joe Biden’s Justice Department had, in 2022, indicted a former U.S. president — the leading candidate of the opposite party, in the middle of a re-election campaign — for the alleged sexual assault of a 13-year-old child trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein in 1984.

Take a moment with that. Picture the press conference. Picture Truth Social. Picture every Republican in Congress. Picture Fox News. Picture the entire MAGA universe — the same universe currently DEMANDING the Epstein files be released — going absolutely nuclear over what they would have, instantly and unanimously, called the most obvious political prosecution in American history.

Picture Tucker. Picture Hannity. Picture Bannon. Picture every “the deep state is coming for Trump” segment you have ever, in your life, sat through.

The reason the Biden DOJ “did nothing” is not because the allegations were unserious. It’s because the allegations involved (a) a single witness, (b) decades-old events, (c) no physical evidence, and (d) a defendant who was, at the time, both a former President and the presumptive Republican nominee. Federal prosecutors don’t bring “we think we can convince twelve people of this beyond a reasonable doubt” cases against former presidents on uncorroborated forty-year-old allegations. That is not “exoneration.” That is the highest bar in American jurisprudence, working exactly the way it’s supposed to.

Meanwhile, the FBI did interview her. Four times. Took it seriously enough to log her into the system, run a background check, generate a slide deck called “Prominent Names” that included exactly two living people, one of whom is Donald Trump. The Bureau didn’t “do nothing.” They did what investigators do — built a file, evaluated the corroboration, and shelved it when the corroboration didn’t materialize.

That file is, right now, in 2026, the file Donald Trump’s own Department of Justice is trying very hard to keep redacted from you. Ask yourself why. If those documents are exonerating, if they really show “zero credible evidence” the way Leavitt claims, they would have been at the top of the first DOJ release back in January, with Karoline Leavitt doing a podium dance. Instead, they were tagged, hidden, and only forced out after a federal judge made it a court order.

You don’t fight that hard to keep “totally exonerating” documents secret.

The pattern, and the part that turned my stomach

Jane Doe 4 is not alone, and I don’t just mean in the abstract.

Yesterday, the Daily Beast’s new Substack outfit, PunchUp, dropped Tom Latchem’s interview with Beatrice Keul, the former Miss Switzerland who alleges Trump groped her at the Plaza Hotel in 1993 and then — and I’m quoting from her interview — warned her “bad things can happen” if she spoke out. Keul says Epstein was at the same event, introduced himself as “Don’s best friend,” and told her she was supposed to be his “prey.”

Keul also says that since going public in October 2024, she has received repeated threats. The most recent: an AI-generated voice message on her personal cell phone, from an anonymous number, that said: “We know where you are, and we will get you.”

She got that message around the time Virginia Giuffre — the most prominent Epstein-Maxwell survivor — was found dead at her home in Western Australia in April 2025. Giuffre’s death was ruled a suicide. I’m not going to do conspiracy here. I’m just going to put those two sentences next to each other and let you read them.

Now read them next to this one: Jane Doe 4 has gone “off the grid” and is, per a relative, in fear of retaliation from the Trump administration.

That is now, at minimum, two Trump accusers who say they have received threats they associate with going public. Across at least 28 named Trump accusers and the broader Epstein-Maxwell survivor network, that’s a lot of women describing the same chilling effect using almost the same words.

If you are a person who believes Donald Trump is innocent of every single one of these allegations — every single one, from Carroll to Stoynoff to Leeds to Zervos to all the women in that 2016 People magazine cover story to the 2024 New York Times investigation to Beatrice Keul to Jane Doe 4 — the next question you have to answer is: why are these specific women, in 2025 and 2026, getting threats that say “we know where you are”?

If they’re all lying, why is anybody scared of them?

What to actually watch on Wednesday

I’ll be honest with you, friends — Blanche is probably going to appeal. The DOJ spokesperson said as much, last Thursday. The most likely scenario on July 2 is not “the unredacted notes drop and CNN goes wall-to-wall.” The most likely scenario is DOJ files a motion to stay pending appeal, the case goes up to the D.C. Circuit, and we lose another 60 to 120 days to the same delay-the-receipts game Trump has been running on every legal liability he’s ever had.

But here’s what’s interesting: Todd Blanche is currently the acting attorney general. Trump has nominated him for the permanent job. His Senate confirmation hearing is the next big event in his career. And his confirmation hearing now sits, like a piano on a fraying rope, directly underneath a federal judge who is on the record saying Blanche “conceded he is in violation” of a law Trump himself signed.

Per The Guardian, Jane Doe 4’s case is already being talked about openly inside Senate Judiciary as a “confirmation nightmare” for Blanche. Senators are going to ask him, under oath, why he hid those pages. Why he missed deadlines. Why he ignored a court ruling. Why he accused a federal judge of grandstanding when that judge ordered him to do his job.

And he’s going to have to answer.

The thing nobody on either side gets to forget

Here is the part where I push back on my own side, because that’s how I do this.

These specific allegations about a 13-year-old in 1984 are uncorroborated. The Post and Courier could not verify them. The Trump-Epstein friendship Jane Doe 4 describes from 1984 is not well-evidenced — the photographic record of the two of them together starts in the 1990s, not the early ‘80s. The FBI followed up. Investigators did not bring a case. Trump denies it.

I am not going to tell you Donald Trump is guilty of this specific assault, because I do not know that, and pretending otherwise is exactly the bullshit we are supposed to hate when the other side does it.

What I will tell you is this:

A federal jury found him liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll. Confirmed by the Supreme Court on Monday.

A federal jury awarded Carroll an additional $83.3 million for defaming her about that sexual abuse. Still pending Supreme Court review.

He was friends with Jeffrey Epstein for the better part of two decades. Photos. Flight logs. Mar-a-Lago. Wolff tapes. His own 2002 quote calling Epstein a “terrific guy” who liked “beautiful women...on the younger side.”

At least 28 women have publicly accused him of sexual misconduct.

He is the first convicted felon to ever hold the office of President of the United States. 34 counts. New York. May 2024.

His own Department of Justice is fighting in federal court, right now, to keep 37 pages of FBI interview notes about a 13-year-old trafficking victim hidden from the public.

Innocent men don’t do that last one.

The man with nothing to hide does not nominate the guy who hid it to be his attorney general.

Wednesday’s deadline is in about 36 hours. Whatever Blanche files, file it away. Whatever he doesn’t file, that’s the story too. And whoever shows up at Jane Doe 4’s family’s door over the next week — and I hope nobody does, and I really hope The Guardian’s source is wrong about how scared she is — that is the story, too.

The dam, as Beatrice Keul put it, is about to burst.

The calendar says she might be right.

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Sources: The Daily Beast (Ewan Palmer, June 30, 2026; Tom Latchem / PunchUp, June 29, 2026; Daily Beast February 16, 2026 report); The Guardian (June 30, 2026; February 27, 2026 Trump FBI files report); CNN Politics (February 24, 2026 and March 5, 2026 reports); NPR (Investigations team, February 24, 2026); ABC News (DOJ “improperly tagged” statement, February 27, 2026); CBS News (Sullivan injunction coverage, June 26, 2026); Axios (June 26, 2026); The Hill (June 26, 2026); Fox News (June 26, 2026); Forbes (Alison Durkee, June 29, 2026; Siladitya Ray, June 26, 2026); NBC News / MS NOW (Supreme Court Carroll denial, June 29, 2026); PBS NewsHour (Carroll ruling, June 29, 2026); The New Republic (June 29, 2026); Washington Examiner (June 26, 2026); The Post and Courier (”Jimmy Atkins” reporting, Hilton Head); House Oversight Democrats joint statement, Garcia/Khanna (March 13, 2026); Roger Sollenberger (independent reporting on missing 302s); Ellie Leonard / The Panicked Writer (March 29, 2026 deep dive); Raw Story (June 30, 2026); IBTimes UK (March 20, 2026 on Kahn deposition); Epstein Files Transparency Act (Public Law, November 2025); E. Jean Carroll v. Trump civil verdicts (S.D.N.Y. 2023, 2024); 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals (2024 affirmation); United States v. Trump (New York State, May 2024 — 34 felony count conviction); FinCEN Trump Taj Mahal AML enforcement action (2015); Wolff tapes (Michael Wolff, Inside Trump’s Head podcast).