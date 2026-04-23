Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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JoBo's avatar
JoBo
Apr 23

God help us. Trumps US has descended to be an immoral cesspool of degenerate child pedophiles. We are lost if the DOJ refuses to protect children. AI generated porn images of children endangers real children.

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Angela Clark's avatar
Angela Clark
Apr 23

Trumps DOJ protects pedophiles.

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