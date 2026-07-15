Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Catherine Beck's avatar
Catherine Beck
7h

Thank god for Ruth Ben-Ghiat, Timothy Snyder, and Charlie Angus. They can tell a dictator from a democrat.

Thank goodness from Ben-Ghiat's book, "Strongmen".

Stupid Mike Johnson.

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Mary Roeser's avatar
Mary Roeser
7hEdited

I was a child during the 50s. Right-wingers saw Communists hiding under every bed, in every closet, attic, or crawl space, lurking behind every tree. Anything that would benefit anyone other than fat cats was labelled Communistic. It didn't matter what it was. It could have been fluoridation of the water, Medicare, Social Security, food stamps, whatever. If it benefitted anyone other than the filthy rich, and especially if it benefitted the poor, it was labelled Communistic.

Then, in the late 80s, Communism collapsed of its own weight. No longer were things or people labelled as Communists. Now, thanks to the GQP/MAGAT Cult morons (if the weren't morons, they wouldn't be MAGAT Cult members), the label is making a comeback. And once again, things and people the GQP/MAGAT Cult doesn't like (mainly anything that serves anyone other than their mega-donors and billionaire buddies) is labelled Communist.

Can MAGAT Mikey or any other MAGAT moron define the term Communism? Oh, hell, no. Of course they can't. So, in my humble opinion, if everything that works for the good of ordinary folks is Communistic, then everything the GQP/MAGAT Cult likes is fascist. It's only fair.

Tempora mutantur et magis, tanto magis eadem maneant. That's Latin for "The more the times are changed, so much more they stay the same."

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