So let me get this straight.

The people who spent the last decade screaming about “coastal elites” are now threatening to boycott New York City because New Yorkers had the audacity to elect the mayor they voted for. Larry Fink — the guy who runs BlackRock, the largest asset manager on planet Earth — went to Aspen (of course he did, where else do you go to complain about the working class) and mused that if things get “weaker” in New York under Zohran Mamdani, BlackRock might start deploying its resources somewhere else. Not leaving, mind you. Just... threatening. Loudly. Into a CNN camera. At a festival for rich people.

More than twenty billionaires dumped over $40 million into stopping Mamdani, and he won anyway. Bill Ackman wrote his little 1,000-word tweets. Bloomberg cut checks like it was a personal vendetta. Congressional Republicans literally introduced a bill called the MAMDANI Act — Moving American Money Distant from Anti-National Interests, because subtlety is dead — to strip federal funds from the largest city in America as punishment for an election result.

And here’s the kicker: the great wealth exodus they promised? It didn’t happen. Six months in, the real estate market data shows the rich are staying put. Vacancy rates aren’t spiking. Rents aren’t cratering. The “Mamdani effect” is a ghost story billionaires tell each other at Aspen.

So if the MAGA donor/Epstein class wants to boycott NYC? Honestly? Godspeed. A New York with fewer Trump proxies threatening to take their marbles and go to Boca sounds less like a crisis and more like a renovation.

But the boycott theater isn’t the story. The story is why they’re doing it, and why the volume just got cranked to eleven.

Mike Johnson’s Certain Death Tour

Yesterday, House Speaker Mike Johnson stood at a podium with the House Republican leadership and rolled out what is now, officially, the GOP’s entire midterm strategy. Not affordability. Not inflation. Not the economy. Not the Iran war Trump started that nobody wanted.

Communism.

Johnson told America that this philosophy is “a trail to certain death.” He warned that “the barbarians are inside the gate.” He posted — in all caps, because nothing says calm confident governance like caps lock — that House Republicans REFUSE to let “MINI COMMUNIST MAMDANIs” take over the country. Trump himself has reportedly invoked communism more than 80 times since late June, at one point calling it a greater threat to America than World War I, World War II, Pearl Harbor, or 9/11.

Read that again. The Speaker of the House and the President of the United States are telling you that a 34-year-old mayor who wants city-run grocery stores and free buses is a bigger threat than the Third Reich.

And who exactly are these communists? That’s the beautiful part: nobody. Zero candidates from any Communist Party have ever been elected to state or federal office in this country. Presidential historians have pointed out that none of the major Democratic figures — not Mamdani, not Sanders, not AOC — identify as communists, because they aren’t. They’re democratic socialists, which in the rest of the developed world is called “having healthcare.”

The enemy is ambiguous. Faceless. Everywhere and nowhere. Your neighbor might be one. Your kid’s teacher might be one. And if you don’t vote correctly in November, they will kill you.

That’s not a campaign message. That’s a fear delivery system. And it has a very long, very ugly pedigree.

We’ve Seen This Movie. It Never Ends Well.

Here’s your very well-researched historical lens, and I want you to notice the pattern, because the pattern is the point.

Germany, 1933. Four weeks after Hitler became Chancellor, the Reichstag burned. Within hours — before any investigation — the Nazis declared it the opening shot of a communist uprising. The next morning, the Reichstag Fire Decree suspended civil liberties, and thousands of communists, socialists, and trade unionists were arrested. The “Bolshevik menace” was the legal and rhetorical foundation for everything that followed. The Nazis fused it with antisemitism into “Judeo-Bolshevism” — a single, shapeless, omnipresent enemy that justified any measure. The enemy didn’t need to be real. It needed to be terrifying and vague.

Italy, 1920–22. Mussolini’s Blackshirts burned union halls and beat socialists in the streets, and industrialists and landowners bankrolled it, because fascism sold itself as the only thing standing between decent Italians and Bolshevik revolution. The actual revolutionary threat had already peaked and collapsed by the time of the March on Rome. Didn’t matter. The fear was the product.

Spain. Franco justified a military coup against an elected government — and decades of dictatorship after — with the contubernio judeo-masónico-comunista: the “Judeo-Masonic-Communist conspiracy.” A three-headed phantom enemy so absurd it would be funny if it hadn’t been used to justify mass executions.

Chile, 1973. After Pinochet’s coup, the junta publicized “Plan Z” — a supposed secret communist plot to massacre military officers and opponents. It was fabricated. Whole cloth. But it did its job: it retroactively justified the torture chambers and the disappeared.

Indonesia, 1965–66. An alleged communist coup attempt became the pretext for one of the worst mass killings of the 20th century — somewhere between 500,000 and a million people slaughtered, many of whom had nothing to do with any party at all. Because that’s the thing about a faceless enemy: anyone can be one.

And here at home. The Palmer Raids of 1919–20 rounded up thousands with barely a warrant between them. More importantly, this is McCarthyism with the added benefit for Trump of having his own Secret Police/ICE Gestapo to go after the “commies.”

Joe McCarthy waved a piece of paper in Wheeling, West Virginia, claiming he had a list of 205 communists in the State Department — a number that changed every time he told the story, because the list didn’t exist. Careers destroyed, lives ruined, and when Joseph Welch finally asked whether the man had any decency, the whole thing collapsed — because it was always vapor.

The formula never changes:

The enemy is communist (or Bolshevik, or Marxist — the labels are interchangeable because the label is the whole product). The enemy is ambiguous — no names, no faces, just “them,” which means it can be anyone the regime needs it to be. The threat is existential — not “they have bad tax policy,” but they will kill you and your family. And the election is framed as the last one — the final chance to stop them before the darkness.

Johnson checked every single box in one press conference. That’s not a coincidence. That’s a genre.

Why Now? Because the Numbers Are a Bloodbath

Fascist-style fear rhetoric isn’t the language of confident movements. It’s the language of cornered ones. And brother, is this administration cornered.

Trump’s approval is sitting around 31-38% depending on which aggregator you check. Historically, a President in that range watches his party lose somewhere between 25 and 50 House seats. Democrats need to flip three to five.

The generic ballot has Democrats up 5 to 7 points and has held there for months. Consumer confidence is at 57 — 2010-wave territory, and 2010 cost the sitting party 63 seats. The Medicaid cuts are polling at roughly minus-59 net — worse than ACA repeal polled before the 2018 blue wave. The tariffs are opposed by roughly 6 in 10 voters and have delivered a lovely little stagflation cocktail of 4.5% inflation. The Iran war is a millstone. And in the six House special elections since 2025, Democrats have overperformed by an average of about 15 points, with 14-point swings in the New Jersey and Virginia governor’s races.

Oh, and for the first time since 2010, voters trust Democrats more than Republicans on the economy. That’s the GOP’s entire brand, gone.

Even the Senate — which this cycle’s map was supposed to protect — is now rated a toss-up leaning Democratic by some models, with North Carolina, Maine, Alaska, and Ohio in play and Texas no longer a sure thing.

Republicans cannot run on the economy, because they broke it. They can’t run on the war, because they started it. They can’t run on healthcare, because they cut it. So they’re running on the communists are coming to murder you. It’s not a strategy. It’s a smoke machine.

And Johnson said the quiet part out loud at the Faith & Freedom conference: if Republicans lose, Democrats will investigate the president, his family, his donors — “half of you in this room will be targeted,” he told a ballroom of wealthy donors, before promising, “I run the protection program.”

The protection program. The Speaker of the House of Representatives, describing his constitutional role in the vocabulary of a mob movie. They’re not warning you about authoritarianism. They’re narrating their own.

The Punchline

Here’s the thing about every regime that ever ran the Red Menace play: it works right up until it doesn’t. Goldwater tried red-baiting LBJ in ‘64 and got the Daisy ad and a 44-state landslide dropped on his head. McCarthy was the most feared man in Washington until one lawyer asked one question. Research on modern red-baiting in congressional races found it generates a ton of online engagement and no correlation with actually winning.

Meanwhile, the “communist” in question is freezing rents, making buses free, and opening five grocery stores. The horror. The absolute Bolshevik terror of slightly cheaper groceries.

So when the MAGA mega-donor class vows to boycott the city that just told them their money couldn’t buy an election — let them. When Larry Fink threatens to deploy his resources elsewhere from a stage in Aspen — wave. And when Mike Johnson tells you the barbarians are inside the gate, remember that every strongman in history said the exact same sentence, about the exact same imaginary enemy, for the exact same reason:

Because the real numbers — the ones with his boss’s name on them — say November is going to be a massacre. And not the kind they keep promising the communists will commit.

The kind voters commit. With ballots.

See you in November.

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