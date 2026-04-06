Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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L.D.Michaels's avatar
L.D.Michaels
Apr 6

I think that the White House Press Office is attempting to suppress the true story to respect Trump's modesty.

The rumors being circulated around the White House are that Trump was secretly parachuted into the parched and baren mountains of Iran with the aid of a handful of 82nd Airborne troops to discretely extract the downed pilot before the savage Iranian army could get to him.

Laden down with grenades and with a bayonette in his mouth, Trump slung the pilot over his back and grabbed onto a rope lowered by an Army helicopter to spirit both of them away to safety.

Due to Trump's almost fanatical modesty, his heroism is being cloaked in secrecy so as not to embarrass and demean what the U.S. Army division in the region should have done on their own. Fortunately, our President set an example to them.

This singular act of heroism by our President warrants the construction of a prominent (gold encrusted) monument to his valor that can be admired and worshipped throughout the country.

It should not go unnoticed that had our President not have a bone spur in his foot, which prevented his military service during the Vietnam war, he would have personally carried the fallen pilot on foot across the border to safety.

Let us all thank and praise whoever in the White House Press office leaked this true account of Trump's bravery.

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J Hardy Carroll's avatar
J Hardy Carroll
Apr 6

Funny how this ‘heroic rescue’ reminds me Francis Gary Powers . Lots of wreckage in Iran, a story that doesn’t add up. Maybe they need to start handing pilots shellfish‑toxin coins again. They can call it Operation Air Dominance.

Tell me this, Washington: If this was just a rescue, why were MC‑130J Commando II aircraft and MH‑6 Little Birds (assets tailored for covert insertion and complex SOF missions) brought into Iran for a single downed WSO? How did two MC‑130Js allegedly end up “stuck in the mud” or with “mechanical issues” when they are purpose‑built for unimproved strips and austere terrain, and why has the explanation shifted?

My guess is that the US attempted a dual‑mission uranium snatch near Isfahan that went sideways, with the POW rescue narrative backfilled as the public‑facing story after the fact. This is Jimmy Carter all over again.

Iranian claims of a foiled deception/escape plan at an abandoned airstrip seem closer to the truth than Washington’s version, given the wreckage, location, and force package. Iran's memes are much better. Maybe their information is too.

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