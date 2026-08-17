August 17, 2026

Let’s get one thing straight before we go any further, because it’s the key that unlocks everything else in this story:

Donald Trump does not appoint ambassadors. He deploys operatives like Pete Hoekstra who Canada is on the verge of expelling as a petition to have him removed has gone NUCLEAR.

My friends The Save America Movement put together a video to warn Canada about him. You you haven’t seen it, you probably should take 60 seconds to watch it.

Complete. Maga. Cult. Chud. Not an “ambassador”.

They all are.

Real ambassadors are career diplomats or, at minimum, serious people who understand that the job is to strengthen the relationship between two countries. Trump’s picks are loyalty hires — sycophants, family members, donors, and podcast-brained influencers whose only qualification is that they’ll do whatever the boss wants, wherever he sends them, no matter how much wreckage they leave behind.

Don’t believe me? Let’s take a quick spin through the clown car.

The Trump Diplomatic Corps: A Masterclass in Unserious People

Nick Adams — Malaysia. Trump nominated an Australian-born, self-described “alpha male” internet influencer — a guy whose personal brand is Hooters appreciation and harsh, public criticism of Islam — to be America’s envoy to Malaysia. A Muslim-majority nation. Malaysians protested outside the US embassy in Kuala Lumpur chanting “Reject Nick Adams,” holding signs reading “No space for racists and Islamophobes in Malaysia.” By February 2026, reports confirmed Adams had been quietly dropped. The host country essentially had to bounce him before he even arrived. That’s the calibre of vetting we’re working with.

Kimberly Guilfoyle — Greece. A former Fox News host and Don Jr.’s ex-fiancée, shipped off to Athens shortly after the engagement fizzled. Her diplomatic résumé? Screaming “THE BEST IS YET TO COME” at the 2020 RNC and fundraising for Trump. Even Trump’s own statement announcing her couldn’t name a single foreign policy credential — just that she’d been “a close friend and ally.”

Charles Kushner — France. Jared’s dad. A convicted felon — tax evasion, illegal campaign contributions, and witness tampering in a scheme so grotesque even fellow New Jersey operators winced — pardoned by Trump, then handed Paris, one of the crown jewels of American diplomacy. He’s since managed to publicly antagonize the French government he was sent to work with, getting himself summoned by the Foreign Ministry like a kid sent to the principal’s office. In France. The country that gave America the Statue of Liberty.

These are not diplomats. This is a patronage racket with diplomatic plates.

And Canada? Canada got the worst of the MAGA hacks.

Pete Hoekstra: The Operative Next Door

Pete Hoekstra didn’t come to Ottawa to build a relationship. He came to run a pressure campaign. And Canadians have been keeping receipts.

The rap sheet, in brief:

This is who Trump sent to Canada. Not a bridge-builder. A crowbar.

The Petition That Went Nuclear

On July 21, a Calgary woman named Leanne Walker filed petition e-7531 on Parliament’s official petitions portal. It asks the government to do three things: declare Pete Hoekstra persona non grata and remove him, formally raise his pattern of conduct under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations with the United States, and direct a parliamentary committee to investigate US diplomatic interference in Canadian domestic affairs.

A parliamentary e-petition needs 500 signatures to be presented in the House of Commons.

It has passed 200,000. And climbing.

An official petition to the Parliament of Canada, sponsored by Green Party MP Elizabeth May, that at one point nearly tripled its signature count in under two days, blew past six figures within weeks, and now stands as one of the loudest formal expressions of public anger at a foreign diplomat in modern Canadian history. It’s open until November 18, and once May presents it this fall, the government is required to respond in writing within 45 days.

And if you’re Canadian, you can sign it here.

Walker has said she doesn’t necessarily expect the government to expel Hoekstra — she wants to send a message.

Message received. Message amplified. Message currently being read aloud in every newsroom from the New York Times to Al Jazeera, because when 171,000 people in the politest country on Earth formally petition their Parliament to throw out an ambassador, the world notices.

Will Carney Actually PNG Him? Probably Not. But Here’s the Thing.

Let’s be honest with each other, because that’s what we do here: Mark Carney probably isn’t going to declare Hoekstra persona non grata tomorrow. Carney is playing a longer, colder game — managing a trade war, rebuilding supply chains away from an unreliable neighbour, and refusing to hand Trump the tantrum-fuel of a formal diplomatic rupture on Trump’s timeline. Expelling the ambassador is the nuclear codes of diplomacy, and Carney doesn’t spend ammunition to make a point. He spends it to win.

But here’s what Carney has shown, over and over: he listens to Canadians. Elbows-up wasn’t a Carney slogan first — it was a Canadian mood that he channelled. The Buy Canadian wave, the travel boycott, the booze bans — all of that came from the ground up, and the government followed the country’s lead. This petition is now part of the official parliamentary record his government must formally answer. Every signature raises the price of pretending this is fine.

And the public mood Hoekstra is swimming against? It’s a riptide. Because the hatred for Hoekstra in this country rivals the disgust Canadians feel for his boss — and the numbers on his boss are brutal:

Research Co. found just 18% of Canadians hold a favourable view of Trump , against 76% unfavourable — and even in Alberta, his best province, he only scratches 21%.

Pew found 64% of Canadians view the United States itself unfavourably — the worst numbers in more than two decades of polling — with a majority of Canadians now naming the US as the top threat to Canada . Not China. Not Russia. The neighbour.

Léger pegged Canadians’ negative opinion of Trump at 79% .

An EKOS study found Trump’s approval among Liberal voters at 2% and NDP voters at 3%. Two. Percent. There are more Canadians who think the Leafs will win the Cup this year.

Hoekstra isn’t just an unpopular diplomat. He’s the local franchise of the least popular American brand in Canadian history. Every time he opens his mouth, another few thousand signatures land on e-7531. He is, in a very real sense, the best organizer the pro-Canada movement has.

What We Owe Pete Hoekstra

Nothing. Squat. Jack Shit, as the kids say.

We don’t owe him a softened booze policy — alcohol is provincially regulated anyway, which Pete would know if he’d read a single briefing note. We don’t owe him a warmer tone while his boss threatens annexation and his tariffs bleed Windsor’s shops. We don’t owe a “guest” our patience while he cozies up to a movement trying to carve a province out of our country.

What we owe is to each other: keep buying Canadian, keep vacationing Canadian, keep the boycott that has US senators flying to Ottawa to say “we miss you” while their own ambassador calls us nasty. It’s working. That’s why he’s whining.

And if you haven’t signed e-7531 yet — it’s open until November 18. Add your name to the 200,000+. Make the government’s mandatory written response the most-watched piece of paperwork in Ottawa this fall.

Because a sovereign country does not let a foreign ambassador behave like a political handler. And Canada — mean, nasty, elbows-up Canada — is done pretending otherwise.

Pack light, Pete. The country you called nasty is holding the door open for you which is far too kind. If we had our way we’d fire you back into Michigan out of a giant Canadian shit cannon.

— Canada

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