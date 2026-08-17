Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Sue
5h

I can't sign the petition (not Canadian), but I wholeheartedly support it.

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Sandra
5h

I read your notes just now and love what you are saying. 💯% spot on and now we get to add that freakin’ America is kissing North Korea’s ass. Best wishes Carney. Get outta Canada HOEksta. Thank you Dean. 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦👏

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