DISPATCHES FROM THE FAULT LINE

Easter Sunday · April 5, 2026

This Easter Sunday morning, the first American pope in the history of the Catholic Church stood on the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, looked out over fifty thousand people, and delivered a message that should rattle every war hawk in Washington like a bell struck by a hammer. It wasn’t a diplomatic murmur. It wasn’t a measured Vatican communiqué. It was a rebuke — theological, moral, and aimed squarely at the men who have wrapped the Iran war in the language of the Lord.

“Let those who have weapons lay them down,” Pope Leo XIV declared to the world. “Let those who have the power to unleash wars choose peace. Not a peace imposed by force, but through dialogue. Not with the desire to dominate others, but to encounter them.”

He wasn’t done. The world, he warned, is “growing accustomed to violence, resigning ourselves to it, and becoming indifferent.” Indifferent, he said, “to the deaths of thousands of people. Indifferent to the repercussions of hatred and division that conflicts sow.”

We cannot continue to be indifferent! And we cannot resign ourselves to evil! — Pope Leo XIV, Urbi et Orbi, Easter Sunday 2026

This is the Urbi et Orbi — “to the city and to the world” — the most sacred platform in Catholic Christianity. And the Chicago-born son of a working-class family, who became the head of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics just last May, used it to tell the most powerful military machine in human history: stop.

This Has Been Building All Holy Week

This wasn’t Leo’s first shot across the bow. He’s been lobbing increasingly pointed broadsides at Washington throughout Holy Week, each one more direct than the last.

On Palm Sunday, he told the crowd in St. Peter’s Square that Jesus “rejects war” and that God “does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war.” He quoted Isaiah: “Even though you make many prayers, I will not listen: your hands are full of blood.” Vatican scholars called the Isaiah citation deliberate — a direct theological response to a specific event that had occurred days earlier across the Atlantic Ocean.

That event: on March 26th, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth gathered Pentagon staff for a monthly Christian worship service and led them in what he described as a pre-mission prayer used by military chaplains. He prayed aloud for “overwhelming violence of action against those who deserve no mercy,” invoking Jesus Christ’s name to sanctify it. The service was livestreamed.

The Pope’s Palm Sunday response was, by any reading, a direct reply.

Then, on Tuesday of Holy Week, Leo went further — and went by name. Speaking to journalists outside his residence in Castel Gandolfo, he made a rare direct appeal to Donald Trump: “Hopefully he’s looking for an ‘off-ramp’. Hopefully he’s looking for a way to decrease the amount of violence, of bombing, which would be a significant contribution to removing the hatred that’s being created and that’s increasing constantly in the Middle East and elsewhere.”

“Come back to the table, to dialogue. Let’s look for solutions to problems, let’s look for ways to reduce the amount of violence that we are promoting.”



— Pope Leo XIV, to world leaders, March 31, 2026

And in March, before all of this — before the shooting started, before the prayers for violence — Leo told a gathering that Christian political leaders who start wars should go to confession and ask themselves whether they are following the teachings of Jesus. He didn’t name Trump. He didn’t need to.

Meanwhile, at the Pentagon

Good Friday. Christianity’s most solemn day. The day Christians commemorate a man being tortured to death by an occupying military empire.

At the Pentagon Chapel — a 24-hour interfaith space paid for by American taxpayers — the Department of Defense sent a memo to over 3,500 employees. It read: “Just a friendly reminder: There will be a Protestant Service (No Catholic Mass) for Good Friday today at the Pentagon Chapel.”

A Pentagon spokesperson confirmed there would be no separate Catholic service. No Catholic liturgy of any kind — the first time in recent memory, according to a Pentagon employee who has worked there since 1980.

“I guess so the Catholics know their kind ain’t welcome,” that employee told HuffPost. “It’s so ridiculous.

CONTEXT THAT MATTERS

Catholics do not celebrate Mass on Good Friday — that’s liturgically accurate. But they do hold the “Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion,” a solemn afternoon prayer service. Pentagon officials later said the Catholic chaplain-priest was out of town — but declined to say whether a service had been scheduled and cancelled, or simply never planned.

The backdrop: Hegseth had previously invited Pastor Doug Wilson — a self-described Christian nationalist who has advocated for banning public Catholic Masses, Marian processions, and Corpus Christi devotions — to preach at the Pentagon. He has been hosting evangelical worship services there monthly, declaring Trump a divinely appointed leader at one of them.

Roughly a quarter of the U.S. military identifies as Catholic.

The military’s senior Catholic bishop wasn’t having it. Archbishop Timothy Broglio — the head of the Archdiocese for the Military Services, one of the most conservative Catholic leaders in America — sat down with CBS’s Face the Nation this weekend and declared Hegseth’s invocations of Jesus Christ to justify the Iran war “problematic.”

Asked directly whether the conflict meets Catholic just war criteria, Broglio was unsparing: “Under just war theory, no.”

He added that the war “anticipates a nuclear threat rather than responding to realised danger” — a pointed theological judgment — and said it is “hard to cast this war as something that would be sponsored by the Lord.”

He also counseled Catholic service members, directly, to “do as little harm as you can, and to try and preserve innocent lives.” That is not a statement from a liberal bishop. That is the conservative head of the military archdiocese, telling Catholic soldiers their commander-in-chief’s war may be unjust.

The Deeper War Beneath the War

To understand why this is bigger than a single Easter homily, you need to understand a tension that has been simmering in American Christianity for decades and is now — this Holy Week, this Easter — finally boiling over.

Pete Hegseth belongs to the Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches, a hard-right denomination co-founded by Doug Wilson, the same pastor Hegseth invited to preach at the Pentagon in February. Wilson’s vision of a “Christian America” is one that many Catholics and mainline Protestants would find not merely strange but threatening — a theocracy in which Catholic public worship could be restricted or banned entirely.

This is not fringe theology in some corners of American evangelical Christianity. Prominent Trump-aligned evangelical pastor Robert Jeffress — who has called Obama a paver of “the way for the future reign of the Antichrist” — has described Roman Catholicism as a “Satanic” result of “Babylonian mystery religion.” In the white evangelical nationalist rhetoric documented by researchers, Catholics appear alongside Mexican migrants and LGBTQ Americans as threats to the “blessed nation.” Led astray by Satan, in that telling.

And yet JD Vance is Catholic. Trump attends Catholic events. The alliance between white evangelicals and white Catholics inside the MAGA coalition has been one of the more improbable marriages in modern American political history. It has held — until now, perhaps, it is being tested.

Catholic support for Trump has been eroding — quietly, steadily — for months. The Iran war, the immigration crackdowns (80% of those affected are Christian; 61% are Catholic), the blocking of clergy from ICE detention centers, the banning of prayer vigils outside deportation facilities. The Pope responded to that last one personally, citing Matthew 25. The White House ignored him.

And now Hegseth’s Pentagon has held its first Good Friday without Catholic worship in living memory, while hosting a pastor who would outlaw the Mass itself.

The defense secretary hosts evangelical worship at the Pentagon while excluding Catholic Mass on Good Friday — and the pastor he invited to preach there wants to ban public Marian processions.

— Letters from Leo, April 3, 2026

What Leo XIV Represents

Robert Francis Prevost grew up in Chicago. He is — still, beneath the white cassock and the papal ring — an American. He knows exactly what he’s doing when he speaks about an American war, an American president, and an American Defense Secretary who prays for “overwhelming violence of action” in the name of Jesus Christ.

He is the head of the world’s largest Christian denomination, in a country where 70 million people identify as Catholic. He is the moral counterweight to a vision of Christianity being articulated by the Trump administration that sounds — in the words of Vatican observers — radically different from anything Rome has taught in 2,000 years.

As Professor Gregory Reichberg of the Peace Research Institute Oslo told NBC News: “Efforts to surround war with a kind of religious approval is something Pope Leo wants to combat. I think he sees that as very dangerous.”

On Easter Sunday 2026, Pope Leo XIV announced a special prayer vigil for peace — to be held at St. Peter’s Basilica on April 11. The last pope to hold such a vigil was Francis, in 2013, against the Syrian war. A hundred thousand people showed up.

Is This a Holy Civil War?

Let’s be precise about what this is and isn’t. It is not (yet) a conflict between American Catholics and American evangelicals as voting blocs — white Catholics and white evangelicals have largely shared a political home inside the Republican Party, and that alignment hasn’t collapsed. Yet.

What it is: a collision between two very different theologies of power, both claiming the name of Jesus Christ. One says God anoints presidents, blesses overwhelming violence, and demands dominance. The other says God does not listen to those whose hands are full of blood, stands with the detained migrant, and commands the powerful to lay down their weapons.

One of those theologies is being preached from inside a government building with a DoD budget behind it. The other is being preached from the oldest Christian institution on earth, by the first American ever to hold that office.

The theological fault line is real. The institutional clash is accelerating. And this Easter Sunday — with the Pope at his balcony and Hegseth at his war — we may be watching the moment it becomes impossible to ignore.

Let those who have the power to unleash wars choose peace. Not a peace imposed by force, but through dialogue. Not with the desire to dominate others, but to encounter them.

— Pope Leo XIV, Easter Urbi et Orbi, April 5, 2026

The first American pope, on the holiest day in Christianity, told the most powerful military on earth: this is not what Jesus taught. History will remember whether anyone was listening.

Happy Easter — or whatever this is.

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