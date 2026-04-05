Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Julie Babis's avatar
Julie Babis
Apr 5

I’m finding a bizarre irony in the US seeking regime change in a hardline theocracy while apparently emulating them, only purporting to support a different faith. The mind boggles.

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Jim's avatar
Jim
Apr 5

Dean, this is one of your best pieces to date; well documented and measured. You still manage to bring some of your personality through; but well done! Happy Easter!

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