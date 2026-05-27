May 27, 2026

Donald Trump has one consistent, decades-deep political reflex, and it isn’t a policy. It’s a fear. The man hates leakers.

Go back to 2017, the Michael Flynn implosion. Twenty-four days into the job, Flynn is gone, and Trump’s instinct isn’t to ask whether his National Security Adviser did something wrong. It’s to get on Twitter and announce that the real story — his words — is the “illegal leaks” coming out of Washington. Someone embarrassed him, and the someone was the crime. That’s not a one-off. That’s the operating system. Nearly a decade later, it hasn’t changed.

Now look at who’s standing next to him.

Vance is the leakiest guy in the building, and it’s not close

This isn’t an insult. It’s just what the reporting shows.

In March, Politico published a story sourced to two senior Trump officials: JD Vance had been skeptical of striking Iran before Trump launched the war. The non-interventionist VP privately didn’t want this fight — then the war started, and he fell into line publicly. Fine. Vice Presidents lose internal arguments. That’s the job.

But a Bloomberg writer caught the real signal immediately: a leak like that doesn’t come out of a White House that’s doing well. Somebody briefed reporters that the VP was the smart, cautious one and the President was the reckless one. Somebody wanted that known.

A month later, Salon followed the trail to the obvious door. The flattering “Vance tried to talk Trump out of the war” stories appear to trace back to Vance himself or the people closest to him. He isn’t the casualty of those leaks. He’s the customer. Maybe the supplier.

Put that beside Trump’s lifelong leaker phobia, and you don’t need a whistleblower to tell you there’s friction. You can just read. The President, who treats leaks as the original sin of Washington, has a Vice President whose inner circle quietly feeds reporters a storyline in which the VP looks wise and the President looks dangerous. That relationship was structurally unstable from day one.

And Vance is in the actual leak that actually happened

Remember the Signal group chat. Senior national-security officials — Hegseth, Ratcliffe, the whole crew — discussing imminent strikes on a commercial messaging app, with a journalist accidentally along for the ride. Vance was in that chat. Vance, on the record in those messages, sniping about European allies.

Nobody’s claiming Vance leaked that one — a reporter got added by mistake. But it matters anyway, because it established the texture of this White House: a place where the most sensitive conversations end up somewhere they shouldn’t, and where Vance is in the room when it happens. Once that’s the environment, every future “who talked?” question has the VP somewhere in the frame. Fair or not, that’s the cost of being in the chat.

The tells keep stacking up

Watch Vance get asked, point-blank, what he told Trump about Iran in the Situation Room. His answer: he didn’t want to “go to prison.” CNN said the quiet part — there is no version of a VP sharing his own opinion that lands him in a cell. That wasn’t a legal answer. That was a man laying down a paper trail, making certain the record shows he did not own this war.

Watch Tulsi Gabbard walk. She resigned as DNI on her last day, June 30, officially over her husband’s cancer diagnosis, which is real and not a punchline. But the reporting is unanimous on the subtext: Gabbard was one of the last genuine non-interventionists with a seat at the table, and one of Vance’s only real foreign-policy allies. She leaves, and Vance is alone in a room full of people who think he’s weak.

Watch the 2028 reporting — Vance supposedly weighing whether to run at all, whether he wants this administration’s record strapped to his back. He’s 41. He has time. And he’s apparently calculating whether being Trump’s heir is an inheritance or a sentence.

A President with a leaker obsession. A VP who leaks, or whose people do. A VP is building a war-distancing paper trail out loud. A VP losing his allies and hedging on his own future. You don’t need a source inside the West Wing to see the divide. The divide is just the sum of the on-the-record parts.

So here’s the rumour — and here’s the honest handling of it

There’s a story bouncing around right now that Trump is hunting for ways to force Vance out, triggered by Vance getting caught leaking information “only he would’ve known.”

It traces to a single outlet — NewsX, out of India — and the piece dismantles itself in its own text. It admits the claim “began as speculation on social media.” It says reports “suggest” a leak. The decisive detail — “only he would’ve known” — is sourced to information “believed to be known only to a limited group,” based on “speculation circulating in political circles.” That’s a rumour in a press badge, but more often than not, those rumours end up being true.

It also fails basic civics. Trump cannot “force” a sitting Vice President out. There’s no button. It’s resignation, impeachment, or the 25th Amendment, and the President personally controls none of them. Any story where Trump unilaterally fires his VP doesn’t understand the office.

And the cleanest test of all: if the President had genuinely caught his own VP leaking classified material, that’s an every-newsroom-on-the-planet story. AP, Reuters, the Times — even Fox would be forced onto it. I checked. None of them has it. When the bombshell lives only on the outlet nobody can name, the story is usually the outlet.

Why the rumour matters anyway

Rumours are lazy. They don’t attach to strong, trusted, secure number-twos. Nobody floats “the VP got caught, and he’s finished” about a guy who’s locked in with the boss.

This rumour sticks because the real, sourced material has already built a JD Vance it could plausibly be true about — the Iran skeptic, the self-serving leaks, the Signal chat, the prison line, Gabbard gone, the 2028 cold feet. The rumour is unconfirmed and currently smells like garbage. But the thing it’s feeding on is not a rumour at all.

A President who has spent his entire career certain the people around him will betray him. A Vice President who keeps, quietly and on the record, not being on the team. You don’t need a leaked memo to know how a man like Trump watches a man like that.

He watches him very, very closely. And everyone in that building knows it.

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