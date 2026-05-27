Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Nancy Reike's avatar
Nancy Reike
6h

I don't care about Vance either. I don't care how much he makes Trump mad because I don't care what Trump thinks. I never agree with any of it. And tboth Trump and Vance are tied to closely with white nationalism i.e. Theil and Musk and some others that were responsible for this bs rigging to win the election of 2024............So we'll see- I am so tired od them all.

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Marianne Lippi's avatar
Marianne Lippi
6h

The beauty of it all…Trump can’t fire or force Vance out.

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