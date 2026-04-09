Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barbara Baldwin's avatar
Barbara Baldwin
Apr 9

And it won’t only be for the draft. You can bet on it. This is the test case for virtually everything the government wants to do TO you. Not FOR you. Mark my words.

Reply
Share
Phil Barish's avatar
Phil Barish
Apr 9

It should be clear to everyone paying attention over the last 48 hours, that the tide of public outrage is rapidly expanding to include those in power to begin their ultimate change in course. KEEP THE PRESSURE UP!

Reply
Share
46 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dean Blundell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture