Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Kathey Hunt's avatar
Kathey Hunt
5h

I read the NYT article. The conspiracy to hide the conspiracy is just wild. We all knew it, thanks to intrepid reporting by independent media. But wow. To have it in print with receipts from NYT is going to set the regime’s hair on fire. Again. 🍿

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Judith Evans Grubbs's avatar
Judith Evans Grubbs
5h

Vance keeps trying to sabotage Trump. People assume Vance is just an inept fool, and he certainly is inept, but he’s no fool. We need to watch out for him after Trump finally collapses.

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