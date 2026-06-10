June 10, 2026

This new book by Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan is going to be a problem for all of the Trump/Epstein Files apologists.

Maggie and Jonathan detail the full-on war effort to contain the Epstein Files, and Trump’s involvement in them, with on-the-record receipts we already knew existed - it’s just nice to see the unvarnished truth: The Trump Regime spent weeks camped out in the Situation Room - without him present - trying to protect him from himself and decades of emails, flight logs and pedophile rape allegations after knowingly palling around with the worlds worst pedophile.

The Situation Room.

The most secure room in the United States government. The room built for moments when the country is genuinely on fire — nuclear posture, a hostage crisis, a Navy SEAL team breathing through their teeth somewhere over Pakistan.

That’s the room. That’s what it’s for.

And according to Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump — the new Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan book dropping June 23, built on something like a thousand interviews — Trump’s most senior people kept gathering in that room for one reason:

To figure out how to make you stop asking about Jeffrey Epstein.

Not a war. Not a terror plot. A PR problem about a dead sex offender the President spent two decades palling around with. They booked the bin Laden room for it.

You cannot make this up. They did it for you.

The cast of geniuses

Per the reporting adapted in the New York Times Magazine, the room — at various points, in person or piped in on speakerphone — included Vice President JD Vance, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Comms Director Steven Cheung, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, then-AG Pam Bondi, then-Deputy AG Todd Blanche, and FBI Director Kash Patel.

Notice who’s missing from that list?

The President.

That’s right. Haberman and Swan report that Trump’s panicked aides kept meeting without him to clean up the Epstein mess. The most powerful people in the executive branch, huddled in the nuclear bunker, doing damage control for a guy who wasn’t in the room and — per the book — was furious they were doing it at all.

The authors write that publicly his advisers were all swagger, waving the whole thing off as nothing. Privately it was eating the administration alive in a way nothing had since the Russia investigation in term one. Bravado out front. Five-alarm fire in the back. Same as it ever was.

How the fire started: the memo that detonated in their hands

Here’s the part that’s genuinely funny if you don’t think about the victims for a second.

Last July, the DOJ and FBI put out a memo. The memo’s big reveal: there’s no Epstein “client list,” and the guy killed himself in jail. Nothing to see. Go home.

It backfired spectacularly. Their own base — the people who’d been promised lists and reckonings and Names — lost their minds. Charlie Kirk, Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, the whole MAGA megaphone, all turned around and started screaming at the administration to release the files.

Trump built a movement on “they’re hiding the truth from you.” Then he became the guy hiding the truth from them. And the monster he fed for ten years turned around and bit him on national television. The book reports Trump was not happy with his most influential supporters for pushing him on it.

Couldn’t happen to a nicer guy.

The Vance scene

This is the wild one.

Haberman and Swan report that ten days after that memo, Vance ran a heated meeting about how to calm the base down. And on the table was a genuinely insane idea: dumping a pile of allegations onto the DOJ website under the banner of “maximum transparency” — including an uncorroborated allegation of sexual assault against Trump himself.

The book says Vance argued for releasing it, reasoning that Trump had been accused of worse and would be fine with it. Wiles reportedly shut him down on the spot and told him the President would absolutely not be fine with it.

And here’s the detail that tells you everything about the clown car: some of the senior people in that room came away thinking Vance had genuinely bought into the darkest Epstein-cabal theories. Wiles, per the reporting, took to telling people the Vice President of the United States had revealed himself to be a full-blown conspiracy theorist.

Not sure what you’d expect from a couch humping, cosplaying moron who changed his name 5 times before he settled on “JD Vance”, but here we are.

And it’s still going

This isn’t a history lesson. It’s happening right now.

Congress eventually defied Trump and passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act, forcing the files out. Except — surprise — the DOJ is still sitting on millions of documents. And just this week, top officials hauled Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert into the same Situation Room to lean on her about pulling her name off the discharge petition that would force a full release. The petition was sitting one signature short of the 218 they needed.

When the press asked Leavitt why an Epstein meeting was being held in the national-security bunker, she said she wasn’t going to detail what happened in the Situation Room — and then, with a straight face, called the whole thing proof of the administration’s transparency.

Transparency. In the one room in America specifically designed so nobody ever finds out what was said in it.

The bottom line

Strip away the mockery and here’s what the reporting actually establishes: the people running the country treated a child sex-trafficking scandal not as a crime to confront but as a narrative to manage. They used the most secure room in the government as a spin bunker. They argued about whether to weaponize an unproven allegation against their own boss. And they are, to this hour, sitting on documents the public was promised and Congress voted to release.

Trump’s whole pitch was that he’d burn down the cover-ups.

Turns out he just renovated the bunker.

Regime Change is out June 23.

The White House says Trump did nothing wrong and calls all of it a hoax because of course they did.

They would. Read the book anyway, even though you already knew.

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Sources: New York Times Magazine adaptation of “Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump” by Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan (Simon & Schuster, June 23); reporting from The Daily Beast, Raw Story, CNN, ABC News, PBS NewsHour, and The New Republic.