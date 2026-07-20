Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Chauncey Gardiner's avatar
Chauncey Gardiner
6h

Considering the fact that every one of Trump's sitting cabinet members, and each of his SCOTUS nominees, fully perjured themselves and were then rubber-stamped by the nefarious Banana-Republicans on their respective review committees, I'd say that perjury has become a prerequisite for a position within the Trump regime.

The same is true of every authoritarian government and banana-republic on earth, so we'd be kidding ourselves to expect any difference in Trump's benighted USA.

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Steven M.'s avatar
Steven M.
6h

Todd Blanche is a bald-faced liar and a scumbag. He should be indicted for perjury; in that case, if convicted, he would be eligible for disbarrment.

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