July 20, 2026

Todd Blanche — Donald Trump’s former personal criminal defence lawyer, the man who stood up in a Manhattan courtroom and called Michael Cohen a liar for a living — spent five hours last Wednesday auditioning to be the permanent Attorney General of the United States. Under oath. In front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Within 24 hours, a career Justice Department official sat in the same chair, raised the same right hand, and told the same committee that the man they’re about to hand the entire American justice system to had just lied to their faces.

Not “misremembered.” Not “mischaracterized.” Her words: “provably false.”

Let’s unpack this dumpster fire, because it’s actually two dumpster fires stacked on top of each other wearing a trench coat.

Fire #1: Liz Oyer Brought Receipts

Elizabeth Oyer was the DOJ’s career pardon attorney. Not a political appointee. A lifer. The kind of boring, competent public servant that governments run on.

Two days after Blanche was confirmed as Deputy AG in 2025, he fired her. Why? According to Oyer’s sworn testimony, it’s because she refused to rubberstamp restoring gun rights to Mel Gibson. Yes, that Mel Gibson — the guy with the domestic violence conviction who happens to be a friend of the President. She said no to arming him. She was gone within days.

Then — and this is the part that should make your skin crawl — the department sent U.S. Marshals to her home as she was preparing to talk to Congress.

At his hearing Wednesday, Blanche testified her firing had nothing to do with the concerns she raised. He testified he tried to call her before the Marshals showed up. He testified that armed federal officers hand-delivering mail to a fired employee’s house is just... normal DOJ stuff.

Oyer’s response on Thursday, under oath, with documents:

His claim about the firing? Contradicted by evidence. His claim that he called her first? “Flat-out false.” His claim that Marshals-as-mailmen is standard practice? “Preposterous.”

The abuser in question who was looking for a pardon? Mel Gibson.

And then the line that should be chiseled above the DOJ’s front door until this era ends: “The casual lies that Mr. Blanche tells, even while sitting in this chair testifying to this committee, are emblematic of a much larger problem.”

How did Senate Republicans respond to a career official accusing the AG nominee of lying under oath? They grilled her about Biden-era death row clemency memos. Don’t look at the fire, folks. Look over here at this squirrel.

Fire #2: He’s A Repeat Customer

Here’s what almost nobody covering this week’s circus bothered to mention: this is the second confirmation hearing Blanche has been accused of lying at.

Back in February 2025, at his Deputy AG hearing, Blanche swore he had no knowledge of the decision to drop the corruption charges against NYC Mayor Eric Adams — you remember, the deal that smelled so bad that federal prosecutors resigned rather than sign it.

Then the court documents got unsealed. Including a letter from then-interim U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon suggesting Blanche knew exactly what was happening. It was damning enough that every single Democrat on the Judiciary Committee formally asked the DOJ Inspector General to investigate whether Blanche lied to them.

So the pattern isn’t “one disputed answer.” The pattern is: sit down, swear the oath, say whatever gets you confirmed, let the paper trail catch up later.

The Epstein Problem

Blanche also spent Wednesday insisting the administration has been “extraordinarily transparent” on the Epstein files — the same files his department released with victims’ personal information un-redacted, which he had to apologize for at his own confirmation hearing. The same files his old boss Pam Bondi told House investigators were entirely his show: “He was in charge of the process and the entire release.”

He testified the millions of still-unreleased pages are simply irrelevant. Legal commentators are already lining that statement up against the DOJ’s own prior production letters — letters bearing his signature — and asking how both things can be true. Epstein survivors showed up to his hearing in person. He initially wouldn’t commit to meeting them. It took a wavering Republican senator’s vote hanging in the balance for a meeting to suddenly materialize that same afternoon. By multiple accounts, it did not go well.

Oh, and he testified he has “no idea” why Trump fired Bondi. No idea. The Deputy AG. Had no idea why his own boss got walked out. Sure, Todd. And I have no idea where the last donut went.

Now For The Irony Course

Here’s the part that turns this from scandal into satire.

At the very same hearing where all this went down, Senator Josh Hawley asked Blanche whether he’d investigate former special counsel Jack Smith — the guy who indicted Trump — for perjury over his testimony about congressional phone records.

Blanche’s answer: “We take testimony in front of this body very seriously. Yes.”

He takes testimony in front of that body very seriously. He said that. Out loud. Into a microphone. At a hearing where his own sworn testimony was about to be called provably false by a career official with documents.

Bonus: fact-checkers at CNN and elsewhere have pointed out the entire Smith perjury theory rests on conflating two different subpoenas. The records Smith was actually asked about didn’t include message content. Doesn’t matter. The nominee for Attorney General enthusiastically endorsed prosecuting his old client’s nemesis on a perjury theory that falls apart under a five-minute read — while facing credible, documented accusations of the same offense himself.

That’s not law enforcement. That’s a mob lawyer with a government email address.

Why This Actually Matters Right Now

Because his confirmation is hanging by exactly one vote.

Lindsey Graham’s sudden death left Republicans with an 11-10 edge on the Judiciary Committee. One GOP defection kills the nomination in committee. Thom Tillis got his Epstein-survivor-meeting photo op and appears to be caving. That leaves John Cornyn — freshly primaried into retirement by a Trump-backed challenger, with absolutely nothing left to lose — as the last man standing between Todd Blanche and permanent control of the Justice Department.

Cornyn’s stated problem is the “anti-weaponization fund” — the $1.8 billion slush pile created in a settlement that immunized Trump, his family, and his businesses from IRS audits. A federal judge voided that deal the day before the hearing, writing that “there was never a question as to who would prevail” and calling out participants — including Blanche — for bending court rules to serve the President. Blanche’s response under oath was to insist the fund is “dead,” while admitting under Cornyn’s questioning that Trump could sue to revive it, and refusing to put any of it in writing.

Grassley still hasn’t scheduled the committee vote. That tells you everything about how confident they are.

So here’s where we are: a nominee accused under oath — with documents — of lying under oath, at his second consecutive hearing featuring such accusations, who wants to prosecute his boss’s enemies for perjury, being protected by senators who spent the week attacking the whistleblower instead of the guy she blew the whistle on.

More than 1,500 former DOJ employees have publicly said this man has turned the department into a political weapon. The courts are saying it. The paper trail is saying it. A career pardon attorney said it to his committee’s face.

One senator can stop it. One.

No pressure.

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