April 7, 2026

It is 8 o’clock somewhere.

Specifically, it’s 8 PM Eastern tonight — April 7th, 2026, a Tuesday — and that’s the moment Donald Trump, the 79-year-old 47th President of the United States, has set as his personal deadline to decide whether he will obliterate one of the oldest civilizations on the face of the Earth.

Not the Iranian government. Not the Revolutionary Guard. Not the mullahs hiding in bunkers.

Ninety-three million people.

Before you scroll past this because you’ve normalized the insane, stop. Put down your taco. Read this carefully. Because what is happening tonight is not politics. It is not foreign policy. It is not even war in any traditional sense of the word.

What is happening tonight is the possible beginning of a genocide — administered through infrastructure, delivered by bombers, blessed by evangelical prophecy, and enabled by a Republican Party too cowardly to say a single word.

Let’s go through it. All of it.

FIRST: WHAT TRUMP ACTUALLY SAID THIS MORNING

This is not spin. This is not interpretation. These are his words, posted this morning on Truth Social, at 8:06 AM:

“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.”

At his White House press conference Monday, Trump had already declared that “the entire country can be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night.” No other president in American history has spoken this openly about what historians and legal scholars would call a war crime — or worse.

The New York Times, citing historians, former U.S. officials and legal experts, observed that “no other recent American president has talked so openly about committing potential war crimes.”

And yet here we are. On Taco Tuesday, no less.

SECOND: THE BOMBS ARE ALREADY FALLING — KHARG ISLAND IS BURNING

Here’s what they’re not leading with on cable news: we didn’t wait for the 8 PM deadline.

The United States launched airstrikes on Iran’s Kharg Island early Tuesday morning, striking more than 50 military targets — including radar systems, docking facilities, and naval installations. It’s the second time the U.S. has attacked the island since the war began.

Kharg Island accounts for more than 90% of Iran’s oil exports — it is the economic backbone of Iran, the artery through which the country breathes financially. Oil prices immediately jumped more than 3% to nearly $116 per barrel on news of the strikes.

The clock is already ticking. The island is already smoking. And the “deadline” at 8 PM isn’t the beginning of this. It’s the escalation point — the moment Trump decides whether what comes next is conventional, catastrophic, or nuclear.

THIRD: LET’S GAME OUT WHAT HAPPENS TONIGHT

There are two scenarios. Neither is good.

SCENARIO A: TRUMP PULLS THE TRIGGER

Iran has publicly rejected the ceasefire proposal. Senior American negotiators told the Wall Street Journal that chances of an agreement by tonight’s deadline are slim. The IRGC has declared “restraint is over.”

If Trump follows through on what he has explicitly promised — obliterating “all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalination plants!)” — here is what happens to 93 million human beings:

In the first hours:

Within hours of a major grid collapse, hospitals exhaust backup generator fuel, water pressure drops, food spoils, and communications degrade. Water treatment plants run on electricity. Hospitals run on it. Dialysis machines, ventilators, and operating rooms run on it. When the grid fails, these systems do not stop slowly. They stop.

In the first weeks:

Striking Iran’s water-related infrastructure will immediately spark a crisis of disease, hunger, and thirst. During the 1991 Gulf War, blackouts and resulting water outages in Iraq led to epidemics of typhoid, cholera, gastroenteritis, and malaria. Some estimates hold that 100,000 Iraqi individuals died due to health consequences from that war alone. Child mortality more than tripled.

Scale that to a country of 93 million — a country already in the middle of a water crisis even before this war started. Iran was already moving toward what experts call “water bankruptcy.” Just last year, Tehran came close to running out of water.

In the months and years after:

In Syria, the war destroyed more than 70% of the country’s power generation capacity. The result was 14.6 million civilians requiring humanitarian assistance — hospitals running on generators until the diesel ran out, a generation of children without reliable water or schooling.

Syria had 21 million people. Iran has 93 million.

Retired U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel and law professor Rachel VanLandingham put it plainly: “What Trump is saying is, ‘We don’t care about precision, we don’t care about impact on civilians, we’re just going to take out all of Iranian power generating capacity.’”

And if the nuclear option enters the conversation? If MOABs, Daisy Cutters, or worse are deployed against a country of 93 million people in a densely populated region?

The IAEA Director-General has already warned that strikes near Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant “could cause a severe radiological accident with harmful consequences for people and the environment in Iran and beyond.”

And beyond. Let that land.

We are not talking about defeating a government. We are talking about the slow-motion annihilation of a civilian population through thirst, disease, starvation, and cascading infrastructure collapse — a death toll that could dwarf anything we’ve seen since World War II.

SCENARIO B: TRUMP CLAIMS VICTORY AND FOLDS

Here’s the other possibility, the one the optimists are quietly praying for.

For weeks, Trump has been moving the goalposts on the administration’s goals with Iran, extending his own deadlines, flip-flopping on his messaging, and suggesting the U.S. might strike Iran again later even if a deal is reached.

There is a real chance that at 8:01 PM tonight, Donald Trump posts on Truth Social that Iran has “capitulated” — that he alone stopped the war, that he’s the greatest negotiator who ever lived, that God blessed his mission. Iran will deny it. The media will sort through the wreckage. And everyone will slowly lower their heart rate.

But here’s the thing about Scenario B: it only delays the reckoning. The war doesn’t end. The bombs don’t stop. More than 3,400 people have already been killed across the Middle East since this war began — including at least 1,400 in Lebanon alone. Four girls and two boys under the age of 10 were killed in overnight U.S.-Israeli strikes on a residential area in Tehran.

The children are already dead. The deal just decides how many more follow.

FOURTH: WHAT KIND OF MAN THREATENS TO ERASE A 7,000-YEAR-OLD CIVILIZATION?

Let’s talk about Persia for a moment, because Trump obviously hasn’t.

Iran is home to one of the world’s oldest living civilizations, with historical and urban settlements dating back to 7000 BC. The First Persian Empire — the Achaemenid Empire founded by Cyrus the Great — was the only civilization in all of history to connect over 40% of the global population. It was the first world empire.

This is the civilization that gave the world algebra, poetry, the concept of human rights under Cyrus’s cylinder, the foundations of architecture, astronomy, and medicine. This is the civilization that Alexander the Great wept over after conquering — because he understood what he was touching. This is a people who have survived Mongols, Greeks, Arabs, Turks, and every empire that thought it could extinguish them.

And a 79-year-old man in a golf shirt is threatening to finish what none of them could.

What does that say about him psychologically?

Clinical psychologists who study authoritarian leaders describe a profile called “malignant narcissism” — a combination of narcissism, paranoia, antisocial behavior, and sadism. The key feature is that empathy is not merely absent. It is replaced by something worse: the pleasure of dominance. The targets are not people to a malignant narcissist. They are problems. Obstacles. Leverage. The 93 million Iranians Trump is threatening tonight are not human beings in his calculus. They are a negotiating chip. A pressure point. A civilization that can be erased in a Truth Social post if they don’t comply.

Pathology wearing a suit.

FIFTH: THE HEGSETH RAPTURE PROBLEM — AND WHY IT MAKES EVERYTHING WORSE

Now here is the part of this story that makes some kind of MOAB/DAISY CUTTER/NUKE situation feel real:

Trump’s Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, does not merely tolerate this war. He believes in it. Theologically.

According to complaints filed with the Military Religious Freedom Foundation, one military commander told his unit: “President Trump has been anointed by Jesus to light the signal fire in Iran to cause Armageddon and mark his return to Earth.”

The Military Religious Freedom Foundation received over 200 complaints from active-duty service members across every branch of the military — officers filing anonymously for fear of retribution — about commanders framing the war in Iran as part of biblical end-times prophecy.

During a Pentagon evangelical worship service, Hegseth prayed for violence against enemies “who deserve no mercy.” The Pope — on Palm Sunday — called the war “atrocious” and told worshippers that God “does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war but rejects them.”

Christian Zionist pastor John Hagee, head of Christians United for Israel, looked at all of this and said: “Prophetically, we’re right on cue.”

Right on cue. For Armageddon. With nuclear weapons nearby.

The theological framework driving parts of the U.S. military leadership holds that warfare involving Israel is the key to triggering the return of Jesus — that Iran, identified in the Book of Ezekiel 38 as “Persia,” is destined to be part of the final battle, the War of Gog and Magog.

Think about what that means in practical terms. When Trump’s advisors sit in the Situation Room tonight and game out whether to push the button — whether to expand strikes on civilian infrastructure, whether to authorize weapons that could kill tens of thousands instantly — at least some of them are sitting there believing this is supposed to happen. That this is divine will. That they are soldiers of God delivering the apocalypse on schedule.

Former Air Force officer and Military Religious Freedom Foundation president Mikey Weinstein said it directly: “When you find Christian nationalism where all the nuclear weapons are, and laser-guided weapons and the drones — it is an absolute, immediate threat to the national security of our country and the world.”

And Pete Hegseth was confirmed as Secretary of Defense by one vote. JD Vance’s who backed up Trump’s INSANE threat to wipe out a whole civilization:

SIXTH: INVOKE THE 25TH AMENDMENT. RIGHT NOW. TODAY.

Let’s be clear about what has happened in the last 72 hours.

The President of the United States, on Easter Sunday, posted a profanity-laced threat to bomb a nation’s civilian infrastructure — power plants, bridges, desalination plants, the water supply of 93 million people — ending it with “Praise be to Allah.”

Senator Chris Murphy called it “completely, utterly unhinged” and said if he were in the Cabinet he would be calling constitutional lawyers about the 25th Amendment.

Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari wrote: “The President of the United States is a deranged lunatic, and a national security threat to our country and the rest of the world.”

Iran’s own embassy in South Africa urged U.S. officials to “seriously think about the 25th Amendment, Section 4.” The London embassy posted a Rumi poem about the danger of placing a sword in the hands of a madman.

Even Iran’s embassies are making more sense than the U.S. Senate right now.

Lawrence O’Donnell called Trump’s Easter post a “promise to commit war crimes” and said it is a social media post “for which any president should immediately be removed from office.”

The 25th Amendment, Section 4 exists for exactly this scenario: when a president is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.” It does not require a diagnosis. It requires a majority of the Cabinet and the Vice President to act. Republicans in Congress have the power to end this war right now. They have the power to pass the law requiring congressional authorization. They have the power — and they are doing nothing.

History will not forgive this silence.

And if the 25th Amendment is somehow too slow for tonight’s 8 PM deadline, then congressional leaders need to begin impeachment proceedings tomorrow morning. Not because it will succeed in this Senate. But because the record needs to exist. Because the world needs to know that at least some Americans stood up and said: not in our name.

WHAT HAPPENS AT 8:01 PM?

Nobody knows. That is the terrifying truth, even though IRAN is mocking the deadline, they have shut down all talks with the Trump regime. No bueno.

Pakistan’s senior security official said Iran was “walking on thin ice” and that the next few hours are critical. Diplomacy is at a “critical, sensitive stage.” There are back channels. There are intermediaries. There is always the possibility that someone finds a face-saving formula that lets everyone claim victory and puts down the guns.

But we are also sitting here knowing that:

A man who openly threatens to wipe out civilizations controls the most powerful military in human history.

His Secretary of Defense believes this war is the fulfillment of biblical prophecy.

The U.S. military has already struck Kharg Island — twice.

A ceasefire proposal has been rejected.

And the bombs that could destroy Iran’s power grid, its water supply, its hospitals, its ability to feed 93 million people are loaded and waiting.

The philosopher George Santayana warned that those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it. The Mongol invasion of Persia in the 13th century killed an estimated one-third of the Iranian population. The destruction of ancient irrigation systems contributed to famine and collapse that took centuries to recover from.

We are about to do something that makes the Mongols look measured — with precision airstrikes, scripture quotes, and a Truth Social account.

Call your senators. Call your representatives. Call the White House comment line at (202) 456-1111. Demand an immediate ceasefire. Demand Congress reassert its war powers authority. Demand the 25th Amendment be invoked or an impeachment inquiry opened tomorrow morning.

Not because it will definitely work.

Because ninety-three million people are watching tonight to see if any Americans still remember what their country is supposed to stand for.

God bless the innocent people of Iran.

And God help the rest of us because if this thing pops off, Americans won’t be safe ANYWHERE.

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