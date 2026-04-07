Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Susan Wells's avatar
Susan Wells
Apr 7

If the military is given the "go ahead" and the orders are given to annihilate Iran by DJT/Hegseth, we can only hope and pray that the commanding officers of the troops ordered to carry out the orders will refuse on the basis that they would be committing war crimes. This is the only way to stop this particular insanity. If they don't, impeachment proceedings must be started against DJT and Hegseth, and The Hague/ICC needs to immediately issue arrest warrants for DJT, Hegseth, and every one of those commanding officers.

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Nancy Elise Pulliam's avatar
Nancy Elise Pulliam
Apr 7

Call EVERYONE

CAPITOL SWITCHBOARD

(202) 224-3121

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