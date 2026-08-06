Let’s start with what happened this morning, because it’s a lot.

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw stood up at a presser today and announced two arrests in the July 27 shooting at the U.S. Consulate on University Avenue — the one where somebody rolled up on a building with a POLICE CRUISER PARKED OUT FRONT, LIGHTS ON, and fired at it anyway at 4:46 in the morning.

The suspects? A 19-year-old named Xen-Ul-Abdeen Syed and a 15-year-old kid who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Fifteen. Years. Old.

Thirty-two charges between them, including multiple counts of breaching their court-ordered release conditions — which means, yes, both of these guys were already out on release when this allegedly went down. Demkiw basically said the quiet part out loud: brazen offences, and we need actual deterrence and justice reform. When the police chief is openly begging for bail reform at a presser about a shot-up diplomatic building, we are past the “concerning trend” phase, folks.

And here’s the kicker: police believe these two didn’t wake up hating the U.S. Consulate. They were allegedly paid to shoot at it. Recruited through encrypted messaging apps. Hired like they were picking up an UberEats shift, except the delivery was a bullet into the facade of an American diplomatic mission.

Welcome to the criminals-for-hire economy and asymmetric warfare. It’s DoorDash for drive-bys funded by extremist foreign interests, and it’s operating in your city right now.

This Is The Second Time. THE SECOND TIME.

If this feels like déjà vu, that’s because the exact same building got shot at on March 10. Two suspects allegedly hopped out of a stolen white Honda CR-V, fired multiple rounds at the consulate, filmed themselves doing it, and took off.

Why film it? Because — and this is the part that should make your skin crawl — that’s how they get paid. Demkiw laid it out back in June: young people are recruited through encrypted apps (investigators have named WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal so far), hired to attack targets, and the proof-of-work required to collect the money is video of the attack itself.

Content creation, but make it terrorism-adjacent.

Police have since arrested Sheldon Tracey-Stewart, 18, and Zara Jabbi, 19, in connection with the March shooting. And when police connected the dots on the guns, it got worse: two handguns seized in June raids — a 9mm and a .45, both originally from the U.S., because of course they were — have been linked to a combined 27 shootings across the GTA. Not two shooters with two guns. Guns being passed around a network like a communal vape.

Twenty-seven shootings. Synagogues. Jewish schools. Businesses. Apartments. The U.S. Consulate. Reporting has also tied this shooter-for-hire web to attacks on companies like GFL Environmental and tow truck operations. Same MO every time: young shooter, Jewish/US targets, encrypted recruitment, film it, get paid.

The Raid That Killed Const. Marc Pinizzotto

Now for the part of this story that should make every single person in this city furious.

On June 11, Toronto’s Emergency Task Force executed search warrants tied to this investigation — including the March consulate shooting. At an apartment building near Trethewey and Black Creek, officers entered a fourth-floor unit and, according to the SIU, a 19-year-old inside opened fire.

Const. Marc Pinizzotto, 43, an 18-year veteran of the service, a husband, a father of two, a lifelong hockey guy who taught hundreds of little kids how to skate — was shot and died at Sunnybrook.

He was the first ETF member killed in the line of duty in the unit’s 64-year history. Sixty-four years. This network took that from us.

Nicholas Bennett, 19, has been charged with first-degree murder. The allegations haven’t been tested in court, but let’s be clear about the chain of events: somebody with money hired kids to shoot at buildings, police went to shut it down, and a cop came home in a casket. Thousands lined the streets for his funeral in June. His daughter called him the building blocks of her life.

Every person who wired money into this network owns a piece of that.

So Who’s Writing The Cheques?

Here’s where this goes from “Toronto crime story” to “international incident.”

Demkiw keeps asking the question publicly: who is paying for this? Police say they still haven’t definitively answered it, and the RCMP’s national security teams and the FBI are all over it. Demkiw has acknowledged reports of “foreign actors” being involved while stressing that’s still under active investigation, and he’s said plainly that whoever is hiring these criminals wants to create fear in our communities — including, very specifically, the Jewish community.

But the Americans? The Americans have already named a name.

In May, U.S. prosecutors charged Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi — an Iraqi national arrested in Turkey and hauled into a Manhattan federal court — with six terrorism-related offences. The FBI alleges he’s a senior member of Kata’ib Hezbollah, the Iran-backed, U.S.-designated terrorist organization, with ties to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The unsealed U.S. criminal complaint alleges Al-Saadi and his associates planned, coordinated and claimed responsibility for at least 18 attacks across Europe — plus two in Canada: the March consulate shooting and an attack on a Canadian synagogue. Allegedly in retaliation for the U.S.-Israel war with Iran. According to court filings, he was even caught on a recorded call discussing the consulate shooting, and reportedly told a collaborator that “in Canada, we have our guys.”

In Canada, we have our guys.

An alleged Kata’ib Hezbollah commander, sitting overseas, allegedly bragging that he has assets in Canada — and the assets turn out to be broke teenagers recruited off Telegram who’ll shoot at a synagogue for a payday.

Meanwhile, Toronto police have been careful to say they’re not officially making that connection themselves — “that is not a connection we are making at this time” was the line from TPS back in June — which is either admirable investigative discipline or the most Canadian sentence ever uttered, take your pick. And Demkiw said today that identifying who’s behind the network directing and financing these attacks is a “key focus” of the investigation, with the RCMP and other agencies in the mix.

Pierre Poilievre, for his part, has written to the public safety minister demanding Canada formally designate Kata’ib Hezbollah as a terrorist entity — which would let authorities freeze its assets and bar its members from the country. Wild concept: the group American courts say directed attacks on Canadian soil is still not on Canada’s terror list. The Americans designated them. We’re apparently still workshopping it.

The Part Nobody Wants To Say Out Loud

Strip away the geopolitics for a second and look at the business model, because it’s genuinely diabolical:

Whoever is funding this doesn’t need to smuggle operatives across the border. They don’t need sleeper cells. They just need an encrypted app, some cash, and a supply of desperate, disposable young people — some of them literal children — who’ll point a gun at a building for money and film it for the receipt.

The shooters take all the risk. The kids get the charges, the manhunts, the bullets in police raids. The Jewish community lives in fear and the Trump Regime has a talking point about how “Nasty” Canada is. The people at the top stay anonymous behind Signal handles and burner accounts, laundering political violence through Toronto’s youth like it’s a franchise operation.

A 15-year-old is sitting in custody today. Marc Pinizzotto’s kids don’t have a father. Jewish families in this city are watching their synagogues and schools get shot at before dawn. And the people who allegedly ordered and financed all of it? Police are still trying to put names to them.

Demkiw wants new tools — federal bills that would criminalize recruiting minors to commit crimes and let police, with a judge’s sign-off, get into encrypted communications. Reasonable people can argue about the privacy trade-offs on that second one, and they should. But the status quo — where a foreign-linked network can allegedly rent Canadian teenagers by the shooting, and our main countermeasure is a press conference — is not working.

Two shootings at a U.S. consulate in five months. Twenty-seven linked shootings from two guns. One dead police officer. One alleged terror commander in a New York courtroom saying his people are here.

This isn’t a crime wave. It’s an operation. And until somebody follows the money all the way to the top and drags the funders into the daylight, Toronto’s kids will keep being the ammunition and Toronto’s Jewish community will continue to be the Target.

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Sources: CTV News | CP24 | Global News – arrests | Globe and Mail | Global News – Pinizzotto | Global News – criminals for hire | Global News – Al-Saadi | The CJN | CBS News | TorontoToday