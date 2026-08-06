Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
16hEdited

Officer Marc Pinizzotto. Rest in peace.

😥🙏🏻🫶

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Katharine Hill's avatar
Katharine Hill
16h

O, Canada! Having lived in your country as a child and with family in Toronto, I am heartbroken to read this, Dean.

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