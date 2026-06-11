When Israel and Iran BOTH call you a liar on the same day, you’re probably a liar.

June 11, 2026

Let me set the scene for you, because the timeline today is so stupid it reads like a rejected SNL sketch.

9:40 a.m. — President Trump gets on Truth Social and vows the United States will hit Iran “VERY HARD TONIGHT.” Not just hit it — he threatens to seize Kharg Island and Iran’s other oil infrastructure and “assume total control” of their oil and gas markets, “much like we have with Venezuela, which is working out brilliantly.” (It is not working out brilliantly, but sure.)

A few hours later — same guy, same app, total reversal: he’s cancelled tonight’s strikes because discussions “have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved.” Deal’s done, folks. “Time and place of the signing to be announced shortly.” He tells the New York Post it’s “pretty much all wrapped up.” He tells the Oval Office press pool the documents are “in pretty final shape.”

So which is it? Are we taking Kharg Island by force tonight, or are we signing a peace deal? In the span of one business morning, the President of the United States went from threatening to annex another country’s oil fields to announcing world peace, and the political press dutifully chyron’d both.

Here’s the recap, courtesy of MeidasTouch, and it’s perfect:

Iran: There is no deal Israel: There is no deal Trump: Deal approved!

LOL. That’s it. That’s the whole story. Let me show you the receipts.

Iran says no

Iran’s media — Fars and Tasnim, the ones actually plugged into the regime — came out and called the assertion baseless. No initial memorandum of understanding with the United States has been approved. A senior Iranian official linked to the talks told MS NOW that Tehran has not agreed to any framework or MOU. Iranian officials are openly dismissing Trump’s claim that a deal is imminent. I know who I beleive, and it’s not America’s rapist-in-chief.

And here’s my favorite detail, the one that should be the headline on every network in America: Tasnim — Iran’s own IRGC-affiliated outlet — pointed out that Trump has announced an imminent deal 38 times in the last two months. Their advice to the world? Until Iran itself confirms an agreement, treat anything Trump says about it exactly like you treated the previous 38.

So by my count, today makes 39. Thirty-nine. The man has cried “DEAL!” more times than there are flavors at Baskin-Robbins, and the Beltway press still runs each one like it’s the moon landing.

Israel says no

A senior Israeli official told Channel 12 they are not aware of any agreement having been reached. Israel does not recognize that any deal exists. This is the same Israel that Trump listed by name in his Truth Social post as having “approved” the deal “in both concept and great detail.”

Think about that. He published a list of twelve countries — the US, Israel, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, “and others” — who had all supposedly signed off. The list did not include Iran. Or Lebanon. You know, the countries that are actually at war. And of the countries he did name, the most important one immediately went on TV to say, “uh, no, we didn’t agree to anything.”

When the parties (especially two parties with a generation bloodlust to wipe each other out are THOSE parties) you claim approved your deal are publicly denying your deal in real time, you don’t have a deal. You have a press release.

The one part of the “deal” that’s real

Buried in the same post: the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports “will remain in full force and effect until this Transaction is finalized.”

So let me get this straight. The war is over, peace is at hand, everybody’s signed except the two people fighting — but the blockade stays. The strangling of Iran’s oil exports, the thing actually moving global energy prices, that part is locked in place “until finalized.” And “finalized” is a date that has never once arrived in 39 tries.

Funny how the leverage stays on while the “peace” stays imaginary (to be fair, the entire claim is imaginary, so it tracks).

Now watch the money. This is the whole game.

Here’s the part nobody on cable connects, because connecting it would require them to say the President is running a market.

The second Trump said “deal,” oil fell off a cliff. WTI crude dropped about 4.4% to around $86 a barrel. Brent fell 4.7% to $88.70. Stocks rallied. The “peace” announcement printed money for whoever was positioned for it — by lunchtime.

This is not new. This is the pattern. Go back and watch it breathe:

Late February: talk of a “win-win” nuclear deal, oil sits near six-month lows around $66.

Late March: Trump threatens to “obliterate” Iranian power plants, demands Hormuz reopen — Brent rockets past $113, highest since 2022. Then days later he announces a five-day “pause” and constructive talks — Brent craters more than 10% in a session. Iran’s Fars agency flatly denies any negotiations happened.

Early April: ceasefire “announced,” prices crash up to 20% in a day. Within two weeks the strait’s shut again and crude’s back over $115, up 21% in four weeks.

April 17: Trump declares Hormuz “completely open and ready for business.” Oil drops 10%, below $90. Ships on the water were still being turned around at gunpoint. The first vessel to “transit” was an empty cruise ship that had been parked in Dubai for 47 days.

Today, June 11: “Deal approved!” Oil down ~4.5%. Iran and Israel both say no deal exists.

Every. Single. Time. A threat pumps it. A “deal” dumps it. The deal never closes, the threat always returns, and the chart looks like an EKG. If you knew which way the President’s mouth was going to move before he moved it, you would be the greatest oil trader who ever lived. Some people, it seems, keep guessing right.

I’m not going to stand here and tell you I’ve got the brokerage statements. I don’t. But I will tell you what a prosecutor would tell you: when the same man controls both the threat and the all-clear, and the price swings 10–20% on his say-so on a near-weekly basis, and the all-clear never actually has to be true to move the money — that’s not foreign policy. That’s a slot machine he owns the lever to.

And the genius of it is that the deal never has to be real. A real deal would end the volatility. Volatility is the product. The forever-almost-deal is the most profitable possible state of affairs: prices spike and collapse on command, the blockade stays on to keep the supply tight, and the “signing” stays permanently shortly. You don’t want to close this trade. You want to run it 39 more times.

The tell

Here’s how you know it’s theatre and not diplomacy.

Real diplomacy is quiet. Real diplomacy is Qatari intermediaries and Pakistani back-channels, and nobody says a word until the ink’s dry, because announcing a deal that isn’t signed is how you blow up a deal that isn’t signed. Every serious mediator on earth knows this.

Trump does the opposite. He announces the deal first, loudly, to a domestic crowd, while the actual parties are still shooting at each other — because the announcement isn’t for the parties. It’s for the cameras and the commodities desk. The audience is American voters who want the war to feel like it’s over, and traders who’ll move billions on a Truth Social post. Iran and Israel aren’t the customers. They’re the props.

And the props keep breaking character. Iran’s parliament speaker once caught him in seven false claims in a single hour and called it out on X in real time while Trump was still on stage telling a Phoenix crowd it was “a great and brilliant day for the world.”

So where does that leave us tonight?

The strikes are “cancelled.” The blockade stays. The deal is “approved” by everyone except the people fighting the war. Oil’s down 4.5% and Trump’s friends had a great Thursday. The signing is happening “shortly,” same as it’s been happening “shortly” since February.

Tomorrow, or next week, the strait will close again, or a tanker will take a missile, or Trump will threaten Kharg Island again, and oil will rip back up, and we’ll do the whole dance over. Number 40 is already loading.

Iran says there’s no deal. Israel says there’s no deal. Trump says deal approved.

Believe the two countries that would have to sign it. And watch the oil chart, because that’s the only place this “deal” is actually real — for exactly as long as it takes the right people to take their profit.

LOL. Number 39, everybody. Don’t spend your peace dividend all in one place.

Share

Sources for this post include reporting from NBC News, CNBC, Al Jazeera, The Jerusalem Post, The Hill, MS NOW, NPR, CNN, and Trading Economics commodity data, along with statements from Iran’s Tasnim and Fars news agencies, Iran’s IRGC, a senior Israeli official cited by Channel 12, and President Trump’s own Truth Social posts, all dated February–June 11, 2026. Oil-price figures reflect intraday and settlement moves reported June 11, 2026.