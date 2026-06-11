Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Roeser's avatar
Mary Roeser
3h

I'm going out on a limb here and saying I believe the Iranians. They have been consistent. I don't believe a word Agolf Shitler says about deals or anything else, for that matter.

P.S. I think we should raffle off how many of these imminent deals there will be. We're at 39 now. I call dibs on 118.

Reply
Share
1 reply
elliottobermanprofile's avatar
elliottobermanprofile
3h

He is using it as a cudgel, to confuse upset the balance of information of truth, silliness, proof is Iran holds he cards. Bluntly he is a JACKASS! Market Confusion.......

NYT's; New evidence suggests that U.S. strikes may have damaged drinking water infrastructure on Iran’s southern coast. Images and satellite analysis reviewed by NBC News showed collapsed roofs and bomb fragments at facilities believed to be part of a local drinking water system in Hormozgan Province. While the extent of the damage remains unclear, questions are being raised about whether the facilities were intentionally targeted. If civilian water infrastructure was deliberately struck, it would be a ''war crime''. IN TRUMP'S languish WAR CRIMES

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dean Blundell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture