May 22, 2026

On April 13, a grandmother of ten flew in from Arkansas, walked up to the Oval Office, and knocked. Sharon Simmons was holding two bags of McDonald’s. The President opened the door, turned to the cameras, and said: “This doesn’t look staged, does it?”

It looked completely staged. And it should have been a forgettable bit of Tax Day theater. Instead, it cracked open something a lot bigger — because the company whose name was on that grandmother’s t-shirt turns out to be a company the President has money in.

Let’s walk through it.

The stunt fell apart in about a day

Simmons wasn’t a random DoorDash driver who pulled up to the White House on a delivery. She’d done this before. She had a track record of Republican-organized appearances pushing the exact “no tax on tips” policy she was flown in to promote. This was at least her third turn as the friendly civilian face of a Trump tax talking point. Including cosplaying as one of the downed pilots in Iran:

It showed. When Trump fished for her to say she’d voted for him, she gave him a flat “maybe.” When he tried to pull her into a riff on transgender athletes, she wouldn’t go — “I’m here about no tax on tips,” she said, and left it there. Even Trump bailed on it afterward, calling the stunt “tacky” at a Las Vegas event a few days later. He liked Simmons. He did not like the photo op. The DoorDash communications guy, meanwhile, had a small public meltdown defending the whole thing on X.

So: an endorsement-by-proxy that embarrassed nearly everyone who touched it. Funny for a news cycle. But hold onto the brand at the center of it, because a month later, it stopped being funny.

3,642 trades

On May 14, the Office of Government Ethics released the president’s first-quarter trading disclosure. The number in it is genuinely hard to believe: roughly 3,642 securities transactions in three months. That’s about 60 trades every single market day. Total value is somewhere between $220 million and $750 million. The document runs 113 pages.

Sitting in there, among hundreds of names, is DoorDash. The disclosed buy falls within the $ 500,000–$1,000,000 range — these forms only report broad bands, so no one outside the account knows the exact figure. And nobody outside the account knows the exact date either. All we can say is the purchase happened sometime in the first quarter, January through March.

Here’s where I’m going to be straight with you, because the sloppy version of this story is weaker than the true one. The DoorDash trade happened before the grandmother knocked. The disclosure that revealed it came out a month later. There’s no smoking gun that he bought the stock and then staged the stunt to pump it. If someone hands you that version, they’re inventing the part the evidence doesn’t cover. The Trump Organization says outside managers run the account; the White House says it’s a trust handled by his kids.

So why does any of this matter? Because the timeline isn’t the scandal. The fog is the scandal.

“We genuinely cannot tell” — that’s the problem

The DoorDash stake isn’t a weird one-off. It’s just the most relatable thing in a filing full of red flags. That same disclosure shows the account loading up on Broadcom, Intel, and Dell — and some of those buys landed shortly before Trump went out and publicly talked those companies up. It shows bank stocks — JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Visa — bought while his administration pushed a deregulation agenda that those exact firms profit from. The overlaps aren’t subtle. They’re stacked one on top of another for 113 pages.

Now, nobody has been charged with anything. Insider trading hasn’t been proven. Presidents are allowed to own stock. And a good ethics argument doesn’t pretend otherwise — it doesn’t shout “crime,” it asks the harder question: how would we ever know?

For sixty years, presidents made sure we’d never have to ask. Lyndon Johnson, and basically everyone after him, used a blind trust — an arrangement where you literally cannot see or pick your own holdings. Carter sold the peanut farm. Obama parked his money in index funds and Treasury notes. That wasn’t legal box-ticking. It was the whole point: if the President can’t see the individual stocks, the president can’t be accused of trading on the job. The wall protected him as much as it protected us.

A 3,642-trade quarter in the President’s own name, in individual company stocks he can presumably look at any time, is the exact opposite of that wall. Call it a trust if you want. It doesn’t behave like one.

And once that wall is gone, every line in the filing turns into a question you can’t close. The man placing these trades also sets tariff policy. Semiconductor policy. Antitrust enforcement. Tax law. So when DoorDash gets a warm Oval Office moment while the president holds up a million dollars' worth of it, did the policy lift the stock, or did the stock invite the policy? When Broadcom gets praised right after it’s bought, which came first? The disclosure rules were designed for a senator who occasionally sells some inherited shares. They have no answer for a trading desk running out of the West Wing.

That’s why the DoorDash Grandma belongs at the center of this, not off in the margins as a punchline. She was the part you could see — a clumsy, openly arranged piece of theater for a policy, and, not incidentally, for a brand the President is invested in. The 3,642 trades are the part you can’t see. The grandmother at the door was the joke. The brokerage account behind the door is the actual story.

Congressional Democrats are calling the filing a “national security catastrophe” and pushing for a House Oversight investigation. Maybe that goes somewhere, maybe it doesn’t. But the fix here isn’t exotic or new. It’s the blind trust every modern President has accepted until this one. That’s the whole ask: not a perp walk, not a presumption of guilt — just the return of a basic standard. A President shouldn’t get to be in a spot where the public has to wonder and isn’t allowed to find out.

Sharon Simmons knocked on a door for a photo op. The door worth asking about is the one she never saw — the one with the brokerage account behind it.

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