Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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JoBo's avatar
JoBo
3h

Might I suggest constructing a ‘cage / stage’ house of mirrors? Trump could sit in the middle and see 10,000 trump reflections looking at him and applauding. We can all go about celebrating our country.

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Steven M.'s avatar
Steven M.
3h

"Rally to End All Rallies" Maybe Trump knows something that the rest of us should, too. Perhaps he knows that he might not be around much longer.

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