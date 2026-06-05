There is a specific flavor of sad that only money and power can buy. It’s the sad of the man who books the band, fires the band, declares the band was never any good, and then takes the stage himself to a crowd he also had to organize, to applause he will later describe as the largest in human history. It is the saddest person who cannot tell the difference between being celebrated and celebrating himself, and who has surrounded himself with exactly enough people to make sure he never finds out.

On Wednesday, June 24th, at 7 P.M., in what he calls “magnificent Washington, D.C., now totally beautified,” Donald Trump will headline a rally on the National Mall. It will be, in his telling, “the Greatest Rally, EVER! A Rally to end all Rallies!” What he will not mention — what the all-caps and the exclamation points are specifically engineered to keep you from noticing — is that this rally exists because the party it replaced collapsed underneath him.

Let’s be clear about what actually happened, because the comedy and the tragedy live in the same sentence.

The setup

The country turns 250 this year. Two and a half centuries. That is Lexington and Concord, and the Declaration, and a war fought by farmers against the most powerful empire on earth. That is Frederick Douglass and Seneca Falls and Gettysburg and the long, bloody, incomplete, still-ongoing project of trying to make the words “all men are created equal” mean what they say. That is the men who froze at Valley Forge and the women who ran the farms while they froze, the people who marched from Selma, the soldiers buried at Normandy and Arlington and in cemeteries whose names no one famous ever bothered to learn. It is, on its best days, the most ambitious argument any nation has ever made about what people owe each other and what governments owe people.

That is the birthday. That is the thing being celebrated. Hold onto it, because it matters for the part where it gets stolen.

To mark it, Trump’s own organization — Freedom 250, founded as a tidy little public-private partnership with his name carefully kept off the promotional materials — booked a concert series for the Mall. The lineup was, to put it generously, not Woodstock. We’re talking Morris Day and the Time. Young MC. The Commodores. Martina McBride. Bret Michaels of Poison. Then, holding down the back half of the bill: Vanilla Ice, Fab Morvan of Milli Vanilli, and Flo Rida.

This is the lineup for the 250th anniversary of the United States. The birthday of the world’s oldest continuous democracy, and the entertainment is a man who lip-synced his way to a revoked Grammy and the guy who did “Ice Ice Baby.” Every act, with the exception of MAGA whore Vanilla ICE, has been cancelled, and now Vanilla doesn’t know if he’ll perform (get paid) at all, but he’s still licking Trump’s ass.

The collapse

Then the artists found out whose party it actually was. And one by one, they left.

Morris Day and the Time: out. The Commodores: out. Martina McBride: out. Bret Michaels — the man behind “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” a song that is itself a small monument to things falling apart — out. Young MC: out. Five of the nine announced acts bailed within forty-eight hours of the lineup going public, citing concerns that the event was too political. They had read the room. They understood that “nonpartisan birthday celebration” was a costume, and underneath the costume was a campaign rally with cake.

And here is the part that tells you everything about the man at the center of it. When the artists left, Trump did not say “I’m disappointed.” He did not say “I understand.” He turned on the people his own organization had hired and called them “highly paid, Third Rate ‘Artists,’” “overpriced singers, who nobody wants to hear, whose music is boring.” He said he only wants to be “surrounded by Happy People, Smart People, Successful People, and People that know how to WIN.”

Sit with the logic of that for a second. He booked them. His organization signed the checks. And when they walked, the failure could not possibly be his, so it had to become theirs — retroactively, loudly, in capital letters. They were geniuses worth booking on Monday and worthless hacks by Wednesday, and the only variable that changed was whether they would stand next to him.

This is the tell. This is the whole man in one move. He cannot lose. There is no internal mechanism that allows for it. When reality declines to flatter him, reality is the one that’s lying.

The replacement

So the concert is dead, and in its place: the rally. Himself as the headliner. The bill, as he announced it on Truth Social, reads like a man assembling the most patriotic-sounding words he can find and hoping no one notices there’s no actual show:

Lee Greenwood will introduce him by singing “God Bless the U.S.A.,” a song Trump describes as “one of the Greatest Hits of All Time” and which is, more accurately, the reliable musical wallpaper of every MAGA event since 2015. Then opera singer Christopher Macchio will sing “Nessun Dorma” — an aria whose title translates to “None Shall Sleep,” which is either an accident or the single most honest thing on the program. Then the U.S. Army Band, the Marine Band, the Armed Forces Choir, the Joint Armed Forces Chorus — the actual musicians of the actual military, conscripted into set dressing.

And then, in his own words, the headliner: “a fine and highly dignified gentleman known as President DONALD J. TRUMP!” 6 days AFTER calling himself the GOAT of Presidents, threatening to headline a MAGA rally instead.

“A fine and highly dignified gentleman.” LOL. Describing himself. In the third person. In the same paragraph where he bragged about firing the wedding singers.

Note what’s missing. There is no concert. There is no spectacle the public actually asked for. There is a speech, padded on either end by patriotic songs performed by people who legally cannot decline to be there. The military bands are not headliners; they are atmosphere. The whole architecture of the evening exists to deliver one man to a microphone and call the resulting noise a celebration of the nation.

Now the part that isn’t funny

Here’s where I stop laughing, because I think the laughing is partly a defence against the other thing.

A nation’s birthday is one of the few moments a country gets to decide, out loud, what it thinks it is. It’s a mirror. You see what people choose to honour — whose sacrifice, whose struggle, whose names get spoken. France has Bastille Day, a celebration of the people tearing down a prison. We have the Fourth, which is supposed to be a celebration of a people declaring that legitimacy flows up from the governed and not down from a man.

That is the precise idea — that no one person is the country — that this rally inverts.

Because strip away the bands and the bunting and what June 24th actually is: a man taking the 250th anniversary of a republic founded explicitly to not have a king, and converting it into a tribute to himself. The country’s birthday present, to the country, is a long speech about the man giving it. The sacrifice of millions — the farmers and the abolitionists and the suffragists and the soldiers and the marchers, everyone who bled to build a thing bigger than any single person — gets repurposed as a backdrop for one person’s ego. Their two hundred and fifty years of labour became his party's favour.

And the people who would normally object are the ones standing on stage, in uniform, ordered to play.

I want to be careful and accurate about who this man is, because the accurate version is worse than the slur. A civil jury found Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll and for defaming her. The judge who oversaw the case later wrote that the conduct the jury found him liable for was, in ordinary language, essentially what most people mean by rape. He is a convicted felon, found guilty on thirty-four counts in New York. These are not opinions. They are findings of fact, rendered by juries, in courtrooms, under oath.

That is the gentleman the military bands will be playing for. That is who the 250th anniversary now belongs to.

The saddest shit…

The funniest and saddest part is the same: he had to do this himself. He could not get C-list nostalgia acts to share a stage with him. He could not buy the company he wanted. So he fired them, insulted them on the way out, drafted the military into the gap they left, and crowned himself the main event — and he genuinely believes this is a victory. He believes the empty space where the celebration was supposed to be is a triumph because the empty space is now entirely filled with him.

That’s the tragedy of the strongman as a person, underneath the tragedy of the strongman as a threat. He has arranged his entire world so that he never has to hear no, and the cost of that arrangement is that he can never be genuinely celebrated by anyone, because he’s removed every condition under which celebration would mean something. The applause is guaranteed, which is exactly why it’s worthless. He’s standing alone on the National Mall on the country’s biggest birthday, holding a cake with his own face on it, and he thinks he won.

The rest of us are watching the most ambitious argument any nation ever made about human equality get turned, for one night, into a circus organized around a single ringmaster who isn’t even good at the circus.

Not since the legendary Luciano Pavarotti, he says, has there been such a voice.

There has never been such a void. And for that, this Canadian is truly sorry, America.

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