June 1, 2026

Let me tell you what getting caught looks like.

Getting caught looks like a guy who spent a month bragging about a $1.776 billion “fund” suddenly leaking to Axios — through “two senior administration officials,” because of course he won’t put his name on it — that actually, you know what, never mind. “It’s dead for now.” That’s the quote. For now. The two most cowardly words in the English language, strung together by people who know the cops are already in the driveway.

That was the White House this weekend. And it wasn’t a strategy. It was a man yanking his hand out of the register the second the manager walked in, scattering twenties everywhere, going, “I wasn’t even hungry.”

The receipts on this one are heavy. So let’s walk through exactly what they did, because the speed of the retreat is the confession.

First, Understand The Scam They Just Abandoned

You have to hold the whole shape of this in your head at once, because each piece alone sounds like a glitch and all of it together is the crime.

Back in January, Donald Trump — plus Don Jr., Eric, and the Trump Organization — sued the IRS for $10 billion over the leak of his 2019 and 2020 tax returns by a private contractor. Fine. People sue. But here’s the thing every legal expert flagged on day one: Trump is the President. The IRS works for Trump. The Justice Department that defends the IRS is run by Todd Blanche — Trump’s former personal criminal defense attorney.

So the question wrote itself: how does the government mount a defense against a lawsuit brought by the man who owns the government?

Answer: it doesn’t. It “settles.”

And the settlement is the part you need tattooed on the inside of your eyelids. Instead of a payout to Trump — which would’ve been illegal and obvious — Blanche’s DOJ stood up a $1.776 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund.” A pot of taxpayer money a Trump-controlled commission gets to hand out to “victims of weaponization,” with — and I want to be precise here — virtually no oversight. No Congress signing the checks. No appropriation. Just a slush fund with a flag on it.

And who are the “victims”? Acting AG Todd Blanche already told Reuters back in May he would not rule out payouts to January 6 rioters. The ones who beat cops with flagpoles. The roughly 1,500 people Trump mass-pardoned on day one. They were already lining up. The fund was the prize at the bottom of the insurrection cereal box.

Oh — and tucked into the settlement, a little garnish: broad immunity from IRS audits for Trump, his family, and his businesses. Going forward. Forever.

Trump sued the government he runs. The government he runs agreed to pay nearly two billion dollars — not to him, wink, but to a fund his people control — and handed him personal lifetime audit immunity. Then both “sides” — the side that is Trump and the side that is also Trump — quietly moved to dismiss the case before a single judge could squint at it.

The number, $1.776 billion, isn’t an accident either. It’s a dog whistle dressed as a patriotism cosplay. He picked the year on the Declaration and stapled it to a heist.

The Number-One Rule Of Fraud: Don’t Let A Judge Look

The whole operation depended on speed. Dismiss the case fast, before any judge had to answer the only question that mattered: was there ever a real dispute here, or did the plaintiff and the defendant turn out to be the same person wearing two hats?

That’s not me being cute. That’s the legal term. Whether the parties were ever “truly adverse.” And if they weren’t — if Trump-the-plaintiff and Trump’s-government-the-defendant were never actually fighting — then the lawsuit wasn’t a lawsuit. It was a delivery mechanism. A laundromat. A way to wash a billion-dollar handout and audit immunity through a courthouse so it’d come out the other side looking like a legal settlement instead of what it is.

They almost made it. Judge Kathleen Williams — Obama appointee, Southern District of Florida, the judge who had the original IRS case — granted the dismissal. Done. Case closed. Money flowing.

And then the grown-ups walked in.

35 Retired Judges Said The Word Out Loud: Fraud

This is the part that should keep Todd Blanche up at night.

Thirty-five retired federal judges — appointed by presidents of both parties, Republican and Democrat, the kind of people who agree on almost nothing — looked at this settlement, and filed a motion asking Williams to reopen the case she’d just closed. Their language was not hedged. They called the lawsuit “itself a fraud on the court.” They wrote that it was filed for the sole purpose of forcing a settlement, and used to justify what they flatly called the “looting” of American taxpayers.

Looting. From federal judges. In a court filing.

And on Friday, Williams agreed to take another look. She wrote that a party’s decision to file a frivolous lawsuit purely to force a settlement may qualify as exactly the kind of impropriety that lets a court investigate whether an attorney has abused the judicial process. She said the court is “empowered to investigate serious misconduct.” She ordered Trump’s lawyers to respond — to explain, in writing, to a federal judge, whether he was ever truly adverse to the IRS he commands, and whether her court was the victim of fraud.

His lawyers. Which means Todd Blanche’s house. Which means the response has to be signed by someone, and that someone’s name goes on the record next to the question “did you defraud a federal court?”

That’s not a headline Trump can Truth-Social his way out of and now Blanche, or anyone else involved in this scheme to defraud taxpayers, the IRS and the American people are up to their necks in legal jeopardy. Thanks to Trump. Ad their blind felty to him.

Shit trade.

And On The Same Day, A Second Judge Froze The Money

While Williams was reopening the original case in Florida, a Jan. 6 prosecutor and others sued to block the fund itself in Virginia. And U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema — Clinton appointee, Eastern District of Virginia, the judge who once handled the Zacarias Moussaoui terrorism trial, so spare me the “activist judge” routine — slammed the brakes.

Her order is beautifully total. The administration cannot take any action “pursuant to the creation or operation of the Anti-Weaponization Fund.” That includes transferring money into it. Considering any claims submitted to it. Or disbursing one dollar out of it. She froze the whole machine to, in her words, ensure no funds are irreversibly disbursed while she looks at it. Hearing set for June 12.

She also noticed something telling: the DOJ wouldn’t commit to voluntarily holding off on moving the money while the case played out. They wanted to keep the spigot open. She closed it for them.

So by the end of Friday: one judge reopened the fraudulent lawsuit that birthed the fund. A second judge froze the fund itself. Thirty-five retired judges of both parties on record calling the whole thing looting.

Now read the Axios scoop again with that context. “It’s dead for now.”

“The West Wing Got Blindsided” — Sure It Did

Here’s my favorite part, the part that tells you they know.

Axios reports the administration officials can’t even get their story straight on who knew. One source says senior officials were in the room for the discussions between Trump’s personal legal team and the DOJ that built this thing. Another source flatly contradicts it: “That’s not true. The West Wing got blindsided.”

Blindsided. By a $1.776 billion fund. That was announced by the Acting Attorney General. At a podium. On the record.

You don’t get “blindsided” by something your own DOJ announced to ABC News. You say you were blindsided when the judges show up and you need the fingerprints to belong to someone else. The instant a scheme goes from “brilliant” to “indictable,” everyone in the building develops amnesia and a sudden urgent need to have been somewhere else. Watch how fast the people who designed this become the people who “raised concerns about it internally.” It’s already starting.

And notice who’s not getting thrown overboard yet: Todd Blanche. Trump’s guy. The personal lawyer he installed at the top of the Justice Department precisely so the Justice Department would do things like this. The collusion isn’t a theory you have to squint at. It’s an org chart. Plaintiff: Trump. Defendant: an agency under Trump. Defense counsel: Trump’s former defense counsel. Settlement: a fund Trump controls, plus immunity for Trump. The only people missing from the deal were the taxpayers footing it.

Even The Republicans Bailed

Here’s how radioactive this got. This wasn’t Democrats screaming into the void. Trump’s own party ran from it.

The pushback was bipartisan in the GOP-led House and GOP-led Senate. House Speaker Mike Johnson — not exactly a man with a history of telling Trump no — planned to raise the fund directly with Trump in a White House meeting. Senate Republican leaders reportedly punted an entire vote on funding ICE and the Border Patrol into June, in part, because of this fund. They delayed money for their own immigration priorities rather than be standing next to the slush fund when the music stopped.

When the people who confirmed your cabinet won’t stand near your money pile, the money pile is the problem.

Read The Retreat For What It Is

The official spin, per Axios, is gorgeous in its cowardice. One official: “This has become a distraction. The president believes government was weaponized against people — it wasn’t just him. But this isn’t the time and vehicle for it.”

Not the time and vehicle. As if the problem was scheduling. As if the only flaw in laundering two billion dollars through a fake lawsuit against yourself was the calendar. They’re not saying it was wrong. They’re saying it didn’t work this time, with this vehicle, and — read the rest of the quote — they’ll be back. “The president likes the fund, he believes in it. So nothing is final until it’s final.”

He likes the fund. Of course he likes the fund. It’s free money with his birth-year as the price tag and his enemies’ list as the eligibility criteria. He’s not abandoning it because he’s developed a conscience overnight. He’s abandoning it because Leonie Brinkema turned off the tap and Kathleen Williams is making his lawyers explain themselves under oath-adjacent conditions and 35 retired judges said fraud in a filing and even Mike Johnson got off the bus.

That’s not a man dropping a bad idea. That’s a man dropping the murder weapon and walking away whistling.

Why This One Matters More Than The Ballroom

I want to be clear about the stakes, because it’s easy to file this under the usual Trump-grift noise and move on.

Rep Gallego nailed it:

This was an attempt to convert the machinery of the United States government into a personal payout system, with a built-in reward program for the people who attacked the Capitol on his behalf, financed entirely by you. It required the DOJ to fake an adversary. It required a court to be used as a money-laundering pass-through. And it came packaged with a “never audit me again” clause, because of course it did.

The reason it failed is the reason any of this is survivable: judges who wouldn’t blink. A Clinton appointee and an Obama appointee and three dozen retirees from both parties, looking at the same paperwork and reaching for the same word. Not Democrats. Not pundits. Judges. The boring, robed, unbought core of the thing that’s supposed to stop exactly this.

And to be clear — because I know his lawyers read everything — I’m not declaring the case won. “Dead for now” is not dead. The June 12 hearing matters. The June response from his lawyers matters. He’ll try this again with a different “vehicle,” because he told Axios he will. A man who has said, in so many words, that he values loyalty over law is not going to be talked out of a billion-dollar loyalty fund by a few setbacks.

But for one weekend, the system did the thing it’s been failing to do for years: it caught him mid-reach and slapped his hand off the cash.

The spell breaks one judge at a time. This week, it was two — plus thirty-five who already retired and still showed up to turn on the lights.

Keep watching. They’re going to have to explain this one in writing. I cannot wait to read it.

If this is the kind of reporting you want more of — receipts, context, and zero patience for the gaslight — subscribe and share it. The people who built this fund would prefer you scrolled past. Don’t give them the satisfaction.

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