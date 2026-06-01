Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Teri Gelini's avatar
Teri Gelini
4h

Maybe some of the cowards that found their spine will keep it for things like the arch and ballroom….one can hope….

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Shercares's avatar
Shercares
4h

What's next?

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