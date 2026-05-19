Tuesday, May 19, 2026

The President of the United States, in his “personal capacity,” sued the Internal Revenue Service — an agency he controls — for $10 billion. His own Department of Justice, run by the man who used to be his personal defence lawyer, “negotiated” the settlement on the other side of the table. The Trumps walked away with no money in their pocket. They walked away with $1.776 billion in a fund that they get to spend.

This is not a hot take. This is a Justice Department press release. Dated May 18, 2026. You can read it at justice.gov. They called it — and I want you to picture them workshopping this name in a room and high-fiving — The Anti-Weaponization Fund.

The number is $1.776 billion. As in 1776. As in, he could not even be subtle about it. He could not let one act of theft go by without scribbling a tricorn hat on it. This is a man who looted the treasury and then stuck a flag in it.

Let’s go to the receipts, because that’s how we do this here.

The lawsuit was a sham from minute one. Trump sued the IRS in January in his “personal capacity” for $10 billion over the Charles Littlejohn leak — the contractor who pleaded guilty in 2023 to stealing tax records and got five years. Real crime. Real conviction. Already prosecuted, already over. But Trump filed anyway. The federal judge in Florida, Kathleen Williams, took one look at this and asked the obvious question: how is this an actual lawsuit when both sides answer to you?

She set a hearing. Trump dropped the suit before she could rule. He dropped the suit because he didn’t need it anymore. He’d already gotten what he wanted. He didn’t sue to win money — he sued to manufacture a “settlement” he could use as cover to print himself a slush fund.

The Trumps got “no monetary damages.” That’s what DOJ wants you to focus on. “See? They got NOTHING.” Cool story. Now read the next line.

As part of the settlement, the Trump plaintiffs also dropped two other administrative claims: the one over the Mar-a-Lago raid and the one over the Russia investigation. Translation: every personal grievance Trump still had a pending legal pipe open on against the United States government?

Gone.

Dropped.

In exchange for $1.776 billion that he gets to disburse to “victims of weaponization.”

A category that — and I cannot stress this enough — includes him.

The mechanics, because this is where it gets truly disgusting.

I want you to understand how this money is going to move, because the structure is the corruption.

1. The money doesn’t come from a new appropriation. Congress doesn’t get a vote.

The $1.776 billion is being yanked from the Judgment Fund — a permanent standing pot of Treasury money that exists to pay court-ordered settlements against the United States. It does not require congressional action for any individual payout. Mike Johnson said back in January he didn’t like the idea of paying J6 rioters. Doesn’t matter. He doesn’t get a vote. Congress doesn’t get a vote. The American people do not get a vote. Within 60 days, $1.776 billion gets wired from the Treasury into an account “for the sole use” of the Anti-Weaponization Fund. Done.

2. The commission is five people. Trump’s Acting AG appoints them. Trump can fire them. The “congressional consultation” is window dressing.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche — yes, Trump’s former criminal defence attorney, the guy who defended him in the New York hush-money case, now running the Justice Department — appoints all five members of the commission that decides who gets paid. One member is selected “in consultation with congressional leadership,” which, in this context, means absolutely nothing, because the President can fire any commissioner without cause. If a commissioner doesn’t play ball, they’re gone, replaced by someone who will. The commission decides claims by majority vote.

You, the American taxpayer, are paying $1.776 billion to a five-person panel that Trump owns, supervised by Trump’s former personal lawyer. And the cutest part? They claim zero responsibility for anything that happens with the money. Zero. Nada.

3. The recipients can be kept secret. The procedures can be kept secret. The amounts can be kept secret.

Per the reporting (CBS, ABC, AP, NYT), the procedures for evaluating claims, the amounts awarded, and the identities of recipients can all be kept private. The only “oversight” is a quarterly report to…Todd Blanche. The man who appointed the commission. The man who used to defend Donald Trump in court. He gets the report. No one else. That’s the oversight.

There’s no public ledger. No FOIA-able list of who got what. No audit by anyone who doesn’t work for Trump.

4. The sunset date is December 15, 2028. About a month before the next President is inaugurated.

That is not a coincidence. That is not an accident of paperwork. That is a feature. The fund processes claims right up until the regime is on its way out the door — and any money left over reverts to the federal government. So the play is obvious: empty it before anyone with a different last name can look at the books.

5. The eligibility criteria are essentially “you have a pulse and Trump likes you.”

DOJ says there are “no partisan requirements” and that submission is “voluntary.” What they did not publish is the detailed eligibility criteria. Officials said the fund is intended for individuals who “believe they were improperly targeted by the federal government on political, personal, or ideological grounds.”

Read that again. Anyone who believes they were targeted. That is not a legal standard. That is a horoscope.

So who’s lining up at the trough?

This is the part where you stop reading and start screaming.

Nearly 1,600 J6 defendants. That’s the number. One thousand six hundred people charged or convicted in connection with the January 6 insurrection. The ones who built gallows. The ones who beat cops with flagpoles, hockey sticks, and crutches. The ones who smeared blood and feces on the walls of the Capitol. More than 250 of them were convicted of assault charges. Many on body-cam. Many on their own livestreams. Trump pardoned them. Now he’s going to pay them.

Asked Monday if people who committed violence on January 6 should get a check, Trump said — and I’m quoting from AP — “It’ll all be dependent on a committee.” And then, in maybe the most Trump sentence ever uttered: “I didn’t do this deal. It was told to me yesterday.”

Sir. You are the only plaintiff. You are the President. You appointed the AG. You sued yourself. Was it told to you yesterday? My brother in Christ, you ARE the yesterday.

Mike Lindell. Yes. That Lindell. The MyPillow guy. He told CNN, on the record, that he expects to be compensated. Quote: “MyPillow is the most attacked company in history. My employees that own the company deserve to be made whole.” Mike. Buddy. You attacked your company. You spent a hundred million dollars chasing Dominion ghosts.

The Proud Boys. They filed a $100 million lawsuit against the DOJ in June 2025, alleging their prosecutions were “politically motivated.” Convenient timing. Their seditious-conspiracy convictions — pardoned by Trump — are now reframed as compensable injuries.

Trump family members. Trump literally said Monday that his family could get payments. From the Washington Times: “President Trump said Monday that members of his family and Jan. 6 defendants could receive taxpayer-funded payments.” Don Jr. Eric. Whoever. Steve Bannon (contempt-of-Congress conviction). Peter Navarro (also contempt). Mark Meadows has already asked DOJ to reimburse his legal fees from the 2020 election investigations. Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch said publicly that Trump himself should be compensated. “The federal government owes him big money.”

The federal government — the one Trump runs — owes Trump big money. Which Trump’s DOJ will pay. To Trump. Using money that came from Trump’s lawsuit against the government Trump runs.

It’s a Möbius strip of corruption. And you paid for the paper.

“But Dean, the DOJ press release says there’s precedent.”

Yeah, they tried this. The DOJ release name-drops the Obama-era Keepseagle case — a $760 million fund to compensate Native American farmers for documented, adjudicated racial discrimination by the USDA over decades. A case with a class. With evidence. With a court-supervised administrator. With actual claimants who could prove actual harm.

That is not this. This is a five-person panel of Trump appointees, with confidential procedures, paying out claims based on whether someone feels they were politically targeted, with the President as a potential beneficiary, all of it sunsetting one month before he leaves office.

Comparing Keepseagle to the Anti-Weaponization Fund is like comparing a Red Cross blood drive to a vampire.

The reaction, for the record.

Democrats are calling it what it is — a slush fund.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD): “He’s trying to create a $1.7 billion slush fund to pay off Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, and other insurrectionists. Congress would never pass that.” Which is exactly why they routed it through the Judgment Fund.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA): “An insane level of corruption — even for Trump.” She added: “Americans sell their plasma to afford gas and groceries.”

Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA): “It’s bad enough that he pardoned people involved in the first violent attempt to essentially overthrow a free and fair election, but now he wants to pay them. It’s obscene.” Schiff asked the impeachment question out loud. So am I.

Public Citizen: “A January 6 payment fund.”

And the Republicans? Mike Johnson, who had “concerns” in January, has now gone full silent. Top Senate Republicans refused to discuss the settlement when reporters asked. They folded. They always fold.

Why this matters, and why your spine should be vibrating.

Forget the corruption for a second. I know, I know — it’s hard. But forget it.

This is an investment. I want you to think about it that way. Donald Trump is not handing $1.776 billion to violent insurrectionists out of charity. He is not paying the Proud Boys back from sentiment. He is paying them because they showed up for him once and he is putting an option on them showing up for him again.

The midterms are next year. The 2028 election is two and a half years away. Trump’s fund processes claims right up until December 15, 2028. The same people who got pardoned for storming the Capitol on his behalf are about to get paid for storming the Capitol on his behalf. Every check that gets cut is a message to every other foot soldier in his movement: be useful, get rewarded. Show up when called. There will be money. There will be apologies. There will be no records.

This is not a metaphor. This is how a regime builds a private army on the public dime.

The current Trump regime should be considered a hostile force occupying America and treated accordingly. It has carefully enacted a strategy to eliminate liberty, oppress the population, and loot the treasury. Today, they put a number on the looting.

$1,776,000,000.

He stuck a flag in it.

Share

Sources: the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Public Affairs press release dated May 18, 2026 (”Justice Department Announces Anti-Weaponization Fund”); CBS News; CNN; ABC News; AP; The New York Times; Wall Street Journal; Washington Post; Fortune; TIME; Washington Times; Washington Examiner; Daily Signal; HuffPost; statements from Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, Rep. Jamie Raskin, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and Sen. Adam Schiff; court filings in Donald J. Trump et al. v. Internal Revenue Service, Southern District of Florida, before Judge Kathleen Williams; and President Trump’s own public remarks on May 18, 2026.