Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Kathy Hughes's avatar
Kathy Hughes
1h

Definitely impeachable.

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L.D.Michaels's avatar
L.D.Michaels
1h

Let's play: "Find the Scam".

This is an easy one. Sometimes it takes anywhere from 30 minutes to a week to identify the self-serving scam that Trump is trying to pull off. This one only takes a few seconds.

Here, Trump realized that the Republicans would be instantly slaughtered in the November elections if he induced his Attorney General ( who is also his former losing criminal defense attorney) to sign off on handing him over a billion dollars of the taxpayers' money to comfort him over his grief in having his tax returns improperly released to the public revealing how rich he really is.

Now, in acknowledging that the public would immediately see that such a "settlement" is a scam, he's now come up with a proposal for the D.O.J. ( or rather his D.O.J) to siphon off well over a billion dollars of the taxpayers' money to compensate murderers, rioters, hoodlums, thugs and his own co-conspirators who stormed the Capitol on January 6 and who participated around the country in fabricating phony records and pretexts to enable Trump to install his own impersonating Electors to steal back the Presidency for him, even though 80 courts around the country ruled that Trump had zero evidence of fraud.

This scam appears to direct this billion dollar "settlement " to every defendant investigated for or convicted of a federal crime by a jury of their peers during the 4 years of Biden's presidency .

There is no end to the madness and corruption of this President. He is psychotically obsessed with trying to humiliate Joe Biden for having legally and factually proven that Donald J. Trump ("The Bone-Spur Kid") lost the 2020 election, and was therefore a loser, and a BIG LOSER at that.

Trump made it explicitly clear throughout his 2024 campaign that he intended to go on a revenge tour against everyone who ever wronged him. Now, he wants the American taxpayer to pay for it.

We have a very mentally unstable, volatile, unpredictable and trigger-happy blowhard stting in the White House. We need to come together as a country to agree on and enforce guardrails that will hold for at least the next 2 years when, hopefully, sanity can be restored.

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