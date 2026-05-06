Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Debórah's avatar
Debórah
3h

Proud to know you, sir! Elbows up indeed! 💪🏻🇨🇦

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Tori lawson's avatar
Tori lawson
3h

Well, I think the Prime Minister of Canada is probably gonna tell him to kiss their fucking ass. They ain’t getting shit from Canada or any other fucking country that talk shit about him. He could look right here in his own country and find people who can’t stand his child raping fucking ass.

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