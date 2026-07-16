Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ginger's avatar
Ginger
1h

And NO ONE IS STOPPING HIM

CLEARLY AGAINST THE LAW

Reply
Share
1 reply
elliottoberman's avatar
elliottoberman
1h

Dean, you listed most of the felon's wish list, he is a mother, congratulations, more testosterone, need more my heart hurts, ouch! please.]

Democratic lawmakers grilled Jay Clayton, Trump’s nominee for national intelligence director, about his refusal to say who won the 2020 election.

Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff: Who won the 2020 election?

Clayton: I’m not going to get into that with you.

Ossoff: Isn't it humiliating to be unable to answer this question, to have to indulge the president's delusions?

We are all Jon Ossoff tonight.

Senator Kennedy asked, “Are you and Trump friends?” Blanche appeared to be caught off guard, spontaneously responding, “I’m his lawyer,” before correcting himself: “I was his lawyer.”

Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dean Blundell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture