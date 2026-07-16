July 16, 2026

Remember when “draining the swamp” was the whole pitch? Cute. The swamp got a brokerage account, a memecoin, and legal immunity.

Two stories dropped this week that, stacked together, read like a grand jury exhibit list — for a grand jury that will never be convened. Let’s go through it, because holy hell.

The receipts, part one: the Truth Social pump machine

CNN published an investigation Thursday showing Donald Trump promoted more than 20 companies on Truth Social days after buying stock in those same companies — sometimes while announcing government actions that would directly benefit them. Not vibes. Not a hot take. Dates, dollar ranges, disclosure filings.

The greatest hits:

And the volume is deranged: 3,642 trades in Q1 2026 alone — roughly 58 trades per market day — worth between $220 million and $750 million. Eric Trump says it’s all “broad market indexes.” The disclosure his dad signed lists thousands of individual stock picks. Someone’s lying, and it’s the one whose last name is on the filing.

The White House defence? Outside money managers, fully discretionary accounts, zero Trump control, everything done for the American public. Right. The accounts just happen to buy companies days before the account holder posts about them, twenty-plus times, like a slot machine that only hits when the owner pulls the lever.

The receipts, part two: $2.4 billion

Forbes did the forensic math: $2.4 billion in 2025. Triple his $760 million from 2024. Six thousand times the presidential salary.

For scale: that’s more in one year than his entire business empire generated in the four years of his first term combined. The presidency isn’t a side effect of his wealth anymore. It IS the business model.

Trump’s explanation when asked: “You know why I’m profiting? Because the stock market is going up.”

Forbes’ polite translation: no, it is not. About $1.4 billion of the jump came from crypto — $635 million from the memecoin he launched three days before inauguration, and nearly $800 million from World Liberty Financial. Products marketed directly at his own supporters. The memecoin is now down 98% from its peak, and Forbes just ran a piece profiling the true believers who are, in their own words, broke. He got the billions. They got the bag. Add Mar-a-Lago revenue up 55% and foreign licensing up 900% — foreign developers and foreign-linked money flowing to the sitting president’s family — and the picture paints itself.

Now the comparisons. Buckle up.

Martha Stewart avoided a loss of $45,673 on ImClone stock. Federal prosecutors came at her over one trade, and she got five months in prison, five months house arrest, and a lifetime as the poster child for insider trading. Trump’s disclosed trading in one quarter was up to $750 million. Martha went to Alderson over a sum Trump’s portfolio moves before his second Diet Coke.

Congressman Chris Collins — the first member of Congress to endorse Trump — learned bad drug-trial news at a White House picnic in 2017 and called his kid from the White House lawn to dump the stock. Avoided losses: about $800,000. Sentence: 26 months in federal prison. His son and his son’s future father-in-law were charged too — that’s how tipper-tippee liability works: the whole family chain gets prosecuted. And here’s the poetry: Trump pardoned Collins in 2020. He knows exactly what this crime is. He signed the get-out-of-jail slip for it.

Elon Musk tweeted “funding secured” in 2018 — one tweet, one company, one afternoon — and the SEC hit him and Tesla for $20 million each and stripped him of his chairmanship. Trump has posted about more than twenty companies he’d just bought, some with ticker symbols attached, and the SEC — whose chair he appointed — hasn’t made a peep.

Crypto promoters. Celsius’ Alex Mashinsky got 12 years for misleading customers about a crypto product that collapsed. Sam Bankman-Fried got 25 years. Trump’s memecoin cratered 98% after delivering him $635 million from his own supporters, and the closest thing to a consequence is a Forbes headline.

Every modern president. Jimmy Carter put a peanut farm in a blind trust because even that felt like too much conflict. Reagan, both Bushes, Clinton, Obama, Biden — blind trusts, index funds, Treasuries, deliberately boring money. The norm for half a century was: you don’t get to know if your decisions make you rich. Trump’s disclosure is 927 pages of knowing exactly.

Teapot Dome — the gold standard of American political corruption for a hundred years — sent Interior Secretary Albert Fall to prison over roughly $400,000 in bribes. Adjusted for inflation, the entire scandal that defined “corruption” for a century is a rounding error on Trump’s July.

The projection: if the law was actually applied

Standard disclaimer: I’m not a lawyer, nobody’s been charged, the White House denies everything, and the trades are officially made by “independent” managers. What follows is the hypothetical — what the exposure would look like if a President were treated like literally any other American. Buckle up anyway.

Conflict of interest — 18 U.S.C. § 208. Every executive branch employee is banned from participating in government decisions that affect their personal holdings. Willful violation: up to 5 years per offense. Trump made policy touching Nvidia, Tesla, Palantir, Oracle, Eli Lilly and more while holding all of them. Apply the statute across even a fraction of those 3,642 trades and you’re into sentencing math normally reserved for cartels. The catch? Congress explicitly exempted the president from this law. The one guy with the most power to profit is the one guy it doesn’t cover.

Insider trading / securities fraud — Rule 10b-5 and 18 U.S.C. § 1348. Trading on material non-public information carries up to 20–25 years per count plus millions in fines. Who has more material non-public information than the person who generates it? He knows the tariff decision, the export-control change, the contract award — because he’s the one deciding. Buying ahead of your own announcements is the purest theoretical form of the offense. Prosecutors dream about fact patterns this clean, then wake up and remember who it is.

Market manipulation — Exchange Act § 9. Posting to nine million people to move a price you hold a position in is textbook exposure territory — the Musk tweet cost $40 million combined and that was one post. Multiply by twenty-plus companies.

The family. This is where it gets spicy. Presidential immunity — and the Supreme Court’s 2024 ruling shielding “official acts” — protects him. It does not protect Don Jr., who controls the trust, or Eric, or anyone else in the chain. Collins’ own son pleaded guilty as the tippee. If information ever flowed from the Oval to the family — a call, a text, a heads-up before an announcement — every person on the receiving end who traded is exposed to the full menu: securities fraud, wire fraud (20 years a count), conspiracy, and the classic finisher, lying to the FBI, which is the actual thing that jailed Martha. The kids don’t have a carve-out. They have a countdown that runs exactly as long as their dad holds the pardon pen.

The realistic outcome. The DOJ won’t indict a sitting President. The SEC answers to him. The conflict law exempts him. The Supreme Court armored his official acts. Which means the only enforcement mechanism left is the one the founders actually wrote down for this exact scenario — impeachment — and this Congress would sooner impeach the concept of arithmetic.

So no, nothing happens. That’s not a legal conclusion. That’s the scandal. The system assumed no one would ever be this shameless, and the system lost the bet.

He told Fortune 26 years ago that he could be the first candidate to run for President and make money on it. Only campaign promise he ever kept — and he tripled it.

The presidency isn’t a public trust anymore. It’s a pump group with nuclear codes and a pardon pen.

Not overly comforting, nor should it be.

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Sources: CNN investigation, July 16, 2026 · Forbes, Dan Alexander, July 15, 2026 · CBS News trade dashboard · CNBC financial disclosure coverage · Moneywise/Yahoo Finance on Q1 2026 trades · CBS on Chris Collins sentencing