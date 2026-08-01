August 1, 2026

As of this morning — Saturday, August 1st — Trump Media is selling something called “Truth API.” For up to $100,000 a month, hedge funds and high-frequency trading firms get the fastest possible feed of Donald Trump’s Truth Social posts. Faster than you. Faster than your pension fund. Faster than the push notification on your phone. Milliseconds faster, which in algorithmic trading is the difference between printing money and holding the bag.

The President of the United States — a man whose posts routinely detonate global markets — is letting his own company sell early access to those posts. To the richest trading desks on Earth. By subscription.

I shit you not.

Why milliseconds are worth $100K

If you don’t live in the finance world, here’s the cheat sheet: high-frequency trading firms fight over microseconds. They pay millions to put their servers physically closer to exchanges because light travels too slowly for their liking. A few milliseconds of head start on market-moving news isn’t a perk — it’s the entire business model.

And nobody on the planet moves markets like Trump’s thumbs. April 2025: hours before he announced his 90-day tariff pause, he posted that it was a great time to buy. Markets ripped. His Iran war posts have whipsawed oil prices. Senators Warren and Schiff, in their letter begging the SEC to do literally anything, pointed to his posts name-checking Citigroup, Intel, and Palantir.

So Trump Media looked at all that and thought: what if we charged for the firehose?

Follow the money (it’s not a long trip)

Here’s the part that turns this from “sleazy” to “are you kidding me.” Trump’s revocable trust — run by his kids — owns roughly 41% of Trump Media. About 114 million shares. Jamie Raskin’s investigation letter did the arithmetic for us: nearly half of every one of those $100K monthly fees flows toward the guy making the posts.

The guy making the posts is also the guy making the policy the posts are about.

He announces the tariff. He owns the company selling early access to the announcement. He profits from the subscription AND from the stock, which by the way is up roughly 48% since June, with the climb kicking into gear right around the API announcement. It’s a perfectly closed loop. Raskin called it the “depraved essence of insider trading,” and honestly, the man undersold it.

Okay, but is it actually illegal?

Here’s where I’ll be straight with you, because the “well ACTUALLY” crowd will show up in the comments.

Selling API access is normal. Twitter does it. Every platform does it. Not illegal.

What’s NOT normal is that this platform is the primary channel for official statements from the President of the United States, and the President personally profits from selling faster access to them. Securities lawyers point at two things. First, the misappropriation theory of insider trading — if you monetize information and hand special access to a chosen few, you’ve arguably breached a duty of trust and confidence. Second, the 2012 STOCK Act, which explicitly bars the executive branch — including the president — from trading on privileged government information.

The defense? Trump Media’s spokesperson says it’s all “publicly available” data, just delivered faster, so it can’t be insider trading. And here’s the uncomfortable truth: legal experts admit that argument might actually hold up. If the posts hit the paid feed at the exact same instant they go public, it’s a speed product, and speed products are legal. If paying customers get posts even a heartbeat before the public does — that’s when the whole thing catches fire legally. That’s the question Raskin’s document demand is designed to answer. He’s given Trump Media until August 13 to cough up records on pricing, marketing, and — this is the good part — communications between Trump Media and government officials.

The cavalry that isn’t coming

Warren and Schiff asked SEC Chair Paul Atkins — a Trump appointee — to investigate before launch. His office confirmed they got the letter. That’s it. That’s the whole response. Angie Craig demanded the DOJ and SEC step in. Mark Warner wrote to the big bank trade groups basically begging them not to buy this thing. And to Wall Street’s very mild credit, a couple of major banks reportedly want nothing to do with it, and one executive called the whole thing insane.

Didn’t matter. The launch went ahead exactly on schedule. Trump Media says customers were already signing up before the SEC even cleared its throat.

That’s the real story here. Not just that they built the thing — that they built it, got three separate congressional warnings, and shipped it anyway, on a Saturday, daring anyone to stop them. Because who’s going to? The regulator run by his appointee? The DOJ run by his former lawyer?

Even if a court someday rules this technically legal — and it might — “technically legal” is doing Olympic-level heavy lifting. A sitting president is charging the world’s richest traders six figures a month for a speed advantage on his own words, while retail investors, pension funds, and everybody’s retirement account eats the other side of those trades. Raskin called it a reverse Robin Hood scheme. That’s exactly what it is.

The corruption isn’t hidden. It has a product page and a monthly fee. I say it all the time when I run out of head shaking sighs, but, what a time to be alive.

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Sources: NPR, CNBC, Reuters (via NBC), TIME, Bloomberg, House Judiciary Committee Democrats press release (July 31, 2026).