Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Connie Niedt's avatar
Connie Niedt
4h

Just when you thought... Good grief! The Trumpian grift never ends!!

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
4h

Head shaking: what a time to be alive! Actually, Dean, I think I’m not liking it at all. Going to be really, really lousy for the rest of us. Hmmmm. Not good at all. Really crappy.

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