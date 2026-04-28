April 28, 2026

Let me make sure I have this straight, because I keep reading it and assuming I’ve had a stroke.

The Department of Homeland Security — the same DHS whose agents have shot 13 people since September, killed four of them (two ‘execution style’), presided over the highest annual in-custody death toll since 2004, and blocked Minnesota’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension from accessing evidence in three separate shootings in Minneapolis — is going to be rebranded.

Not reformed. Not investigated. Not held accountable.

Renamed.

To “NICE.”

I. Shit. You. Not.

Check out the DHS’s spiffy new “NICE” campaign.

National Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Get it? Because if you put an N in front of ICE, the cable news anchors have to say “NICE agents” all day, and then the optics problem is solved. The corpses don’t go anywhere — Renée Good is still dead, Alex Pretti is still dead, Geraldo Lunas Campos is still dead with “asphyxia due to neck and torso compression” listed on his autopsy — but the chyron at the bottom of the screen will now say something pleasant.

This is not satire. This is the actual proposal. It came from a conservative influencer named Alyssa Marie who posted on X in March: “I want Trump to change ICE to NICE so the media has to say NICE agents all day everyday.” Trump replied on Truth Social Sunday night: “GREAT IDEA!!! DO IT.”

That is the entire policy paper. That is the strategic memo. A Truth Social post, and three exclamation points.

The body count they’re trying to launder

Let’s do a quick roll call of what “NICE” agents have been up to lately, because I want this on the record before the rebrand kicks in and saying any of this gets you accused of slandering the nice agents.

Renée Nicole Macklin Good, 37, U.S. citizen, mother of three. Shot January 7 by ICE agent Jonathan Ross while sitting in her Honda Pilot in Minneapolis. Three rounds through the front-left of the vehicle as she was turning away from him. The administration immediately announced she’d “weaponized her vehicle” and tried to run him over — an act of “domestic terrorism,” they said. Then Ross’s own cellphone video came out. It shows Renée smiling. Calmly saying “that’s fine” to the officer—a peaceful encounter. The “domestic terrorism” was a lie they told before the body was cold.

Her car? It’s been shrink-wrapped in an FBI warehouse in Brooklyn Center for nearly four months. Unexamined. Her widow, Becca Good, is in federal court right now begging a judge to let state investigators look at the vehicle their wife bled to death in. The federal government has simultaneously refused to investigate the killing AND refused to let anyone else investigate it. That’s not bureaucratic dysfunction. That is, by definition, a cover-up.

Alex Pretti, 37, ICU nurse for the VA. Shot January 24 in Minneapolis by Border Patrol agents. He was filming. He stepped between an agent and a woman whom the agent had shoved to the ground. He put his arm around her. He was pepper-sprayed. He was wrestled down by six federal agents. Then he was shot multiple times. A physician who ran over to help was patted down by an agent and only then allowed near the body. Pretti had no pulse. The El Paso County Medical Examiner ruled it a homicide.

The administration’s response was to call him a “domestic terrorist.” Trump called him “an agitator and, perhaps, insurrectionist.”

Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis, a Venezuelan immigrant, was shot a week after Renée. Federal officers said he attacked them with a shovel-like object. DOJ charged him with assault. Then a video came out showing him dropping the object before he was shot. The charges were quietly dropped. DHS conceded that two officers “made untruthful statements.” They’re on administrative leave. That’s it. That’s the consequence.

Keith Porter Jr. was killed by an off-duty ICE officer the week before Renée Good.

Geraldo Lunas Campos died January 3 at Camp East Montana on Fort Bliss. Homicide. Asphyxia due to neck and torso compression. The kind of thing they used to call murder.

Forty-seven to forty-eight people have died in ICE custody since January 2025. The highest annual death toll in two decades. DHS’s response, with the kind of moral seriousness you expect from a casino’s customer-service department, was to point out that this is only “0.009% of the detained population.” The number’s small if you’re an actuary. It’s larger if you’re one of the 48.

This is the agency getting a rebrand.

“Don’t worry, the masks come off at the airport.”

Now here’s the part where I genuinely lose my composure.

Two weeks ago, with TSA imploding because 50,000 officers haven’t been paid in months and 400+ have just walked off the job, Trump deployed ICE agents to 14 airports to “help bolster TSA efforts.” JFK, Newark, O’Hare, Atlanta, Phoenix, Fort Myers, Cleveland, Pittsburgh — armed federal agents, untrained as screeners, standing around baggage claims and security entrances doing crowd control while travellers asked them not-very-polite questions like “Are you a Nazi?”

But here’s the detail that turns this from chaos into choreography:

Trump personally ordered them to take their masks off.

His exact words on Truth Social: “I am a BIG proponent of ICE wearing masks as they search for, and are forced to deal with, hardened criminals... I would greatly appreciate, however, NO MASKS, when helping our Country out of the Democrat caused MESS at the airports, etc.”

To reporters: “I didn’t love the look in the airport as you get off the plane. So, I made a request, and they agreed to it.”

Read that twice. Read it three times.

When ICE agents are kicking down doors in Robbinsdale, when they’re tear-gassing high schoolers at Roosevelt High, when they’re tackling people outside doughnut shops, when they’re shooting U.S. citizens through windshields — mask up, boys, we don’t want anyone IDing you.

When ICE agents are standing in Terminal C of LaGuardia in front of a Cinnabon while a CNN camera rolls — mask off, smile big, tell the man with the suitcase to have a nice flight.

This is not a coincidence. This is not improvisation. This is a deliberate visual strategy announced by the President of the United States in writing. The masks are a tell. They were always a tell. They told you, every single day, that the agency knew what it was doing was the kind of thing where you don’t want your face on camera. And then the moment they needed sympathetic footage — bingo, the masks come off, and suddenly we’re meant to believe these are friendly customer-service representatives, the kind of guys who’d help you find your gate.

The footage is the entire point. Of course it is. That’s why Renée Good’s three-month-old shrink-wrapped Honda Pilot isn’t in the marketing reel. That’s why nobody’s filming Alex Pretti’s last six seconds in slow motion to swelling strings. That’s why “NICE” — the rebrand pitch was itself explicitly justified as a way to force the media to say “NICE agents” out loud, every day, until the words become noise.

That’s not me reading between the lines. That’s the literal goal. Alyssa Marie wrote it down. Trump endorsed the writing-it-down. The point of “NICE” is to launder the brand by laundering the language.

The funding shell game

And here’s the part where you stop believing in coincidence forever.

While TSA, the people who actually keep planes from blowing up, has been unfunded for months during this shutdown, with 50,000 essential workers showing up unpaid and a record number quitting, ICE has been fully funded the whole time. Multi-year funding, in fact, courtesy of last year’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” which insulated ICE and Border Patrol from exactly the kind of Congressional fight currently leaving TSA agents working second jobs at Target.

The Senate just passed a bill funding all of DHS except ICE and Border Patrol. House Republicans refused. They want a reconciliation package that keeps the deportation machine running for three and a half years — past the midterms, past the next presidential election, past any electoral consequence whatsoever.

So let’s tally:

TSA: critical safety function. Unfunded. Workers unpaid. Quitting in droves.

ICE: shooting U.S. citizens, presiding over a record death toll, blocking state investigators. Funded for years.

And the administration’s solution to the TSA crisis is to plug the gap with the ICE agents that are conveniently funded and stage them in front of cameras with their masks off while simultaneously pitching a name change designed to sanitize their public image ahead of the midterms.

Every single piece of this fits together. There is no version of this where it’s an accident.

The Canadian thing, briefly

Yes, “This Hour Has 22 Minutes” — the CBC sketch institution that’s been running since 1993 — aired a sketch last October called “When the ICE agent is Canadian…” in which a cheerful Canadian agent suggests tourists “probably go to Peggy’s Cove.” I can’t prove DHS lifted the gag. The paper trail on “NICE” goes back only to Alyssa Marie’s tweet.

But the cosmic irony stands: a Canadian comedy show, six months ago, parodied the idea of a nice immigration officer so absurdly that it was funny. And six months later, the President of the United States is genuinely proposing it as a branding strategy.

The joke writes itself. The joke was already written. They’re just going to read it back to us with a straight face and dare us to laugh.

The part where I tell you what to do

I’m going to be honest: I don’t have a tidy ending for this one. There isn’t a five-step plan. There’s just the record.

The record is that an agency that killed Renée Good and Alex Pretti and Keith Porter Jr. and Geraldo Lunas Campos, that is currently sitting on evidence in three Minnesota shootings, that has 48 people dead in its custody, is being rebranded rather than reformed. And the rebrand is being soft-launched at airports, by unmasked agents, in front of cameras, by a President who literally said out loud that he wanted them unmasked because the masked look was bad TV.

So when the chyron flips — and it will flip; some networks will go along, some will hesitate, some will fold by August — and the words “NICE agents” start scrolling under footage of armed federal officers in tactical gear, I want you to remember:

The MO didn’t change. The name did.

Renée Good’s car is still in a warehouse.

The masks are still in their pockets, ready to go back on the second the cameras stop rolling.

And someone, somewhere in a DHS comms office, is right now drafting a press release that uses the word “nice” with a straight face.

Don’t let them have it.

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