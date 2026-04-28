Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Elizabeth 🇨🇦's avatar
Elizabeth 🇨🇦
5d

Then everyone else call it VICE for VIOLENCE or VICIOUS !! 👍👍👍

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Marie Moneysmith's avatar
Marie Moneysmith
5d

Good fucking luck with the rebrand. Honestly, I think LICE would be more realistic.

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