April 23, 2026

There is a particular kind of desperation that reveals itself in marble and bronze. You see it in the final years of dictators and the final months of dying kings — a frantic sculpting of legacy, a panicked commissioning of statues, a sudden urgency to rename the streets before anyone gets the chance to reconsider. It is the behavior of men who know, in whatever reptilian corner of consciousness still functions, that history is coming for them and they had better get their face carved into something load-bearing before it does.

This is what we are watching right now in the United States Congress. Not governance. Not policy. Not even the pretense of public service. What we are watching is a political party performing the taxidermy of a living man.

The Inventory of Sycophancy

Behold the legislative agenda of the world’s most powerful deliberative body, circa 2026. Our new friend Scott MacFarlane broke the news this week - and of course MSM ignored it.

Let’s recap. Trump wants to:

Carve his face into Mount Rushmore. Introduced by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, who reportedly keeps two scale models of the proposed carving in her congressional office like a preteen with a boy-band poster. The National Park Service has noted, with the gentle patience of adults addressing a tantrum, that there is no suitable uncarved rock remaining on the mountain. Luna has treated this as a suggestion.

Replace Benjamin Franklin on the $100 bill. The Golden Age Act of 2025, courtesy of Rep. Brandon Gill of Texas, would evict a founding father, inventor of bifocals and the lightning rod, a man who negotiated the treaty that ended the Revolutionary War, and install in his place a man who lost money running a casino. Gill called it “a small way to honour all he will accomplish these next four years.” The tense is important. Future honour for unspecified future accomplishment. Pre-paid flattery.

Mint an entirely new $250 bill. Rep. Joe Wilson of South Carolina — yes, the “you lie” guy — reportedly carries a pamphlet around the Capitol like a door-to-door proselytizer, asking colleagues to co-sponsor legislation creating a denomination the American economy has never asked for and does not need, solely to provide additional currency real estate for the presidential face.

Make his birthday a federal holiday. Rep. Claudia Tenney of New York has proposed merging Flag Day with Trump’s birthday, because they happen to fall on the same date and because subtlety is dead. Tenney has compared this to the federal holiday honouring George Washington, apparently without a flicker of self-awareness.

Fund NIH research into “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” Rep. Warren Davidson of Ohio would like the National Institutes of Health — the people who are supposed to be curing pancreatic cancer — to instead study a condition that appears in no medical textbook, no diagnostic manual, and no peer-reviewed journal, but which does appear frequently in tweets.

Award him the Congressional Gold Medal. Because two impeachments and thirty-four felony convictions apparently qualify.

Rename the Kennedy Center. The Donald Trump Center for the Performing Arts, if Rep. Mike Simpson of Idaho has his way. Simpson slipped this amendment into a spending bill so quietly the White House itself didn’t know it was coming. This is how monuments get built now — not with trumpets but with riders.

Rename Dulles International Airport. Because landing at an airport named after a Cold War secretary of state is apparently less patriotic than landing at one named after a man who tried to buy Greenland.

Rename the Washington Metro “WMAGA.” Rep. Greg Steube of Florida proposed renaming the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority the Washington Metropolitan Authority for Greater Access — an acronym so tortured it could file a war-crimes complaint — and threatened to withhold $150 million in federal grants if the city declined to play along. Extortion as tribute.

Pass a resolution declaring him Nobel-worthy. A non-binding congressional opinion on a prize awarded by a committee in Oslo that has, so far, declined to solicit Congress’s input.

Create a State Department “Donald J. Trump Peace Prize.” Because if the Norwegians won’t give him one, we’ll just manufacture our own. Peace as a branded consumer good.

Officially honor his “efforts to annex Greenland.” A sovereign territory belonging to a NATO ally, which he has threatened to seize by economic or military coercion, and which this resolution proposes to commemorate as statesmanship rather than identify as the imperial belch it plainly is.

Erase the 2019 impeachment.

Erase the 2021 impeachment.

The last two deserve their own moment. The constitutional mechanism the founders specifically designed to check presidential abuse was invoked against this President twice. The response from his party is not to argue the merits, not to defend the conduct, not to relitigate the facts, but to propose — with a straight face, on the floor of the House — that the record itself be scrubbed. Memory-holing as legislation. Soviet-grade historical revisionism with an American flag pin on the lapel.

Two Theories, Both Damning

There are two ways to read this catalog, and the trouble is that both readings are correct.

The first is that this is the appeasement itinerary of a dying felon’s inner circle — a man acutely aware that actuarial tables are not impressed by electoral margins, surrounded by a chorus sufficiently terrified of his remaining wrath to spend their legislative capital on his mausoleum rather than their constituents’ healthcare, wages, or schools. Every one of these bills is a tombstone being quarried in advance.

The second is that this is autocratic legacy-laundering by saturation. Propose 14 shrines, and maybe 4 get built. Propose the airport, the Metro, the mountain, the money, the holiday, and the medal, and public attention fragments across the absurdity, losing the capacity to generate sustained outrage at any single item. The Kennedy Center amendment — tucked quietly into a spending bill without the White House’s knowledge — is how this actually works. Not grand declarations. Riders, amendments, appropriations markups at two in the morning. This is narrative warfare, and every name change, every commemorative coin, every federal holiday is a down payment on a future in which it becomes harder, year by year, to teach a schoolchild what this man actually was.

Both readings are true. The sycophancy and the strategy are the same gesture performed by different muscles.

What He Actually Is

The marble tends to obscure the biography, so let us be blunt about the man being commemorated.

Donald Trump is a civilly adjudicated sexual abuser — found liable, by a jury, for the sexual abuse of E. Jean Carroll, and subsequently found liable again for defaming her when he denied it. He is a convicted felon, found guilty on thirty-four counts in a New York courtroom. He is the only president in American history to have been impeached twice. He presided over an attempt to overturn a presidential election that culminated in a mob assault on the Capitol in which people died. He is, at this moment, a man whose approval ratings among American allies have collapsed to historic lows, whose tariff regime has rattled global markets, and whose immigration enforcement produces images the rest of the world associates with regimes Americans used to lecture.

This is the man being proposed for Rushmore. This is the face being proposed for the hundred-dollar bill. This is the birthday being proposed as the national holiday. The obscenity is not in the details. The obscenity is in the premise.

The Half-Life of a Cult of Personality

Here is the part the bill sponsors have either not considered or chosen not to think about: monuments to living men in functioning democracies have an extraordinarily short half-life.

Even if some of this passes — even if the $250 bill is minted, the airport renamed, the opera house rechristened — the mechanisms of reversal are trivial. An airport is renamed by a single act of Congress. A commemorative bill is discontinued by the Treasury. A federal holiday is rescinded. The Kennedy Center has its original name restored in an afternoon. The Metro goes back to being the Metro. A presidential executive order unwinds half of this on day one of a future administration, and a single reconciliation bill finishes the job by lunch.

The carvings on Mount Rushmore are harder to undo, which is exactly why that bill will never clear the political, geological, and environmental review it would require, and why it exists primarily as a press release rather than legislation.

The rest of it comes off the wall the same way it went up. Faster, probably, because taking something down rarely requires a ribbon-cutting ceremony. One president’s signature. One floor vote. One Metro board resolution. The buildings that currently bear this man’s name in the private sector are already being scraped clean by their own owners and tenants; the notion that the federal government will demonstrate more durable affection than the Trump Organization’s own licensees is optimistic to the point of delusion.

What This Moment Actually Tells Us

Strip away the legislation and look at the gesture. A political party that once claimed to stand for limited government, fiscal restraint, and the founders’ republican virtue is now introducing bills to redesign the currency around one man, rename the transit system around one man, rewrite the medical research agenda of the NIH around one man, and erase from the historical record the two occasions on which that one man was impeached by the constitutional mechanism the founders specifically designed for men like him.

There is a word for a political system organized around the veneration of a single living leader, in which the legislature’s primary output is the production of honorifics and the erasure of inconvenient history. It is not the word “republic.” The founders whose faces currently occupy Mount Rushmore — whose currency is being proposed for replacement, whose institutions are being proposed for renaming — would have recognized it instantly. They would have found it contemptible.

The most honest thing that can be said about this entire spectacle is that the bills are not really about Donald Trump. They are about the people introducing them. About what Luna and Tenney and Gill and Wilson and Steube and Davidson and Simpson have become. About what they are willing to do with the public trust. About how completely they have abandoned any pretense that their work involves the welfare of the country rather than the vanity of one man and the continuance of their own careers within his orbit.

A century from now, the airport will have its old name back. The Metro will still be the Metro. The hundred-dollar bill will still feature Franklin, whose contributions to this country do not require re-litigation. Mount Rushmore will still have four faces.

And the people who introduced these bills will be remembered, if at all, the way the courtiers of every other declining strongman have been remembered: as a cautionary footnote in the chapter about how democracies embarrass themselves on the way down, and how quickly — how almost eagerly — they recover once the embarrassment is over.

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