Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
elliottobermanprofile's avatar
elliottobermanprofile
Apr 23

Let him rot, he is old and moldy, throw him overboard, whatever he builds tear it down.

Reply
Share
6 replies
Lynn Helloise's avatar
Lynn Helloise
Apr 23

Why don’t he slavish disciples create an alternate Mount Rushmore and put him in the line up to which he actually belongs. Benedict Arnold, John Wilkes Booth and Joseph McCarthy. It can be part of a theme park where one can take a virtual reality tour that includes riding with Andrew Jackson on trail of tears, attending a slave auction, participate in the Japanese internment and go on the thrilling break in at the Watergate!!

Reply
Share
6 replies
66 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dean Blundell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture