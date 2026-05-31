The most powerful "heir" in America was told to log off, seated in the audience, and called a "disaster" to his face. JD Vance is being humiliated in slow motion, and the leaks are GLORIOUS.

May 31, 2026

This weekend, the New York Times delivered the purest, uncut, pharmaceutical-grade version of how broken Trump’s White House/The Trump Regime is: a story about how Donald J. Trump — 79 years old, allegedly the most powerful man on Earth — spends a meaningful chunk of his day privately telling everyone who’ll listen that his own Vice President is a clumsy, vacation-addicted, terminally-online embarrassment who would be a “disaster” the second the keys got handed over.

And the best part? The single most humiliating detail in the entire piece isn’t even the trophy. It’s that the grown man who is one heartbeat from the presidency reportedly had to be told — by the chief of staff, like a substitute teacher confiscating a Nintendo Switch — to stop tweeting after having his phone taken away.

Take a break, JD. The fighting is “beneath your office.” Go sit in the audience.

Let’s get into it.

The Phone Gets Taken Away

Here’s the line that broke the internet, courtesy of the Times and more than a dozen insiders who apparently cannot wait to dump on this man: Susie Wiles, Trump’s chief of staff, recently advised Vance to take a break from social media. Other officials in the West Wing reportedly told him the same thing. Why? Because the Vice President of the United States spends his days scrolling his phone in meetings and personally throwing hands with random critics online, and the consensus inside the building is that this is — and I’m quoting the vibe here — beneath the office.

Trump posts 47 times before lunch, threatening to wipe entire countries off the map and cosplaying as the literal Son of God, and nobody takes his phone. But JD? JD gets the talk. JD gets benched. JD, per the reporting, then claimed he’d actually just stepped back “for Lent,” which is the political equivalent of “I wasn’t crying, I was yawning.”

The man’s own staff looked at his posting habits and collectively decided the most effective thing the Vice President could do for the administration was shut up. That’s not a leak. That’s a performance review.

The Trophy. The Eternal, Sacred Trophy.

According to the Times, when Trump privately gnaws on whether Vance has what it takes for 2028, he keeps circling back — like a man returning to the scene of a crime he personally enjoys — to the time Vance dropped the gold College Football Playoff National Championship trophy. From his own alma mater. Ohio State. Let it tumble. Clang.

And then — because the universe has a sense of humour and Donald Trump has a long memory for other people’s failures and none for his own — a year later, Vance got relegated to the audience at the White House reception for the next champs. The Indiana Hoosiers got honoured. The Vice President got seated. In the crowd. At his own boss’s house.

If you ever wonder what it looks like to be slowly, deliberately, lovingly humiliated by the most powerful man alive, it looks like watching the football you fumbled get handed to somebody else while you clap from row six.

“JD Doesn’t Behave Like That!”

The receipts go back further. At a breakfast with Republican senators last November, Trump reportedly held up compliant foreign officials — the kind who nod and never argue — as the gold standard, and then snapped that “JD doesn’t behave like that!” as a knock on his own VP. The President of the United States used pliable foreign leaders as the model and graded his own running mate down for having a spine. In a room full of senators. Out loud.

Then there’s the Fortune interview this month, the one where Trump got asked who’d best carry on his “dealmaking legacy” — with Vance reportedly standing in the back of the Oval Office, listening — and Trump went: “Whoever gets this is going to be very important, and if you get the wrong person: disaster.”

Disaster. With the wrong person standing right there. You could not script crueler reality TV if you tried, and believe me, the title card “PREVIOUSLY ON SUCCESSION” basically writes itself.

The Marco Rubio Bachelor Rose Ceremony

This is the part that tells you everything about how Trump actually operates. He’s not just doubting Vance — he’s running an open, ongoing, deeply petty competition between Vance and Marco Rubio for who gets to be the heir, and he makes everyone around him play.

At a Rose Garden Club dinner in May, Trump literally polled the room — applause-meter style — on whether they’d want Vance or Rubio as commander-in-chief. Vance got the louder clap. Rubio got the polite golf clap. Trump’s verdict? “Alright, sounds like a good ticket.” Not “JD’s my guy.” A ticket. A consolation duo. Two contestants and a participation trophy.

Meanwhile, Rubio’s out here riding Air Force One, doing the trips, logging the face time, quietly becoming the kid who does his homework while JD’s in the back getting his phone taken away. The knives aren’t even subtle anymore.

The Denial That Confirmed It

Now, the White House did respond, and oh, did they respond. Comms director Steven Cheung called the whole thing fabricated “fake news” from “unknown and unnamed sources,” and specifically went nuclear on the social-media-timeout detail, insisting on X that the Wiles conversation “never happened” and that the Times refused to run his denial.

The Times, for its part, did not blink and stood by every word.

Here’s the thing about a denial this loud, this fast, this furious over one specific anecdote — the phone one. When an administration shrugs off “the President thinks his VP is a disaster” but loses its entire mind over “the chief of staff told him to log off,” you’ve just told everyone which detail actually drew blood. You don’t deploy the comms director at DEFCON 1 over the stuff that isn’t true. You do it over the stuff that’s true and makes the guy look like a teenager.

They didn’t deny the trophy. They didn’t deny the audience seat. They didn’t deny “disaster.” They went to war over the phone. Noted.

What This Actually Is

Strip away the comedy — and God, there’s a lot of it — and here’s the real machine underneath.

Trump does not do heirs. He does vehicles. He never built a successor because a successor is someone who eventually won’t need you, and need is the only currency he understands. So instead of anointing Vance and building him up, he keeps him hungry, keeps him guessing, dangles Rubio, runs the applause meter, drops “disaster” with the kid in the room, and lets a dozen aides whisper to the Times about the broken trophy and the vacations and the phone.

This isn’t a falling-out. It’s the business model. It’s the exact same leopard that ate Sessions and Barr and Pence and Milley and Tucker and Candace and MTG, now sizing up the one guy who was supposed to inherit the whole zoo. The loyalty was always transactional. The transaction with Vance just hasn’t paid out yet, and Trump is making damn sure JD knows the receipt is non-refundable.

So no, let’s not feel too bad for the man who built his entire identity on being Trump’s most fervent convert — the “Never Trumper” who became the truest believer the second the math worked, the guy Susie Wiles herself once called a conspiracy theorist for a decade. He signed up for the leopard. He praised the leopard. He campaigned for the leopard.

He just didn’t think the leopard would make him sit in the audience and put his phone in a drawer.

LOL.

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