Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Dr. Martha Bean's avatar
Dr. Martha Bean
1h

It feels, now, that JD’s only chance of the presidency is Trump dying before his term ends.

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Climbingivy
1h

Just too sadly funny. What a mess!

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