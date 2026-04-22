April 22, 2026

So here we are again. Another morning, another headline, another surreal demand from a President who negotiates like a toddler guarding a juice box. According to a new CBC News report citing sources close to the file, Washington is now demanding that Canada pay what amounts to an “entry fee” just to be allowed into CUSMA free trade talks — the very agreement Donald Trump himself signed, bragged about, took credit for, held up on stage, and called the best deal ever made, before later declaring it “transitional” and “irrelevant.”

The man who signed the deal is now charging admission to renegotiate the deal because every piece of leverage Trump thinks he has is an opportunity to enrich himself and the Trump Crime Family. Not America. Period. Stop.

This is where the laughter starts. Because if you step back for even a second, the sheer absurdity of it all collapses under its own weight. You are being asked to pay a cover charge to enter a building you already own half of. You are being shaken down at the door of your own house. And the bouncer is a reality TV host who keeps losing in court and whose tariff regime was already struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court as unconstitutional earlier this year.

An entry fee. To talk. About a deal he signed. In his first term. And campaigned on.

LOL. No word on what the hat fee might be (the tariff relief entry fee was $1 Billion, btw). Not happening. Will never happen. Here’s why:

The bluff that Canada keeps refusing to fold to

Here’s the part the Trump administration does not seem to understand, and maybe cannot understand: Canada is not going to pay. Canada is not going to flinch. Canada is not going to buckle. Canada is not going to beg for a meeting, and it’s driving the Trump Regime, specifically Howard Lutnick, NUTS.

Canada is going to do what Canada has been doing for over a year now under Prime Minister Mark Carney — stand perfectly still, speak calmly, absorb the punches, document the punches, quietly diversify the economy, sign trade deals with Europe and Asia and China, build the advisory councils, name the negotiators, and let Donald Trump exhaust himself swinging at the air.

It is the most devastating strategy in modern diplomacy: stoic refusal to be rattled. Every time Trump escalates — the 35% tariffs, the steel tariffs, the aluminum tariffs, the softwood lumber tariffs, the auto tariffs, the bizarre threat to block the Gordie Howe International Bridge that Canada paid for, the Truth Social meltdowns about dairy, the “51st state” jokes that stopped being jokes — Mark Carney responds with the same thing: a suit, a podium, a measured sentence, and a plan.

Trump yells. Carney governs. Trump tweets. Carney signs deals with the EU. Trump demands an entry fee. Carney unveils a 24-member advisory committee with former Conservative cabinet ministers on it because in Canada, the grown-ups actually work together when the country is under attack.

And the result? Trump is losing. He is losing badly. He is losing so obviously that even the American press has started to notice.

Lawrence O’Donnell heard it. And he said it out loud.

Which brings us to the clip. If you have not seen it yet, stop whatever you are doing and watch MSNBC’s — excuse me, MS NOW’s — Lawrence O’Donnell close out his show with one of the finest pieces of political commentary he has ever delivered. And for O’Donnell, who has been doing this at the highest level for decades, that is saying something. Nobody can dispute it. One of the best to ever do it.

In that calm, slow, stirring cadence he uses when he knows the moment matters — the voice he saves for the truths he wants history to remember — O’Donnell set up a clip of Prime Minister Carney speaking to a Canadian audience, and he framed it like this:

“And when you listen, in a moment, to what the Prime Minister said, know that you are listening to the international sound of resistance to Donald Trump. And know that you are listening to the sound of victory, over Donald Trump. A sound that will be heard in this country. And listen to what that victory feels like in that audience of Canadians, who never expected to be rising up against an American presidency...”

Lawrence’s segment is 9 minutes, but it’s the most reflective, accurate and hopeful 9 minutes of fact-based anti-Trump hope Americans (and Canadians) will watch today. And he’s right. Donald Trump is over, because Canada chose to stand for each other, and with Better America instead of capitulating to a 34-time felon, violent sexual predator and rapist.

The international sound of resistance to Donald Trump.

The sound of victory over Donald Trump.

An American broadcaster, on American television, telling Americans that if they want to hear what winning against Trump actually sounds like, they need to listen to the Prime Minister of Canada. Not a Democratic senator. Not a governor. Not a 2028 hopeful. The Prime Minister of Canada.

Because that is where the leadership is right now. That is where the moral clarity is. That is where the backbone is. O’Donnell said it because it is true, and he said it in that deeply powerful, almost reverent way he has when the facts themselves do the heavy lifting and all he has to do is get out of their way.

Carney didn’t ask for this fight. He’s winning it anyway.

The remarkable thing about Mark Carney — a former Governor of the Bank of Canada, former Governor of the Bank of England, a central banker by training, a man whose entire professional temperament is built around not panicking — is that he was the exact right person for this moment by sheer historical accident. The universe handed Canada a technocrat with nerves of tungsten right when it needed one.

He does not take Trump’s bait. He does not fire back on Truth Social. He does not do the counter-troll. He just keeps showing up, keeps negotiating, keeps diversifying, keeps reminding Canadians — in his recent video addressed directly to the country — that Canada’s close economic ties to the United States have become “weaknesses” that must be “corrected.” He invoked the War of 1812. He named the threat. And then he got back to work.

Meanwhile, his Trade Minister, Dominic LeBlanc, went on television and said plainly that the United States has “weaponized” Canada’s dependence on it. Not rage-tweeted it. Said it. In a jacket. On the record. Then kept going.

That is what competent resistance looks like. That is what Lawrence O’Donnell was pointing at. That is the sound.

Why Donald Trump cannot beat Canada

He cannot beat Canada for one simple reason: Canada does not need him to win.

Trump’s entire negotiating style depends on the other person being desperate. It depends on fear. It depends on somebody wanting something badly enough to pay a ridiculous price for it. The “entry fee” demand is the purest distillation of that instinct — the bully who cannot imagine anyone simply walking away from the table.

But Canada is walking. Slowly. Deliberately. With dignity. Carney has signed trade agreements with Europe. He has flown to Beijing and reset the relationship with China. He has built the internal trade reforms that should have happened decades ago, breaking down the interprovincial barriers that made Canada weaker than it needed to be. He has named Janice Charette — a veteran who served both Harper and Trudeau — as chief trade negotiator because, in Canada, we put the best person in the chair, not the most loyal. He has named Mark Wiseman, a global investment banker, as ambassador in Washington.

Every one of those moves says the same quiet thing to Donald Trump: We do not need you as badly as you think we do, and every month you bully us, we need you less.

That is the game Carney is playing. It is a long game. It is a slow game. And he is winning it, move by patient move, while Trump flails at imaginary entry fees and insults dairy farmers.

The new leader of the free world wears a maple leaf

I am going to say something that would have sounded absurd two years ago and sounds completely obvious today:

Mark Carney is the leader of the free world. Not Donald Trump.

Not because Canada is bigger than America. It is not. Not because Canada is more powerful than America. It is not. But because leadership of the free world has never actually been about size or military hardware — it has been about moral clarity, democratic stability, respect for allies, respect for the rule of law, and the willingness to stand up and say no to tyranny even when it is inconvenient.

Donald Trump has surrendered every one of those qualifications. Mark Carney now holds all of them. The title has quietly transferred, the way titles sometimes do in history, without a ceremony, without a vote, without anyone in Washington having the honesty to admit it out loud.

Except Lawrence O’Donnell. Who did admit it. In his way. By pointing the camera north and saying: listen.

So about that entry fee, Donald...

Canada will not be paying. Canada will keep showing up to the table when there is a table. Canada will keep walking away from the table when there is not. Canada will keep selling its oil, its critical minerals, its softwood, and its cars to a world that is, remarkably, much larger than the United States of America and happy to do business on grown-up terms.

And on November 3rd, 2026, American voters — many of whom have now watched their own President get schooled in statesmanship by a soft-spoken Canadian central banker for two straight years — will have a chance to deliver their own verdict on all of this.

Donald Trump is losing. He is losing to Mark Carney. He is losing to Canada. He is losing because the strategy of brute intimidation does not work on a country that has quietly decided it is not intimidated.

So turn the volume up on Lawrence O’Donnell one more time. Let the words settle.

The international sound of resistance to Donald Trump. The sound of victory over Donald Trump.

That sound is coming from Ottawa. It is being broadcast in New York. And it is being heard — really, properly, finally heard — all the way to the White House.

F*** Elbows. Dukes up. Trump’s on a knee in the corner, gasping for any air his failing lungs can muster. Let’s finish him off, together, Better America.

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