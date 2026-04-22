Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Sandra's avatar
Sandra
Apr 22

This Canadian says tRump is insane. Thank you for highlighting Lawrence. He and MSNOW are one of the few tv sources of REAL data.

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Stephen ONeill
Apr 22

ALL TRUE! I'm glad to see this modifier "Better America" because there are millions of Americans who are inhabitants of it. Not perfect, not always right, but at least know "right from wrong" and "good from evil". This has been a "wake-up call" from history for Americans, in general, and a world-class lesson in humility...long overdue. Dukes or Elbows, keep it up, Canada.

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