July 1, 2026

$1.4 billion. That’s what Donald Trump personally reported earning from his family’s crypto ventures in 2025 alone, according to the financial disclosure the U.S. Office of Government Ethics released Tuesday. Not the Trump Organization’s lifetime haul. Not some hazy net-worth estimate. One year. From made-up internet money with his face on it.

The single biggest line item: $635,068,835 in royalties from a licensing deal with a shop called Celebration Coins — the outfit that pumps out the $TRUMP meme coin.

Six hundred and thirty-five million dollars for lending his name to a token. On top of that, roughly $594 million more flowed to him through World Liberty Financial, the family’s DeFi casino, plus another $65 million from selling off a chunk of equity in it. Stack it up, and you clear $1.4 billion, and that’s just the crypto slice of a filing that shows him pulling in at least $2.2 billion across everything in his first year back.

Nine hundred and twenty-seven pages. His team is out here bragging that the sheer length “underscores our commitment to transparency.” Buddy, the phone book is long, too. Length isn’t transparency. It’s the number of hiding places.

Here’s the part they don’t want you to do the math on

Reuters spent months on this before the disclosure even dropped, and their investigation is the piece that turns “gross” into “criminal enterprise.”

The Trump family pulled roughly $2.3 billion out of four crypto ventures since he clawed his way back into the White House. And the more-than-one-million ordinary people who bought into those same ventures? They lost roughly $2.3 billion.

It’s symmetrical. It’s almost artistic in how ugly it is. The money didn’t vanish into some market downturn. It didn’t evaporate. It moved. It went from the pockets of a million retail suckers who believed in the brand into the pockets of the guy whose name was on the coin. Dollar for dollar. It’s the cleanest wealth transfer you’ll ever see, and it ran straight through the sitting President of the United States.

If you’d put $10,000 into $TRUMP on Inauguration Day 2025, you’d be sitting on about $415 today. The coin is down 97% from its peak. You got liquidated. He got a licensing check with nine figures on it. You were never the customer. You were the product.

And here’s the tell — the thing that proves this was designed, not stumbled into. These ventures cost basically nothing to launch. Experts who reviewed the Reuters numbers pegged the setup cost of each one at under a million bucks in legal and dev fees. The Trumps didn’t risk capital. They didn’t build infrastructure. They licensed a name and skimmed the top while a million people set their savings on fire. Trump told Reuters the quiet part himself — back in 2016: “The licensing deals are the best of all deals because there’s no risk.”

No risk for him. All the risk for you. That’s was and is the entire game.

The money laundromat has an international wing

This is where it stops being a grift and starts looking like something the FBIWhite-Collar division should already have a case file on.

Take Justin Sun. Crypto billionaire, born in China, spent years dodging U.S. soil because the SEC had charged him with fraud and the DOJ was sniffing around. Then, right after Trump took office in 2025, Sun dumped tens of millions into World Liberty Financial — reporting suggests $75 million and up, with total Trump-crypto buys running toward $200 million.

And then, like magic, in February 2025, the SEC dropped its case against him. Poof. Gone. The fraud investigation into a foreign national evaporated within weeks of him funneling money into the President’s family business.

He’s not even the only one. The SEC under Trump also walked back cases against Coinbase, Kraken, Ripple, and a parade of others while installing a “Crypto Task Force” to essentially decriminalize the sector the family was busy monetizing. Then Trump pardoned Changpeng Zhao — the Binance founder convicted on money-laundering compliance failures — after Binance had helped enrich World Liberty. Then an Abu Dhabi state-backed fund used World Liberty’s stablecoin to push $2 billion into Binance, and quietly bought up a 49% stake in the Trump family’s crypto company. And then the administration approved shipping scarce, advanced AI chips to that same Emirati operation.

Foreign money goes in. Investigations disappear. Pardons come out. Policy bends. Chips fly overseas. If a cartel accountant drew you this flowchart you’d call it a RICO indictment. Because it is one. The only difference is the letterhead says “The White House.”

“But is America actually going broke?” — okay, let’s ferret it out honestly

U.S. M2 money supply just hit a record $23.1 trillion in May 2026. That’s real — the Federal Reserve’s own data confirms it. It jumped nearly $248 billion in a single month, the biggest monthly pop since 2021, and it’s up roughly $700 billion just since January. Since 2000, the money in circulation has grown at about 6.3% a year. The printer is, in fact, running.

So what’s the actual damning part? It’s not the raw number — it’s the combination. You’ve got the fastest money-supply expansion in five years happening at the exact moment the President is personally cashing billion-dollar checks from an unregulated asset class he controls the regulators of. Loose money floods the system, it chases speculative garbage, and the speculative garbage with the best “brand”? The one whose founder can make SEC cases disappear and pardon money launderers? That’s the coin with his name on it. Cheap money doesn’t cause the corruption. It fuels it. It’s the accelerant, not the arson.

Because while the printer runs hot and working families eat grocery bills that won’t quit, look at what the “builder president” is spending real public money on. Not roads. Not bridges. Monuments to himself while stealing from taxpayers at a scale Hitler would be proud of.

Start with the ballroom. Trump swore — over and over, on camera — that his 90,000-square-foot White House ballroom would cost “zero taxpayer dollars,” that he’d pay for it “100% by me and some friends of mine,” “not 10 cents” from the public. Then leaked Clark Construction records obtained by the Washington Post showed the real price had ballooned to $600 million — with taxpayers on the hook for more than half. The breakdown: $155 million from Secret Service funds, $149 million from the White House Military Office, $3 million from the Executive Residence — all of it your money, all of it laundered through the word “security.” And to build his ballroom, he bulldozed the entire East Wing — a historic piece of the People’s House gone to rubble in three days, after he promised the demolition would never happen.

Then there’s the Arc de Trump. A 250-foot triumphal arch modeled on the Arc de Triomphe, planted between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery, price tag reportedly around $100 million with at least $15 million in taxpayer money already earmarked through the NEH. When CBS’s Ed O’Keefe asked Trump point-blank who the arch was for, Trump answered with one word: “Me.” Veterans and historians are suing to stop it.

Keep going. The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool — he’s repainting it, and the contract quietly jumped from $11.9 million to $17.4 million. The National Garden of American Heroes — 250 statues, funded with $40–50 million in public money from the “Big Beautiful Bill” plus $34 million yanked out of the NEH and NEA — the same agencies where he terminated over 1,000 grants and gutted 65% of the staff. So arts funding for actual communities gets torched, and the money reappears as marble statues for his birthday party. He ripped up Lafayette Square — “the entrance to the White House” — to plant 47 maple trees, one for each time he can call himself the 47th president. He spent over $600,000 in National Parks money just to rip out and replace the walkway between the residence and the Oval Office in black granite. He’s adding a helipad to the South Lawn.

He paved over the Rose Garden to build himself a Mar-a-Lago North “Predator Patio” patio with striped umbrellas and an iPad DJ rig (that one, to be fair, was privately funded — but it tells you exactly whose taste is remaking the People’s House). Flagpoles. A “presidential walk of fame.” Gilded everything.

This is the tell. A man who actually believed the country was broke doesn’t spend it on triumphal arches to himself. A man who’s treating the treasury like his own party fund does. The money isn’t disappearing into a collapse — it’s being redirected, in broad daylight, from public need into private monument while he literally commits wired fraud on a global scale.

The bottom line

Strip away the 927 pages of camouflage and here’s what Tuesday’s filing actually said, in plain English:

The President of the United States ran a licensing operation that vacuumed $2.3 billion out of a million ordinary people and into his own trust. He did it with near-zero personal risk. He did it while his own SEC was quietly dropping fraud cases against the foreign nationals writing him checks. He did it while pardoning a convicted money launderer whose company fed his family’s revenue. And then he took the public treasury — while the money printer ran hotter than it has in five years — and spent it on a $600 million ballroom, a $100 million arch to himself, and a garden of statues funded by grants he ripped away from actual American communities. Money in one hand from the marks, money out the other hand for the monuments. And he did all of it in the open, then filed the paperwork bragging about how transparent it was.

This isn’t Teapot Dome. This isn’t a bag of cash in a freezer. This is the most brazen, best-documented, self-reported corruption in the history of the American presidency — and the receipts are 927 pages long because he handed them to us.

The most corrupt president in American history didn’t hide it. He licensed it, tokenized it, and sold you a share of your own fleecing.

And the coin’s still down 97% because Donald Trump is he most corrupt human being in the history of the United States of America. If you don’t believe me, maybe you’ll believe his own lawyer, Ty Cobb:

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