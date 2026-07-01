Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Bob Healy's avatar
Bob Healy
5h

Happy Canada Day, how lucky are we! As I read through Dean's post, I am amazed that America has allowed this grift to happen. 658 Cantor Fitzgerald employees died at the 911 crash site, "Lugnuts" and his two sons, Brendon and Kyle should be ashamed of their disrespect for the memory of those people. As for Don Jr. and Eric they should be run out of town in the back of a Tesla truck on their way to prison, all six of them

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Susan Weinstein's avatar
Susan Weinstein
6hEdited

How will his supporters react when they hear this on Fox News?

Oh, wait….

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