May 18, 2026

You ready? Sit down. Make a coffee. This is the one.

The U.S. Office of Government Ethics dropped Donald Trump’s Q1 2026 financial disclosures last week, and what came out of that filing is not a scandal. A scandal is when somebody gets caught with their hand in the cookie jar. This is someone who walks into the bakery, locks the doors, puts on an apron, fires the staff, and runs it as their own private business while telling customers to keep paying.

Between January and March of 2026 — three months — Donald Trump personally executed 3,700 individual stock transactions worth between $220 million and $750 million.

Three thousand seven hundred trades.

In ninety days.

That’s roughly 60 trades per day, every day, including weekends and holidays — while signing executive orders, meeting foreign leaders, threatening wars, lifting and imposing tariffs, and making policy decisions that directly move the stocks he was buying and selling.

Every Wall Street veteran with a pulse is staring at this filing like a fire hydrant in their living room.

“This is an insane amount of trades.” — Matthew Tuttle, CEO, Tuttle Capital Management “In 40-plus years on Wall Street, this is an unusual amount of trading by any standards.” — Eric Diton, The Wealth Alliance

Forty years on Wall Street. The guy works in the building where they invented financial crime. He’s never seen anything like it.

And the kicker — the part that should melt the brain of any honest person reading this, left, right, or whatever you call yourself — is what Trump did with the stocks after he bought them.

Exhibit A: The Dell Job. A Heist In Three Acts.

I want to walk you through this slowly because it’s genuinely one of the most brazen pieces of self-dealing I’ve ever seen in American politics, and I’ve been watching American politics drive itself off a cliff for a decade.

Act One — December 2, 2025. Michael Dell and his wife, Susan, pledge $6.25 billion to fund “Trump Accounts” — Trump’s signature savings program for kids, launching July 4, 2026. The pledge is more than double every dollar of charity the Dells have given since 1999. It is one of the largest single philanthropic commitments to a sitting president’s signature program in modern American history.

Act Two — February 10, 2026. Roughly nine weeks after the Dells write that check, Donald Trump personally buys between $1 million and $5 million worth of Dell stock.

Act Three — May 8, 2026. Mother’s Day. Trump stands at a White House event, thanks Michael and Susan Dell by name, looks into the camera, and tells Americans to “go out and buy a Dell.”

Dell stock immediately rips. It hits an intraday all-time high of $263.99, closes up roughly 12-13% on the day, and posts its best week in over two years. Since Trump bought it in February? Up over 96%. Up 107% year to date.

Now read that sequence again and tell me, with a straight face, that this is a coincidence:

The seventh-richest person on Earth donates $6.25 billion to the President’s signature program. The President buys his company’s stock. The President goes on national television and tells America to buy his product. The stock hits an all-time high. The President’s position prints money.

If you handed that sequence to a screenwriter, they’d send it back and tell you to make it less obvious. “No one will buy this. Tone it down. Have the politician at least pretend to recuse himself.”

That is not a coincidence. That is a transaction. There are three parties. There are receipts. There is a timeline. The White House — asked directly whether the May 8 endorsement was coordinated with the December donation — has refused to answer.

And that’s one stock.

Exhibit B: He did this with everything.

Let me run the rest of the receipts, because the Dell job is not an isolated incident. It’s the template.

NVIDIA. Trump bought Nvidia stock on February 10. One week later, Nvidia announced a massive chip deal with Meta. He bought more Nvidia stock one week before his own Commerce Department approved the sale of Nvidia chips to Saudi Arabia. He’s currently sitting on over 100% profit.

INTEL. Trump started buying Intel in March 2026. Here is the part you need to understand: the United States federal government — the one Donald Trump runs — already owns a 9.9% stake in Intel worth over $41 billion, acquired in August 2025. So the President of the United States is personally buying shares in a company his own government is a major shareholder of. Then on April 30, he posts on Truth Social that “Intel Stock continues to rise.” Intel jumps 3% after-hours. Intel is up roughly 140% year-to-date. He’s sitting on over 100% profit.

PALANTIR. Trump bought Palantir while his administration was actively handing Palantir billion-dollar federal contracts for immigration enforcement, defense, and data infrastructure. Trump endorses Palantir publicly. Palantir rips. He profits.

ROBINHOOD. Trump bought Robinhood stock — while his own Trump Accounts program uses Robinhood as the broker. The federal program literally routes through their platform. He owns the company that runs the program he created.

BOEING. The defense contractor whose contracts he literally signs. Trump bought at least $1 million.

ORACLE. Bought during the exact stretch his administration was helping Oracle keep TikTok alive in the U.S.

He also waded into the Netflix / Paramount Skydance / Warner Bros. Discovery antitrust battle — buying stakes in all three of the companies whose proposed merger his Justice Department has to bless or block.

Other big names in the filing: Microsoft, Costco, Apple, Broadcom, Amazon, Uber, AT&T, eBay, Abbott, Marvell, AMD, Bloom Energy.

He’s currently sitting on over 100% profit on AMD, Intel, Bloom Energy, Marvell Technology, and at least ten other positions.

On February 10 alone, he dumped $5 million to $25 million worth of Microsoft, Meta and Amazon — on the same day.

Total volume? $220 million to $750 million in ninety days.

Now let’s talk about Pelosi. Because I know what you’re thinking.

The reflex on the right has been to say “well, what about Pelosi?” — and to be clear, Nancy Pelosi’s family stock trades are gross, indefensible, and exactly the reason 77% of Republicans want a congressional trading ban. I’ve written about it. I’ll write about it again.

But here’s the math no one is doing on cable:

Paul Pelosi’s total disclosed trades in his most-criticized year were worth roughly $5 million.

Donald Trump just disclosed up to $750 MILLION. In one quarter.

That’s a hundred and fifty times, Pelosi. In three months.

Pelosi was a member of Congress. Powerful. Connected. Definitely sees things she shouldn’t.

Trump is the President of the United States. He doesn’t just see the information — he creates it. He makes the decisions that move the markets. He picks up a phone and oil drops 10%. He posts on Truth Social, and Intel jumps 3% in after-hours. He stands at a podium on Mother’s Day, and Dell prints an all-time high.

If Pelosi were a home run hitter, Trump is rigging the pitching machine, owning the stadium, and selling the broadcast rights.

This isn’t a left-or-right issue. It is arithmetic that would land everyone not named Trump in a federal prison for the rest of their lives.

Every president since LBJ has used a blind trust. Everyone. Except this one.

The White House response is going to be the same thing it’s always been: “The portfolio is independently managed by a trust controlled by his children. He doesn’t know what’s being bought.”

Cool. Let’s test that.

George H.W. Bush — blind trust as VP and President. Wouldn’t even look at it.

Bill Clinton — blind trust.

George W. Bush — blind trust.

Barack Obama — Treasury bills and broad mutual funds. Did not trade a single stock or bond in eight years.

Joe Biden — did not trade a single stock or bond.

Every single president since Lyndon B. Johnson has used some form of blind trust or full divestment to avoid exactly this situation. Trump didn’t. His assets are in a trust controlled by his own kids, and the filings show a broker acted as agent on several of the trades. The White House calls it “independently managed.”

Fine. Let’s see what “independently managed” looks like in practice:

Buy Dell stock in February. Endorse Dell from the White House in May. Stock hits all-time high. Buy Nvidia stock. A week later, your own Commerce Department clears chip sales. Stock rips. Buy Intel stock. Post about Intel on Truth Social. Stock jumps. Your government already owns a 10% stake. Buy Palantir. Hand them billion-dollar contracts. Buy Robinhood. Route your federal program through their platform.

That’s not independent. That’s not even subtle. That’s a man writing himself paychecks with a public agency’s letterhead.

He is also the first president in American history to trigger the federal stock-trading disclosure requirement — because he’s the first president since the STOCK Act passed in 2012 who actually traded individual stocks in office. There is no precedent. There is no comparable case. There is no “well, actually.” He is the only one. Ever.

And it’s not just the stocks. Remember the Iran trades?

Quick refresher, in case you missed this in March:

On March 23, a trader places $500 million in crude oil futures bets — directional bets that oil will crash — roughly fifteen minutes before Trump posts on Truth Social that he’s delaying strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure. Oil drops 10%. The Dow rips 1,000 points. Someone makes a generational fortune.

Then on May 6, $1.7 billion in oil contracts change hands about an hour before Axios reports that Trump and Iran are nearing a ceasefire. Oil drops 7%. Another fortune made.

Total profits on these mysteriously well-timed “bets” around Trump’s Iran announcements? Estimates range from $2.6 billion to $7 billion.

Reuters caught it. The DOJ opened a probe. The CFTC opened a probe. The White House sent staffers a memo — I’m not making this up, an actual email — telling them not to insider-trade.

Congressman Ritchie Torres called it “potentially one of the largest instances of insider trading in history.” Nobel laureate Paul Krugman wrote, in plain English: “Somebody close to Trump knew what he was about to do, and exploited that inside information to make huge, instant profits.”

And now — the part that should set your hair on fire — meet Mike Johnson.

Speaker of the House. Second in line to the presidency. The man who controls whether the bill that would end this gets a vote.

A clip resurfaced this week of Johnson defending why members of Congress should be allowed to keep trading stocks. His exact reasoning — read it slowly, because you’ll want to keep this in your back pocket:

Congress hasn’t had a raise since 2009. With inflation, $174,000 a year is worth less than it used to be. Members have two residences. They travel. They can’t take care of their families. So they need to trade stocks with insider info to subsidize their lives.

Brother.

You make $174,000 a year, plus a pension a union electrician would weep over, plus healthcare, plus per diem, plus a taxpayer-funded staff, plus taxpayer-funded travel — and you are telling a single mom in Tupelo working a register at Dollar Tree that you can’t make it work?

$174,000 is the top 10% of American earners. Median U.S. household income is $83,730. You make more than double what the average American family makes. And your argument for why you should be allowed to trade on information regular people will never see is “I can’t feed my family”?

Get a budgeting app. Or quit.

That’s the actual answer. Quit. If $174K plus full benefits plus pension can’t feed your family, leave Congress. There are millions of people who would do your job for free if it meant their kid could see a f****** dentist.

Now — let’s make the math personal. What happens to you?

Let’s pretend, just for a second, that you did what Trump did.

You work — I don’t know — at a midsize logistics company. Your brother-in-law works at the FDA. He tells you over beers that on Monday, the agency is going to reject a cancer drug from a company called ImClone. You go home. You sell your ImClone stock that night. You avoid losing $45,673.

That’s Martha Stewart. Five months in federal prison. Plus five months’ home confinement. Plus two years’ probation. Plus a $30,000 fine. Plus a $195,000 SEC penalty. Plus, she lost her job. Plus, the UK banned her from entering the country. Plus, she became a national punchline for fifteen years.

For $45,673.

Trump just disclosed up to $750 million in trades, while running the agencies that regulate every company he traded — and the penalty he paid for filing those disclosures late was two hundred dollars. Twice. Total: $400.

Your speeding ticket costs more.

Trump’s own Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent — his guy, his appointee — said the quiet part out loud on Bloomberg TV:

“If any private citizen traded this way, the SEC would be knocking on their door.”

His own Treasury Secretary. In public. On the record. About his boss’s party.

If you ran 60 trades a day in the companies your employer regulated, you wouldn’t get a $200 fine. You’d get an FBI visit, a perp walk, a frozen bank account, and your wife crying on local news. Your kids would do FAFSA loans for college while a U.S. Marshal padlocked your front door.

That’s what happens to you.

The President got a CNN chyron and a tax-deductible accountant fee.

Three-quarters of America wants this banned. Mike Johnson won’t let it move.

The bipartisan Restore Trust in Congress Act, written by Chip Roy (R-TX) and Seth Magaziner (D-RI), would ban members of Congress, their spouses, and their dependent kids from owning or trading individual stocks. Rep. Joe Morelle (D-NY) has a companion bill that would extend it to the President and Vice President.

The polling:

77% of Republicans support banning elected officials from trading stocks

73% of Democrats support it

71% of Independents support it

74% want it extended to the President, Vice President, and Supreme Court Justices

There is no other issue in American life where you get 77% of Republicans and 73% of Democrats lining up on the same side. Not abortion. Not guns. Not pizza toppings. This is the single least controversial thing in the country.

The discharge petition to force a vote is 136 signatures short in the House Mike Johnson runs. He says he supports a ban “on balance.” (Translation: never.) Because the people writing his paychecks — and theirs — are the ones who’d lose the cheat code.

So here’s where we are.

The President of the United States is running a hedge fund out of the Oval Office.

He’s buying stocks in companies whose executives are funding his signature program. He’s endorsing those companies from the White House podium. The stocks hit all-time highs. He’s up over 100% on more than ten positions while writing the policies that move them.

His own Treasury Secretary says the SEC would arrest a private citizen for what he’s doing.

The DOJ is investigating billions in suspicious oil trades that perfectly anticipated his Truth Social posts.

The Speaker of the House is on tape saying he can’t feed his family on double what you make, so he should be allowed to trade on information you’ll never see.

The bill that would fix this — the one 77% of Republicans want — is collecting dust in a drawer.

Pelosi traded $5 million in a year and Congress lost its mind.

Trump just disclosed up to $750 million in ninety days.

This is not a both-sides story. This is not partisan. This is the largest, most brazen, most documented self-dealing operation in the history of the American presidency, and it’s happening on a federal disclosure form that anyone with an internet connection can download.

If you did one-thousandth of one percent of this, you would be in a federal prison camp eating Salisbury steak off a beige tray. Trump did 3,700 of them and paid two hundred bucks.

There are not two systems of justice in this country. There’s one for them, and there’s nothing for you.

What to do — because I’m not letting you close this tab and feel bad.

Call your House rep. By name. Today. Tomorrow. Don’t email — call. Ask them, on the record:

“Did you sign the discharge petition on the Restore Trust in Congress Act? Yes or no?”

If they say yes, thank them.

If they say no, ask them why — and post the answer everywhere. Their name. The date. The excuse. Make them say it out loud.

That is the only thing these people are afraid of. Not jail. Not the SEC. Not the press. You. With a phone. Asking a question they can’t lie their way out of.

Make them answer.

Share

If this lit a fire under you — good. Forward it. Share it. Make somebody else mad. Free subs get the Daily Dean five days a week. Paid subs keep the lights on so we can keep dragging these people in public. Either way: don’t let them get away with it quietly. — Dean