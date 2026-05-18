Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Debbi Gonzalez's avatar
Debbi Gonzalez
10h

The only surprise here is that he got exposed for it. Repercussions? Not with his personal attorney as acting DOJ.

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Courtney M 🇨🇦's avatar
Courtney M 🇨🇦
10h

If Madoff were still alive, he'd probably regret not running for President himself.

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