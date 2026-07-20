Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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John Schwarzkopf's avatar
John Schwarzkopf
5h

As an embarrassed American all I can say is Elbows Up Canada! Good for you and fuck trump.

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Kay Romeo's avatar
Kay Romeo
5h

We love Canada. He is a lunatic. Don’t hold it against the rest of us.

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