July 20, 2026

Let me get this straight.

The guy who spent two years telling anyone within earshot of his ketchup-stained podium that America doesn’t need Canada — doesn’t need our cars, doesn’t need our oil, doesn’t need our lumber, “Canada lives because of the United States” — just signed three presidential proclamations because Ontario won’t stock Jim Beam.

Three. Presidential. Proclamations. About our liquor stores.

On Monday, Donald Trump — adjudicated sexual abuser, 34-count convicted felon, and the only world leader whose foreign policy is indistinguishable from a 3 a.m. Truth Social meltdown — announced 50% tariffs on a random grab bag of Canadian goods including wine, cement, and, I shit you not, hockey sticks. They kick in August 19th. His administration says it’s punishment for our “discriminatory” trade practices. You know, like dairy supply management (which HE renegotiated and signed in his own USMCA deal, but reading is hard) and the provincial booze bans.

The booze bans. That’s what this is about. The most powerful military on Earth just declared economic war on Canada because we, personally and provincially, decided we don’t feel like buying bourbon from a country whose President muses about annexing us between rounds of golf and grand jury appearances.

What does personally and provincially mean (because it really matters here)? Canadians and individual provinces have stopped buying and selling US booze. Carney and the government of Canada have nothing to do with this and no recourse to force us to buy a shitty bottle of Ernest and Julio Gallo. Like zero influence at all. That’s how stupid Trump and Jamison Greer and Pete Hoekstra are.

Quick Legal Note: The Supreme Court Already Told Him No

Here’s the part the White House fact sheet conveniently forgets to mention: in February, the Supreme Court — his own 6-3 conservative Supreme Court, with Roberts writing the opinion — struck down his entire IEEPA tariff regime. Ruled he never had the authority. Over $160 billion collected illegally. The refund process is such a nightmare that Kavanaugh literally called it “a mess” in his dissent.

So what does a normal administration do after the highest court in the land rules its signature economic policy unconstitutional garbage? It stops.

What does THIS administration do? It goes dumpster-diving through the legal archives and emerges clutching Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930 — a Depression-era statute that has NEVER been used to impose tariffs. Not once. In 96 years. Trade lawyers can’t find a public record of anyone even seriously touching it since 1949. It’s so legally radioactive that Democratic lawmakers tried to repeal it last year specifically because they saw this exact stunt coming.

This isn’t trade policy. This is a guy who got his hand slapped away from the cookie jar trying to climb in through the basement window. It’ll be in court before the ink dries, and everyone in that building knows it. The tariffs don’t even start for 30 days — which is the tell. This isn’t economics. It’s a press release with a countdown clock, designed to change a news cycle that has been absolutely brutal for one very specific, very orange reason.

Now Let’s Talk About Why He’s REALLY Mad

Because here’s what the “we don’t need Canada” crowd doesn’t want you looking at. The numbers. Sweet mother of God, the numbers.

The Booze-pocalypse:

U.S. alcohol exports to Canada: down 63% in 2025. Canada was the single biggest export market for American whiskey. Was.

U.S. spirits exports to Canada in Q2 2025: down 85% , collapsing to under $10 million. That’s not a dip. That’s a crater with a Jack Daniel’s logo at the bottom.

American whiskey sales to Canada for the year: down 57% to a pathetic $33 million. After the bans hit in March 2025, exports fell more than 70% basically overnight.

The wine ban alone vaporized US$357 million in American wine exports — the steepest disruption in modern U.S. wine export history, per the industry’s own trade press. About 95% of affected wineries are small family businesses. Congrats, MAGA. You did that to your own people.

Total American whiskey exports dropped 19% — a quarter-billion dollars — while Kentucky and Tennessee distillers sit on a record 5.6 billion litres of unsold inventory. They are literally drowning in their own product.

And the beautiful part? Canada lifted its retaliatory tariffs on booze ages ago. The bans stayed. Because this was never about tariffs. Provincial liquor boards — some of the biggest alcohol buyers ON EARTH, the LCBO alone is a whale — simply stopped placing orders. And Canadian consumers, given the choice, told American brands to get bent. You can’t tariff your way out of “nobody wants your product because your president is a rapist felon who threatened to annex us.” There’s no executive order for that.

The Tourism Massacre:

Canadians were the largest source of international visitors to the U.S. — a quarter of ALL foreign travellers — and we dropped $20.5 billion into their economy in 2024.

Then February 2025 happened, and we just... stopped. Visits fell 22% — more than DOUBLE the worst-case scenario the U.S. Travel Association warned about — torching roughly $4.5 billion in spending and threatening 140,000 hospitality jobs.

The U.S. Travel Association pegged total lost international tourism spending at $5.7 billion for 2025, and pointed the finger squarely at missing Canadians.

Fourteen-plus consecutive months of double-digit declines. Car crossings down 30% year over year at the worst of it. Airlines cut 450,000 seats on Canada–U.S. routes in Q1 2026 alone — Flair slashed 58% of its U.S. capacity. Airlines don’t cut routes over hurt feelings. They cut them because the bookings are GONE.

Canadian bookings for U.S. national park tours through Intrepid: down 93%. Ninety. Three. Border duty-free shops down 40 to 80%.

And my personal favourite: Toronto–Cancún is now Mexico’s busiest international air route. We didn’t stop vacationing. We just stopped vacationing there. Turns out margaritas taste better in a country that isn’t threatening to invade you.

This is, by the numbers, the most successful consumer boycott in living memory. And nobody organized it. There’s no boycott czar. No app. Just 40 million people who all independently arrived at the same conclusion: hard pass.

“Canada Lives Because of the United States”

That’s what he actually said at Davos in January, wagging his finger at Mark Carney. This from the same guy who said Canada would “cease to exist” without America, in between the 51st-state fantasies and the annexation-by-economic-force musings.

Weird flex from a man currently signing emergency proclamations about Crown Royal shelf placement.

Carney’s response — “Canada doesn’t live because of the United States. Canada thrives because we are Canadian” — is the closest a central banker will ever come to dropping the gloves, and honestly? Buddy’s earned his letter.

Oh, and one more thing from Monday’s briefing that I need you to know is real: Trump also asked his aides to look into additional tariffs on Canada because our wildfire smoke drifted into American airspace. He is attempting to tariff the wind. The actual wind. Somewhere, the ghost of every economist who ever lived is doing a spit-take.

So What Do We Do Now?

We do what we’ve been doing, except more.

Every one of these tantrums has the same effect up here: elbows go up another inch. The provinces that were wobbling on the booze bans? Locked in now. The snowbirds thinking about sneaking back to Florida? Rebooking for Portugal. He keeps handing us the receipts that prove the boycott is working — you don’t sign three presidential proclamations over a thing that isn’t hurting you.

He needs us back at the LCBO buying his donors’ rotgut. He needs us back in Buffalo outlet malls and Phoenix golf courses. He needs the “nobody needs Canada” bit to stop being disproven by his own Commerce Department every single month.

Not happening, pal. We don’t do business with wannabe dictators who dream about annexing us out loud.

The beatings will continue until morale improves. And morale, down there, is not improving until the midterms at least. But we will decide when that is. You just need to vote, and Canadians will take it from there.

Cheers — with a nice Ontario Red, obviously.

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