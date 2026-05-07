May 7, 2029

Steve Rattner pulled up a chart on Morning Joe last month that should’ve made your stomach drop.

His verdict, drawn from Kaiser Family Foundation data: between Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” and the death of the enhanced ACA tax credits, Congress just rolled back roughly 70% of the health coverage gains America made under Obamacare.

Fifteen years of progress. Erased. Without a single politician ever standing at a podium and saying the word “repeal.”

The craziest part of this story? No one in Trump captured MSM landscape has touched this story. So let’s make it one.

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The Congressional Budget Office says 10 million Americans will lose health insurance by 2034 because of this bill. Add the 4.2 million losing ACA marketplace coverage when the tax credits expire, and you’re looking at 14 to 17 million people losing their health insurance. KFF puts the high end at 16 million.

Health policy expert Jonathan Oberlander called it “the largest rollback of health insurance coverage in U.S. history.”

And here’s the diabolical part: most of these people will never hear a politician say “we took it from you.” They’ll get a letter in the mail. They’ll miss a deadline because they moved. The portal will crash. The state will have the wrong address. And just like that — coverage gone.

That’s not an accident. That’s the design.

What They Actually Did

The cruelty is in the mechanics. Here’s how they killed it without ever saying the word:

1. Work requirements. Starting late 2026, Medicaid recipients have to log 80 hours a month of work, school, or volunteering — and prove it. Repeatedly. Online. Forever. Here’s the kicker: KFF data shows most Medicaid recipients already work (44% full-time, 19.5% part-time). The rest are mostly caregivers, students, or sick. The work requirement isn’t designed to push people into jobs. It’s designed to push them off Medicaid through paperwork they can’t keep up with.

Arkansas tried this in 2018. Thousands lost coverage. Employment didn’t budge. Georgia spent $86 million on a similar program and enrolled 6,500 people — 75% fewer than projected. They know it doesn’t work. That’s the point.

2. Eligibility checks every six months instead of yearly. Double the bureaucratic cliff, double the chance you fall off it.

3. Letting the ACA tax credits expire. These are the Biden subsidies that drove marketplace enrollment from 11 million in 2020 to 24 million in 2025. Congress let them die. KFF says ACA premiums will rise an average of 75% in 2026. Some people will pay 114% more out of pocket. In 12 states, premiums will more than double.

4. CMS’s “Marketplace Integrity” rule. Shorter enrollment windows. Harder auto-renewals. By CMS’s own admission, 750,000 to 2 million more people will lose marketplace coverage in 2026 alone.

5. Cutting off lawful immigrants. Refugees. Asylum-seekers. Trafficking victims. People whom the U.S. government formally promised to protect. Gone from Medicaid starting October 2026.

Stack it all up, and you’ve got an Affordable Care Act that technically still exists — while every load-bearing wall has been quietly sawed through.

Who Actually Uses Medicaid (Spoiler: Probably Someone You Love)

Conservatives have spent forty years painting Medicaid as a program for “lazy freeloaders.” The data says otherwise.

71 million Americans are on Medicaid. That’s one in five people in the country. They are:

Home health aides making $14 an hour

Single moms waiting tables

Construction workers between jobs

Nursing students

26-year-olds aging off mom’s plan

40% of all U.S. births — and 64% of Black births in this country are paid for by Medicaid

This isn’t charity for strangers. It’s the safety net under an economy that pays a third of its workers too little to buy insurance any other way.

The Racial Math They Don’t Want You To Do

Here’s where it gets uncomfortable, and where it has to be said out loud.

Per Pew Research and Census data, here’s who’s actually on Medicaid:

White: 39.6% (vs. 58% of the U.S. population)

Hispanic: 30.8% (vs. 19.7% of the population)

Black: 20.8% (vs. 13.5% of the population)

Asian American: 6% (vs. 6.6% of the population)

In raw numbers, the biggest group is white. But proportionally? Black Americans are on Medicaid at 1.5x their population share. Hispanic Americans at 1.6x. Native Americans even higher.

Why? Because America never built a different safety net for these communities. After centuries of redlining, employment discrimination, and exclusion from the New Deal programs that built the white middle class, Medicaid is — for millions of Black, Hispanic, and Native families — the only health insurance available.

So when Congress cut Medicaid by $1 trillion over a decade, they weren’t cutting an abstract program. They were cutting health insurance from communities that already face:

A Black maternal mortality rate 3x higher than white mothers (CDC)

Higher rates of diabetes, heart disease, and asthma

More housing instability (renewal notices going to old addresses)

More irregular work schedules (impossible to log 80 hours every month)

A wider digital divide (and the new portals assume you have reliable internet)

During the post-pandemic Medicaid unwinding, Black and Hispanic enrollees were 2x more likely than white enrollees to lose coverage — not because they were ineligible, but because they couldn’t navigate the renewal paperwork in time.

Guttmacher estimates 2.1 million women aged 19–49 will lose Medicaid by 2034. In a country where Medicaid pays for 64% of Black births, this isn’t a budget cut. It’s a maternal mortality policy.

The disparate racial impact isn’t an unfortunate side effect of this law. It is mathematically inseparable from it, and that is the entire point.

America’s Disease: Going Broke From Getting Sick

In every other rich country on earth, the phrase “medical bankruptcy” barely exists. In America, we’ve built a whole industry around it.

Studies dating back decades — confirmed by KFF, the Lown Institute, and the Consumer Bankruptcy Project — consistently find that 60% to 66.5% of all U.S. bankruptcies are driven by medical bills.

That’s roughly 530,000 to 550,000 medical bankruptcies. Every year.

In 2025, total U.S. bankruptcy filings hit 574,314 — an 11% jump from 2024 and 26.8% higher than 2023. The numbers are climbing.

How does America compare globally?

Canada: 0

Australia: 0

UK: 0

United States: 66.5%

Those countries spend less per capita on healthcare than we do and live longer. The difference isn’t a mystery. They have universal coverage. We have Medicaid. And we just gutted it.

A 2019 study found that even after Obamacare passed, the share of bankruptcies citing medical bills barely budged: 65.5% before, 67.5% after. The ACA narrowed the uninsured rate but never solved the underlying disease — that even insured Americans are one diagnosis away from financial ruin.

Now project that forward. 14–17 million more uninsured Americans by 2034. Even if the historical ratios hold, that’s a flood of new bankruptcies coming. Hospitals will close — analysts predict up to 500,000 healthcare jobs lost as Medicaid revenue dries up. Rural hospitals already on the edge will go first.

This bill will be measurable in the next decade, in funerals and foreclosures.

The Punchline: Trump Country Gets Hit Hardest

Here’s the irony Rattner has been hammering on TV: 7 of the 10 states hit hardest by these cuts voted for Trump in 2024.

Why? Because most red states — Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Texas, South Carolina — refused to expand Medicaid in the first place. So their working-class people had to use the ACA marketplace instead. After Biden boosted those subsidies in 2021, marketplace enrollment in red states surged 157%. Blue states only saw 36% growth.

Now Congress just yanked it all away.

These aren’t undocumented immigrants getting hosed. These are cashiers in Macon. Roofers in Tampa. School custodians in Tupelo. Trump voters. Their premiums are doubling. They are losing coverage first.

Even Marjorie Taylor Greene has publicly broken with her party on this — because the rural hospital closures and premium spikes are nuking her own constituents.

Republican voters elected people who took their health insurance and used the savings to fund $4.5 trillion in tax cuts for the top of the income ladder.

Read that one more time. Slowly.

What To Do If You’re On Medicaid Right Now

Watch your mail like it’s a wedding invite from your boss. A single missed letter ends your coverage. Update your address with your state Medicaid office today. Document everything. Pay stubs. School enrollment. Caregiving. Save it all. When work requirements hit, you need receipts. Know your exemptions. Parents of kids 13 and under, disabled veterans, the medically frail, people with serious mental health or substance issues. If you qualify — apply the day applications open. If you lose Medicaid, get on the ACA marketplace within 60 days. Yes, it’s more expensive. Going uninsured is worse. Call your reps. Especially the Republican ones. The political math on this bill is fragile because the pain is hitting their voters first. MTG flipped. They can be moved.

Last Word

A democracy that strips health insurance from 14 million of its own citizens without ever holding a vote called “Repeal Obamacare” is a democracy that knows it could not get away with this in daylight.

That’s why Rattner’s chart is a bombshell. Not because the data is hidden — every number in this piece is in CBO and KFF reports, anyone can pull up — but because the politics of this rollback got laundered through tax policy, work requirements, and bureaucratic re-checks specifically so that no single politician has to own it.

This was a repeal in everything but name.

The job now is to give it back its real name. To say it plainly: in 2025, while the country was distracted, Congress and the White House made a deal. They handed the wealthiest Americans trillions in tax cuts. And they paid for it by taking health insurance from the poorest — disproportionately from Black, Hispanic, and Native American families who already had less of it to begin with.

That’s the quiet repeal.

The point of writing it down is to make sure it doesn’t stay quiet.

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