Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lyn M's avatar
Lyn M
8h

When the people that voted for Trump start to realize as some already are, they can't see a physician when they are ill, when they see their SNAP benefits taken from them while watching Trump host his many parties at the White House on the taxpayers monies, maybe then some more will wake up.

Reply
Share
5 replies
Karen Crotinger's avatar
Karen Crotinger
8h

Despicable!🤬😤

Reply
Share
2 replies
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dean Blundell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture