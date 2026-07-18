Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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One Canadians Perspective's avatar
One Canadians Perspective
10h

Omg and Americans wonder why the rest of the world thinks they are idiots! This is undeniable proof! #FuckTheConfederacy

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Jean Montanti's avatar
Jean Montanti
10h

How much more proof of Trump’s insanity and stupidity do we need? Tariffs indeed...

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