July 18, 2026

Well, they did it. They found the bottom of the barrel, drilled through it, hit magma, and kept going.

Yesterday, the brain dead rapist President of the United States — a man with access to NOAA, NASA, the National Weather Service, and presumably at least one window — posted that the United States is being “unnecessarily invaded by filthy, polluted, and unhealthy air” and that Canada’s failure to maintain its “Forests, and Brush therein” constitutes “Willful Negligence” whose cost “must of necessity be added to the TARIFFS Canada is currently paying.”

“Brush therein.” The man is drafting trade policy in the voice of a 1780s land deed.

Then Senator Bernie Moreno of Ohio waddled onto Fox to raise the stakes, announcing America will be sanctioning Canada over the smoke: “We’re going to put sanctions on them, holding their assets, making sure they don’t have visas.”

LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL

Read that again. Visas. He wants to deny visas. To whom, Bernie? The smoke? Is a PM2.5 particle going to show up at the Peace Bridge with a suitcase and get turned away at secondary inspection? Are you going to freeze the assets of a cumulonimbus cloud? Serve papers to the jet stream? “Sir, this thunderstorm has been designated under the Magnitsky Act.”

And just to make sure nobody mistook this for one man’s aneurysm, Ambassador Pete Hoekstra sat down with Global News to confirm the President is dead serious, warning: “Not taking the President of the United States seriously — do that at your own risk.” He then cited, as evidence of Canada’s economic warfare, and I am quoting a sitting United States Ambassador here: “Bees are not pollinating.” Pete is a very stupid person. Almost as stupid as Bernie Moreno and not quite as stupid as Trump.

The bees, folks. Canada got to the bees. The bees have been radicalized by Ottawa. Somewhere in a briefing room in Washington, a man with a security clearance said the words “bee productivity” out loud in the context of sanctioning a G7 ally, and nobody tackled him. BTW, Hoekstra said all that and tweeted this…

…after tweeting this.

😂

This comes days after four Michigan congressmen — Bergman, James, McClain, and Moolenaar — sent Mark Carney a “final warning” letter declaring “American lungs are paying the price for Canadian inaction,” with John James topping it off with a campaign graphic featuring an Apache attack helicopter and the words “STOP THE SMOKE.” An attack helicopter. Against smoke. That’s not a policy, that’s a Looney Tunes storyboard.

So. Since the combined brain trust of the White House, the Senate, the House Michigan delegation, and the US Embassy in Ottawa apparently slept through every science class between 1958 and now, allow me to teach the course they missed. Pencils out, gentlemen. This will be on the test, and the test is every summer for the rest of your lives.

LESSON ONE: The Atmosphere Is Not A Country

Here is a fact that seems to have escaped the entire Republican caucus: air moves. It has done this for approximately 4.5 billion years. It is, in fact, air’s entire personality.

The atmosphere is a single, continuous, planet-wrapping fluid. There is no Canadian air and American air. There is no customs booth at 30,000 feet. The prevailing westerlies and the jet stream shove air masses across this continent in whatever direction physics dictates, and physics — I cannot stress this enough — does not watch Fox News.

When smoke from northwestern Ontario ends up over Detroit, it is because of pressure gradients and wind fields, the same ones that carry Ohio’s coal-plant emissions and Texas’s petrochemical plumes north over us every single year, without a single Canadian senator demanding we freeze the assets of Cleveland. The same atmosphere that delivered Saharan dust to Miami and volcanic ash from the Philippines to your sunsets. You cannot tariff advection. You cannot sanction a pressure system. The sky is not on the org chart, Bernie. It doesn’t report to you.

And here’s the part that should genuinely embarrass them: last week, before the winds shifted, Toronto had the worst air quality of any major city on Earth. Number one. Ahead of Delhi. We were breathing this stuff first, and harder, and longer. Four Canadian firefighters have died this season. Entire First Nations communities — Collins, Gull Bay, Whitesand, Lac La Croix — have been evacuated, some by boat, with people fleeing onto lakes as the trees beside their homes ignited. Evacuees are sleeping in cars in Thunder Bay because the hotels are full.

That’s who you’re threatening with sanctions. People who lost everything and the firefighters dying to protect them. Because your golf game got hazy.

LESSON TWO: The Boreal Forest Does Not Have A Landlord

Trump’s theory of the case is that Canada isn’t “maintaining” its forests. Let’s examine what he thinks needs maintaining.

The boreal forest covers roughly 270 million hectares — more than 550 million if you count the full boreal zone. That is more than thirty-five times the size of Michigan. It stretches from the Yukon to Newfoundland. Canada holds over 900 million acres of forested land (the US enjoys the boreal forest; it helps you all breathe), and roughly 70% of it is completely inaccessible to human beings. No roads. No towns. No airstrips. No infrastructure of any kind. Collins First Nation — an actual community where actual people live — cannot be reached by car. And these men want Canada to send landscaping crews into terrain that can only be reached by float plane.

“Rake the forest” is not forest policy. It is what you tell a toddler forestry looks like. Demanding Canada “maintain the Brush therein” across an area the size of Western Europe is like demanding Michigan mow Lake Superior. And then, when the lake fails to comply, putting a helicopter on a poster about it.

LESSON THREE: The Sky Starts The Fires. The Forest Wants Them.

Who’s the arsonist, you ask? Who is the criminal mastermind behind this Willful Negligence?

Lightning.

The overwhelming majority of remote boreal fires are ignited by lightning — thousands of strikes per storm system slamming into drought-stressed forest. You cannot regulate lightning. You cannot indict a thunderstorm. You cannot haul electrostatic discharge in front of the Commerce Committee, no matter how many strongly worded letters you cc it on. Lightning has been running this program for ten thousand years, since the glaciers left, and its approval rating among jack pines is one hundred percent.

Which brings us to the fact that detonates what remains of these men’s cognition: the boreal forest is supposed to burn. Jack pine and black spruce — the dominant species — produce serotinous cones sealed shut with resin that only open in the heat of a fire. Fire is how the boreal reproduces. It is not a malfunction. It is the operating system.

This is why Canadian fire agencies fight like hell for every fire threatening a community while monitoring remote fires and letting them play their ecological role. Because trying to extinguish every lightning fire across a subcontinent isn’t a policy, it’s a hallucination — one that would cost more than the entire federal budget, fail anyway, and build up the exact fuel loads that turned California into a seasonal candle. A century of “put out everything” doctrine is precisely how Los Angeles got its January 2025.

Speaking of which.

LESSON FOUR (which isn’t even the point, but worth noting): Ask The Palisades Who Showed Up

In January 2025, when Los Angeles burned and twenty-five people died, Canada didn’t send LA a final warning. We didn’t demand Sacramento explain why, after a hundred years, it hadn’t sanctioned the Santa Ana winds. We didn’t put a CF-18 on a poster.

We got in the planes.

Quebec’s Super Scooper water bombers flew south under a partnership with California that has existed since 1994 — thirty-two years of Canadian aircraft protecting American homes. One of our bombers was knocked out of the fight when an American hobbyist’s illegal drone punched a hole in its wing over the Palisades. BC crews flew Chinook helitankers through the night, dropping more than four and a half million litres of water on American neighbourhoods. That’s what neighbours do. That’s what we have always done, in both directions, under mutual aid agreements older than most of these congressmen’s political careers — because smoke doesn’t carry a passport, and neither should help.

And their thank-you note, eighteen months later, is asset freezes and visa bans. During a fire season that — here’s the kicker — is below average. We’re at about 1.8 million hectares burned against a five-year average of 3.83 million at this point. The record 2023 season torched over fifteen million. The sky Bernie Moreno wants to sanction is Canada on a good year. This is the friendly version. This is the demo.

LESSON FIVE: You Lit The Stove. Stop Billing Us For The Heat.

Now for the final unit, the one they’ll fail hardest: why the fires keep getting worse.

The boreal is warming at roughly twice the global average. Fire seasons are longer. Fuels are drier. Lightning is more frequent. A 2023 study found human-caused climate warming more than doubled the likelihood of extreme fire weather in eastern Canada. This is not contested science. This is the settled, peer-reviewed, forty-years-of-warnings kind.

And what has this administration — the one now invoicing us for atmospheric physics — done about the actual cause? In 2025, Trump yanked the United States, the largest historical emitter in human history, out of the Paris Agreement. Again. In February, his administration revoked the scientific findings that underpin American greenhouse gas regulation entirely. They gutted the environmental agencies, cut the fire science, and called the whole thing a hoax — and then stood downwind of the consequences, inhaled deeply, and sent Canada the bill.

You cannot spend fifty years supercharging the atmosphere, torch your own climate policy on the way out the door, and then sanction the country downwind of your own emissions for the weather you helped create. That’s not diplomacy. That’s an arsonist suing the fire department for water damage. BONUS ROUND: Let’s Actually Game This Out, Since Nobody In Washington Bothered To:

Fine. Let’s pretend, for one deranged moment, that we take this seriously. Let’s walk through the mechanics of sanctioning weather, because the fact that not one person in the room asked “wait, how“ tells you everything about who’s running the country.

Step one: Who gets sanctioned? Sanctions aren’t a mood. They’re a legal instrument aimed at designated persons and entities — a bank, an oligarch, a shipping company, a named human being with assets and a passport. So who’s on the list, Bernie? The Ministry of Natural Resources? The water bomber pilots? Chief Helen Paavola, who organized a boat evacuation of her own burning community with zero outside help? Or do we go straight to the source and designate lightning itself — “Specially Designated National: Electrostatic Discharge, DOB: 4.5 billion BC, last known address: everywhere”? There is no entity to sanction because there is no entity. There is weather. You have invented a sanctions regime with no target, which is like declaring war on Tuesday.

Step two: What assets do we freeze? Sanctions freeze money. Smoke does not bank. The boreal forest does not have a Cayman account. Unless Moreno plans to seize the escrow deposits of individual jack pines, “holding their assets” is a sentence with the grammatical structure of policy and the substance of a fever dream.

Step three: The visas. This is my favourite. Visa bans apply to people. Named ones. So either Moreno is planning to ban Canadian firefighters — the ones who flew into the Palisades inferno for American families eighteen months ago — from entering the country they helped save, or he’s planning to deny entry to airborne particulate matter, which, quick heads up Senator: it’s not applying. It’s not waiting at the border with its documents. It’s already in Ohio. It did not ask. That’s the whole problem you’re allegedly solving. You cannot revoke the visa of something that treats your border the way your caucus treats a science briefing — as something that simply does not exist.

Step four: The tariff. Here’s where it gets truly beautiful, because a tariff over smoke doesn’t just fail — it backfires directly into American faces. A tariff is a tax paid by American importers and passed on to American consumers. So the plan, fully articulated, is: Canadian smoke drifts over Detroit, therefore Americans in Detroit will now pay more for Canadian lumber, aluminum, energy, and auto parts — while continuing to breathe the exact same smoke, because tariffs, and I hope you’re sitting down for this, have no documented effect on wind. You cannot price-signal a pressure system. There is no invoice the troposphere is going to look at and go “you know what, fair point” and reverse course over Lake Huron. The smoke stays. The bill goes to Cleveland. Congratulations, you’ve sanctioned your own constituents’ lungs and their wallets.

Step five: The tiny legal problem of an Act of God. Under every framework these men are pretending to invoke — trade law, international law, their own domestic statutes — liability requires a wrongful act. A thing someone did. The one actual precedent for cross-border air liability between our two countries is the Trail Smelter case from the 1930s, and you know what that involved? A smelter. A factory. Humans, deliberately pumping sulphur dioxide across the border as an industrial byproduct. That’s actionable. Lightning hitting a drought-stressed forest 200 kilometres from the nearest road is what every legal system on Earth, every insurance contract, and every clergyman in recorded history has called an act of God — the literal textbook definition of the thing nobody is liable for. There is no negligence claim against nature. There is no “willful” in a thunderstorm. And the one force actually loading the dice — the warming that’s doubled extreme fire weather — is the thing this administration formally decided in February doesn’t legally exist. They revoked the finding. You cannot deregulate the cause and then litigate the effect. Pick one, gentlemen. You cannot rule that the fire isn’t real and then bill us for the smoke.

So game it fully out: a sanctions package with no sanctionable party, freezing assets that don’t exist, banning visas that were never applied for, imposing a tariff paid by the victims, over an act of God your own government legally declared imaginary — all against the one country whose planes show up when your cities burn. That’s not a policy. That’s a tantrum via fucking morons on White House letterhead

THE CONCLUSION, BRIEF, BECAUSE THAT’S ALL THIS DESERVES

Here’s the whole thing in one breath: the most powerful government on Earth looked at smoke — from lightning fires, in a fire-born forest, supercharged by the warming they deny, in a below-average season, fought by people who died doing it — and its considered response was to threaten the neighbour holding the hose.

They can’t sanction it. They can’t tariff it. They can’t freeze it, ban it, subpoena it, or shoot it down with John James’s helicopter. Every mechanism they’ve named dissolves on contact with a single follow-up question, which is presumably why nobody at Fox asked one. This isn’t a plan. It’s a performance for people they assume are too far gone to know that air moves — and the most insulting part is they might be right about their audience, but they’re catastrophically wrong about the atmosphere.

The sky has been doing this for four billion years. It will be moving air across that border long after every one of these men is a trivia question nobody gets right.

Meanwhile, the actual story: four Canadian firefighters are dead. One died last week fighting forest fires in the US.

Communities are ash. Families are sleeping in parking lots in Thunder Bay. Hundreds of crews and dozens of aircraft are flying into smoke columns in 35-degree heat, doing everything within human capacity against a problem that lightning starts, climate change accelerates, and no nation on Earth can switch off.

If these men believe what they’re selling — if they genuinely think Canada is hoarding a smoke faucet somewhere north of Thunder Bay and refusing to turn it off — then they are too stupid to hold security clearances, and Michigan and Ohio should be doing wellness checks. And if they don’t believe it — if this is all just rage-bait for a gubernatorial campaign and a base that thinks weather is woke — then it’s worse than stupid. There are four dead firefighters and a hundred families in parking lots being used as a campaign prop.

Sanction the sky, gentlemen. Freeze its assets. Deny its visa. The atmosphere has been doing this for four billion years, and it will still be moving air across your border long after every one of your careers is a trivia question.

Class dismissed. The smoke doesn’t read your letters. And Buffalo, as always, is downwind.

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