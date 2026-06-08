Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
10hEdited

“A Rally to end all Rallies” sounds like a good idea. Gee, NO MORE after this! Wouldn’t THAT be worth a celebration?

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John Molloy's avatar
John Molloy
10h

his favorite sport, pedophelia!

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