Donald Trump’s desperate scramble to fill the seats at his ridiculous UFC Freedom 250 event on the White House South Lawn is collapsing in real time, with virtually everybody who is anybody slamming the door in his face — yet another humiliating rejection in a string of them piling up around his 80th birthday spectacle.

And now the whole tacky circus might not even happen. There’s a federal lawsuit trying to bulldoze it. More on that in a second. First, the snubbing.

The “Hard Pass” Heard ‘Round the World

Big names like Adam Sandler, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jared Leto, and Mario Lopez all got personal invites from the MAGA mini

ons — and according to Vanity Fair, representatives for Johnson, Sandler, and Leto have confirmed they won’t be attending the event. Even Mario Lopez — who, and I cannot stress this enough, has publicly identified as a conservative — will not attend the fight either.

When you can’t even get A.C. Slater to show up for your birthday, you might want to do some soul-searching, Diaper Don.

Here’s how desperate the begging got: UFC head and Trump crony Dana White went and told Time magazine exactly who he’d invited, like a kid reading off his birthday party guest list to make it sound impressive. White’s list included Adam Sandler, Guy Ritchie, Tom Brady, Jared Leto, Jason Statham, Dwayne Johnson and Mario Lopez. And per Vanity Fair, Brady, Ritchie, and Statham have yet to deliver a verdict on their attendance — which in celebrity-speak means “we’re letting this email rot in the spam folder.”

This for an event where, let’s be honest, the guest list is a who’s-who of people who’d rather be literally anywhere else.

The Defiling of the People’s House

But this one’s more personal for Trump, isn’t it? It combines his favorite sport with an entire nation forced to celebrate him. So his flunkies went all out, defiling the White House South Lawn with a full fighting cage, seating for thousands, and a giant temporary arch they’ve nicknamed “The Claw.” The enormous cage fight is reportedly a $60 million affair scheduled for June 14 — Flag Day, and, surprise surprise, Trump’s 80th birthday.

Trump loves it so much he compared the cage to the Eiffel Tower and floated never taking it down. Yes. He wants to leave a permanent octagon bolted onto the front lawn of the People’s House like a meathead’s above-ground pool.

The Concert Fiasco That Started It All

This celebrity cold-shoulder comes hot on the heels of the other humiliation — the Freedom 250 concert series that imploded so spectacularly it deserves its own documentary.

Trump’s nonprofit booked a “first wave” of musical acts for the Great American State Fair on the National Mall, and then watched in horror as at least six of the nine acts bailed — Bret Michaels, Young MC, the Commodores, Morris Day and the Time, and Martina McBride among them — many saying they’d been told it was nonpartisan and didn’t want to be props in a MAGA pep rally.

Trump’s response was, of course, completely measured and presidential. He went on Truth Social and trashed the performers as “highly paid, Third Rate ‘Artists,’” then announced he’d replace them with himself — describing himself as the man who gets much larger audiences than Elvis in his prime, and does so without a guitar, the man some say is the Greatest President in History (THE GOAT!).

The man compared himself to Elvis. Because the band quit. On his birthday.

Then he full-on rage-quit his own party: “We should have a giant MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN RALLY, for 250, instead of having overpriced singers, who nobody wants to hear, whose music is boring, and yet who do nothing but complain,” he wrote, before telling everyone to just “Cancel it.” He’s since rebranded the wreckage as “A Rally to end all Rallies,” declaring “We don’t want singers with no talent, but big fees to put you to sleep, we’ve told them all to stay home.”

Told them to stay home. They’d already left, sir. You’re yelling “AND STAY OUT” at an empty parking lot.

The Legal Fight to Cancel the Cage Match

Now to the part that could sink the whole thing.

On Saturday, the Public Integrity Project filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of two Virginia residents arguing the Trump administration’s authorization of the June 14 event was flat-out unlawful. According to the filing, the approval violated National Park Service regulations prohibiting sporting events on federal parklands, Congress never consented to the towering arch overlooking the event, and no environmental review was conducted before construction.

The plaintiffs’ lawyer, Brendan Ballou, didn’t mince words: “This is fundamentally a private, commercial, corrupt use of our most sacred national monuments for private gain. And that is what is motivating this lawsuit.”

Trump’s Response? Through the White House, naturally, came the toddler-tier deflection. The administration dismissed the challenge as “an obstructionist, baseless, and dilatory” attempt to stop Trump from hosting the fight, insisting the event was “no different than the various other White House-hosted events on the South Lawn.” Because nothing says “routine White House event” like a $60 million blood-sport octagon under a light rig called The Claw.

The People Have Spoken (And They’re Embarrassed)

Here’s the kicker. A fresh YouGov survey found disapprovers outnumber approvers 51% to 27% on the cage fight — and it gets worse for the permanent-arena fantasy, where Americans disapprove 57% to 24%, and a brutal 60% to 17% among independents.

Independents hate The Claw nearly four to one.

As Bill Maher put it this weekend, our president is a redneck. And the polling backs him up — this whole thing reeks of a man who confused running the country with booking a Tuesday-night fight card at a casino he used to own.

So let’s be thankful, gentle readers. The celebrities are ghosting. The musicians fled. The lawyers are circling. And the country, by a wide margin, finds the whole greasy spectacle as embarrassing as it actually is.

This is the United States of America, with Rapist/Felon Donald Trump in charge — throwing himself a $60 million birthday brawl on the People’s lawn that nobody famous wants to attend, nobody legally signed off on, and most of the country wishes would just disappear.

It shows we’ve all had just about enough A LONG time ago.

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