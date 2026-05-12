Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Winterish for Ukraine's avatar
Winterish for Ukraine
2h

Ukraine, please—do not bargain with WH devils

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Linda Mills's avatar
Linda Mills
2h

Zelensky makes sure he holds the cards for Ukraine; Trump only cares about holding the cards for the Trumps.

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