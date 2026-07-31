Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Tom Reece's avatar
Tom Reece
1h

TRUMP IS A BLIGHT ON HUMANITY!!!

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Lisa Farlin's avatar
Lisa Farlin
1h

He wants them paid so they can gear up to do it again! Makes me sick to my stomach! FDJT!! Never hated anyone like I hate him! 😡🤯🤬

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