July 31, 2026

It’s 7:03 on a Thursday morning. Most people are pouring coffee. The President of the United States is on Truth Social calling the mob that beat police officers with flagpoles “great American Patriots who were hunted down like dogs,” declaring that “perhaps there has never been a group of people treated so badly in our Nation’s history” — a country that did slavery, the Trail of Tears, and Japanese internment — and demanding John Cornyn stop asking questions about a $1.8 billion taxpayer slush fund so Todd Blanche can be confirmed before lunch.

Cornyn has always had an issue with the slush fund. 90% of America does. as do the Majority of the GOP. Cornyn won’t confirm Blanche; neither will Tillis until they get it in writing that Trump won’t try to steal $1.8 billion from YOU. So, Trump launched this Insane screed.

Why? He’s scared, needs an army of degenerates, and he needs them in the next 90 or so days. Oh, and this J6 slush fund comes with immunity for the Trump Crime family that goes away, too, so he’s desperate.

Every single load-bearing claim in that post is false. Not spin. Not exaggeration. False. And because the man signed it “Thank you for your attention to this matter!” like a hostage note from a Kinko’s, let’s give it exactly the attention it deserves.

Lie #1: The “Crooked Joe Biden Administration” destroyed their lives

Here’s the thing about the January 6 prosecutions that Trump is praying you forgot: his own administration started them.

The Capitol was attacked on January 6, 2021. Joe Biden was sworn in on January 20, 2021. In those two weeks, the FBI and the Justice Department — Donald Trump’s FBI, Donald Trump’s Justice Department — opened the investigation, put out wanted posters, and started arresting people. The first criminal complaints were filed while Trump was still measuring the drapes for the moving truck. Then-acting officials in his DOJ launched what would become the largest criminal investigation in American history.

So when Trump says his patriots were “hunted down like dogs” by Biden, understand who released the hounds. He did. Then he pardoned the pack five years later and asked you to pay them for the inconvenience.

Lie #2: They were “Patriots” whose lives were “unfairly and illegally destroyed”

Let’s talk about what these patriots actually did, because the courts already did — under oath, with video, in front of juries.

Roughly 140 police officers were assaulted that day. Officers were beaten with flagpoles, hockey sticks, and stolen riot shields. They were tased, crushed in doorways, dragged down stairs, and doused with bear spray — actual bear spray, brought to the Capitol on purpose, because you don’t accidentally pack bear repellent for a “day of love.” A Confederate battle flag was paraded through the Capitol rotunda — something the actual Confederate army never managed to pull off. Somebody built a gallows outside and the crowd chanted about hanging the Vice President.

More than 1,500 people were charged. Over a thousand pleaded guilty or were convicted — by juries, by Trump-appointed judges, on video evidence they filmed themselves, because sedition apparently pairs beautifully with a selfie stick. The leaders of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers were convicted of seditious conspiracy, a charge so rare prosecutors basically had to blow the dust off it.

That’s not weaponization. That’s what accountability looks like when you livestream your own crimes.

Lie #3: These are wonderful people who deserve compensation

Trump pardoned nearly 1,600 of them on day one. So how’s that redemption arc going?

According to a Lawfare analysis, at least 97 of the people Trump granted clemency to — roughly one in sixteen — have been arrested for, charged with, or convicted of other crimes (200 have been arrested for sex crimes against women and children, btw). CREW’s tracking found at least 40 pardoned insurrectionists facing other criminal charges, with at least a dozen allegedly reoffending after the pardon. The rap sheet reads like a true-crime podcast nobody asked for: child sex crimes (at least seven of them), rape charges, illegal weapons possession, stalking, fraud, plots against law enforcement. One pardoned rioter was sentenced to ten years for a fatal drunk-driving crash. Andrew Paul Johnson got life in prison for child sex abuse. Enrique Tarrio — the Proud Boys leader Trump sprang from a 22-year seditious conspiracy sentence — got himself arrested again near the Capitol.

These are the “victims of government abuse” Trump wants to cut cheques to. With your money.

Lie #4: The Fund “will not benefit me”

Chef’s kiss, this one. The “Anti-Weaponization Fund” exists because of a lawsuit Trump filed against his own government. He sued the IRS for $10 billion over the leak of his tax returns, and his own Justice Department — run by Todd Blanche, his former personal criminal defense lawyer, which is a sentence that should end civilizations — “settled” by creating a $1.776 billion fund out of taxpayer money, distributed by five people hand-picked by the Attorney General. The Attorney General who works for Trump. To pay people who claim they were “weaponized.” Like, say, January 6 rioters, hundreds of whom immediately lined up with claims.

And that noble “I gave up any payments for myself” bit? Trump took a formal apology instead of cash — and quietly pocketed an addendum shielding himself, his family, and his businesses from IRS claims over past tax issues. He didn’t give up the money. He took the immunity. That’s not sacrifice, that’s a plea deal with extra steps.

Thirty-five retired federal judges asked to reopen the settlement. Judge Leonie Brinkema blocked the fund. Republicans and Democrats both called it a slush fund. The DOJ told two federal courts in writing that the fund is “dead.” And yet — this morning — the President is on his phone at 7 AM defending it. Funny behaviour for a dead fund.

Here’s why: the fund doesn’t need to exist for the payouts to happen. The DOJ has already used the government’s regular Judgment Fund to “settle” with Mike Flynn — the man who pleaded guilty twice to lying to the FBI, whose lawsuit was thrown out by a judge in 2024 — for $1.25 million of your money. The Trump DOJ revived a dead case against itself and lost on purpose. And Flynn may not be done; there’s a second suit over his garnished military pay they’ve signalled they may settle too. As Justice Connection’s Stacey Young put it, Blanche is telling lawmakers the fund is dead while plotting other ways to pay January 6 rioters. Flynn was the proof of concept. Hundreds of J6ers have already filed claims.

Lie #5: Cornyn “never had a problem” with the Fund until he lost

Trump’s timeline: Cornyn loved the fund, then Trump endorsed Ken Paxton, Cornyn lost the May runoff, and now he’s bitter.

Reality: the fund was announced in May and drew immediate bipartisan revulsion. Cornyn is now doing the single most useful thing of his 24-year Senate career — refusing to advance Todd Blanche’s nomination until he gets written, legally binding proof that the fund is dead forever, joined by Thom Tillis, who wants “a fork stuck in the 1776 fund.” The Judiciary Committee vote got yanked this week. Trump responded by saying he has “no objection to temporarily withdrawing Todd’s name.”

So Trump’s post isn’t a victory lap. It’s a tantrum. Two Republican senators — with nothing left to lose because Trump already ended their careers — are the only thing standing between $1.8 billion and the bear-spray brigade, and Trump is furious about it.

And “Todd Blanche, a good man”? Epstein survivors met with Senate staff this week to beg them to block his nomination over his handling of that case. Blanche has been “acting” AG since Trump fired Pam Bondi over the Epstein files. Good men don’t need this many asterisks.

Bonus lie: the “landslide”

He won in 2024 by about a point and a half in the popular vote and didn’t crack 50%. That’s not a landslide; that’s a coin that landed slightly crooked. Just wanted that on the record before he claims the mandate of heaven again.

The bottom line

Strip away the capital letters and here’s what this morning’s post actually says: Confirm my personal lawyer as Attorney General so nobody can stop me from paying the people who attacked the Capitol for me — with your money — through a fund I created by suing myself and settling with myself.

They already ran the pilot episode. It cost you $1.25 million, and its name is Mike Flynn.

Show up in November. Bring friends. JFC.

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Sources: DOJ press release on the Anti-Weaponization Fund; CBS, CNN, NBC, and NPR reporting on Judge Brinkema’s injunction and the DOJ’s court filings; AP/Bloomberg/Lawfare reporting on the Flynn settlement; Lawfare’s clemency-recipient study; CREW’s pardoned-insurrectionist tracking; Texas Tribune, ABC, and CNN reporting on the Cornyn–Blanche standoff; AP/NBC reporting on the Paxton–Cornyn runoff.