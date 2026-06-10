Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Steven M.'s avatar
Steven M.
1hEdited

I've got news for Donald Trump, who is obviously too stupid to be able to read the text of the USMCA that he signed in 2020. The USMCA doesn't get 'renewed', it is merely subject to a review. If the three parties are unable to agree on how the USMCA should be changed this year, then the current trade arrangement continues unchanged until 2036. By then, Trump will be long gone. For the US to get out of that free trade agreement, the US President has to have the backing of Congress to do so, but Trump is unlikely to get the House of Representatives AND the Senate to back him in that plan. So, Trump is stuck.

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Jo's avatar
Jo
1h

Dean, great read and very well written.

Thanks for the detailed information that every American should know about.

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