So Donald Trump stood up (sat sickly behind the desk in the Oval in a full diaper, actually) — on the exact same day the inflation print came in at 4.2% — and announced he might walk away from a renewed free trade deal with Canada and Mexico because, and I quote the stable genius directly:

“We don’t need anything from Canada or Mexico.”

Beautiful. Chef’s kiss. The economic literacy of a concussed senior.

Here’s the thing, Donald. I’m Canadian. I’m petty. And I have spreadsheets. So let’s do the thing you and your entire cabinet are apparently incapable of doing: let’s actually look at what happens to America if Canada — the country you “don’t need anything from” — simply… stopped.

Let’s work through that scenario/statement that really encapsulates the pure idiocy of America’s rapist/felon-in-chief. I like doing that with you.

⚡ ENERGY: You Run Your Cars on Our Oil. Sit Down.

Let’s start with the big one, because it’s the funniest.

The United States is the largest oil producer on Earth — Trump loves saying that. What he leaves out is that US refineries were built to run on heavy crude, and most American oil is light. So America imports a river of heavy Canadian crude to keep the lights on, and there’s no quick swap.

How much? In 2024, the US imported about 4.1 million barrels per day of crude oil from Canada — and Canada alone supplied nearly 60% of all US crude oil imports. Mexico and Canada together were over 70%. (EIA; Congressional Research Service)

In one single month — March 2025 — Canada shipped 3.76 million b/d to the US. The next-biggest supplier, Mexico, sent 397,000. After that? Venezuela. Saudi Arabia. The countries Trump treats like punching bags.

And natural gas? Canada supplied close to 100% of US natural gas imports in 2025.

Oh, and 81% of the electricity the US imported in 2025 came from Canada too. Entire chunks of New England, New York, and the Upper Midwest are wired into Canadian hydro.

The total US-Canada energy trade runs around $150 billion a year, and the lopsided part is this: $124 billion of that was America buying from us. (

“We don’t need anything from Canada.” Donald, you need us to drive to work.

☢️ URANIUM: The Stuff That Powers 1 in 5 American Lightbulbs

Here’s a fun fact that should keep the Department of Energy up at night.

US nuclear reactors generate about 18-19% of all American electricity. And those reactors run on imported uranium — because America produces almost none. In 2023, imports were 99% of the uranium concentrate that US reactors used. Domestic production was a rounding error. (EIA)

Who’s the single biggest foreign supplier? Canada — 36% of US uranium deliveries in 2024, the top source, ahead of Kazakhstan and Australia. (EIA Uranium Marketing Annual)

So when Trump says “we don’t need anything from Canada,” he’s talking about the fuel rods in the reactors keeping the AC on in Mar-a-Lago. Cut us off, and a fifth of the US grid starts doing math it doesn’t want to do.

🌱 POTASH: You Literally Cannot Grow Food Without Us

This one is my favourite because there is no spin, no pivot, no “we’ll just build it here.” You can’t.

Over 95% of the potash that US farmers use is imported, and roughly 80-90% of that comes from Canada.

The US produced about 400,000 metric tons of potash in 2023. It consumed about 5.3 million. Do the subtraction. There is no domestic substitute, no quick mine, and — in the fertilizer institute’s own words — “no substitutes exist for potash as an essential plant nutrient.”

It gets better. When Trump slapped tariffs on Canadian goods, his own fertilizer industry — the people who feed the American heartland that votes for him — went running to the White House begging for an exemption. Potash. Is. Not. Optional.

Without Canadian potash, American corn and soy yields fall, food prices climb, and the inflation number you printed today (4.2%, in case you forgot, Donald) goes from embarrassing to apocalyptic.

We grow your food. You’re welcome.

🪵 LUMBER: 30% of Every American Home

The US has never produced enough softwood lumber to meet its own demand — not once in 50 years. It imports roughly 25-30% of the lumber it uses, and about 80% of those imports come from Canada.

In 2023, 93% of new American homes used softwood as the primary building material.

Trump claims the US can supply 95% of its own lumber. The lumber industry’s own analysts say replacing today’s imports would require building roughly 75 new sawmills — which isn’t happening this decade, full stop.

Every framed wall in a new American subdivision has Canada in it. “Don’t need anything.” Sure, Jan.

🏗️ ALUMINUM & STEEL: The Metal Your Economy Is Made Of

Aluminum: US primary aluminum production has cratered — about 678,000 metric tons in 2024. American smelters keep shutting down. Meanwhile the US imported nearly 2.7 million metric tons of primary aluminum from Canada in 2024 — over half of total US consumption. Canada is far and away the #1 supplier.

Steel: Canada is the largest single source of US steel imports — about 23% of all US steel imports in 2024 — and held that #1 spot even through 2025’s 50% tariffs. For specific products America’s manufacturers depend on, the numbers are wild: Canada supplied roughly 48% of US hot-rolled sheet imports, 60% of plate-in-coils, and 46% of wire rod.

And here’s the kicker no one mentions: Canada is the #1 source of US iron and steel scrap — about 71% of America’s scrap imports. The recycled metal feeding American electric-arc furnaces? Ours.

🥃 NOW THE PETTY PART: Your Whiskey Boys Are Crying

This is the section where Trump’s “we don’t need them” runs face-first into reality, because it turns out we were the ones doing you the favour.

When Trump launched his trade war, Canadian provinces did something simple and devastating: they pulled every bottle of American booze off the shelves. Not tariffed it. Removed it. The LCBO in Ontario and the SAQ in Quebec are among the single largest buyers of American spirits on the planet — and they just… stopped.

The results, straight from the American distillers themselves:

US spirits exports to Canada collapsed more than 70% from March through December 2025 — a $143 million wipeout in ten months.

In Q2 2025 alone, exports to Canada plummeted 85% year-over-year — from $63.1 million down to $9.6 million.

Canada fell from America’s #2 spirits export market all the way to #6.

Before the fight, Canada was a ~$250 million-a-year market for US distillers.

Brown-Forman — Jack Daniel’s, Woodford Reserve — watched Canadian sales fall 59%.

The president of the Kentucky Distillers’ Association — Kentucky, Donald, your buddy Mitch’s backyard — put it plainly: whiskey exports are at a 10-year low, and they lost 50% of their exports to Canada alone.

And DISCUS — the American trade body — keeps publicly begging Trump to make it stop. Their CEO literally said “we urge the President to help facilitate a lasting return to tariff-free trade.” That’s the booze lobby on its knees in front of the guy who says he doesn’t need us.

You didn’t punish Canada. You bankrupted Bardstown while Canada just released mind boggling trade surplus/jobs numbers. We GOOD.

✈️ AND THE TOURISM COLLAPSE YOU PRETEND ISN’T HAPPENING

Canadians were the #1 source of international visitors to the United States — over 20 million arrivals in 2024, the largest single foreign tourism market for America.

Then we got mad. And we just… stopped going.

Canadian visits to the US fell 21% in 2025 — 4.2 million fewer visitors, about $4.5 billion in lost spending, and an estimated 28,000 American jobs at risk. The largest sustained pullback from a single country in modern US tourism history.

The US Travel Association pegged the total international tourism hit at $5.7 billion for 2025 — and blamed the Canadian collapse first.

The drop was still accelerating into 2026 — January 2026 marked the 13th straight month of year-over-year declines.

Palm Springs put up signs reading “Palm Springs Loves Canada” because we spend $300 million a year there. Buffalo, Seattle, upstate New York, Montana ski towns, Vermont border shops — all running discount campaigns begging Canadians to come back.

Meanwhile we redirected our money to Mexico, Europe, and — get this — each other. Canadian domestic tourism GDP grew 4.8% while we kept our wallets shut at the border.

The whining you hear from border-state mayors? That’s the sound of “we don’t need Canada” meeting a closed Canadian wallet.

🎯 THE THROUGH-LINE

Let’s recap what America “doesn’t need” from the country to its north:

~60% of its imported crude oil

~100% of its imported natural gas

81% of its imported electricity

36% of its nuclear fuel

80-90% of its potash — the fertilizer it cannot grow food without

~80% of its imported softwood lumber, in 93% of new homes

Over half of its primary aluminum

The #1 share of its imported steel — and 71% of its scrap

And in return, when Canada pushed back — pulled the booze, cancelled the trips — American distillers hit a 10-year low and American tourism towns started putting up love letters in their town squares.

Here’s the truth Trump can’t say out loud, on the day inflation hit 4.2%: the entire architecture of cheap American energy, cheap American housing, cheap American food, and a functioning American grid is propped up by the country he says he doesn’t need.

He doesn’t need us the way a guy on life support doesn’t need the wall socket.

Pull the plug, Donald. I dare you. We’ll be fine — we’ll sell our oil, uranium, and potash to literally anyone else on a planet that’s lining up to buy it. You’ll be the one explaining to Kentucky why the bourbon’s stuck in the warehouse and to Ohio why a 2x4 costs forty bucks.

We don’t need you either, big guy. The difference is we can prove it.

We just keep selling the shit you don’t need to other countries and business is BOOMING.

Good thing he doesn’t ‘need’ any of it. LOL.

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Sources: U.S. Energy Information Administration, Canada Energy Regulator, Congressional Research Service, The Fertilizer Institute, RealAgriculture, USGS Mineral Commodity Summaries, NAHB, RBC Economics, The Conversation, MEPS International, Export Development Canada, Visual Capitalist / Aluminium Association of Canada, DISCUS, The Hill, The Spirits Business, Fox News, LEX18, U.S. Travel Association, CBC, the deep dive, Yahoo Finance.