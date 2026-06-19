Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Pamela's avatar
Pamela
6h

Kudos to her! Now others need to follow her lead!!

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Lynsey Reuber's avatar
Lynsey Reuber
6h

Another bridge burned! No surprise here.

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