June 19, 2026

Here’s a thing you can set your watch to. In the room, in person, eyeball to eyeball, Donald Trump licks the feet of every world leader alive. Fantastic. A friend. Everyone loves and respects her. She’s taken Europe by storm. He gushed all of that about Giorgia Meloni — out loud, on camera, in the Oval Office, at the G7 -Meloni is the only EU leader he invited to his own inauguration.

Then he gets on the plane. And the second the cabin door closes, and there’s no one left to flatter, the coward comes out.

The “She Begged Me” Tape

This week, Trump sat down with the Italian channel La7 and, per the transcript the network itself put out, decided to relitigate the G7. His version: Meloni “wanted a picture with me so badly,” and he only agreed because he “felt sorry for her.” He topped it off by floating that she should be “happy that I talked to her,” because, you see, he “didn’t have to talk to her.”

She begged. He pitied her. She should be grateful he acknowledged her existence.

This is the Prime Minister of Italy. A G7 head of state. A woman who, whatever you think of her politics — and I think plenty — is one of the most respected operators in Europe and spent the last year being the one person on that continent willing to walk into his lion’s den and try to talk to him like an adult. That’s the thanks. A story about how she grovelled for a photo.

BTW, here’s Meloni “grovelling”:

Notice The Pattern. It’s Always A Woman.

Pull the camera back and look at the body count, because the leopard has a type.

The cruelty Trump dishes out has a way of landing hardest on the women who don’t fold. He humiliates them, demotes them, dresses them down in public, and saves the real venom for the female ones who had the nerve to disagree with him out loud. Meloni’s offense wasn’t begging — she’s never begged a day in her life. Her offense was that she once contradicted him, to his face, on Ukraine, in his own house, in her own language, and the room loved her for it. He’s been chewing on it ever since. So the second he had a microphone and an ocean between them, he reached for the oldest, ugliest move in his bag: make the powerful woman small. Make her desperate. Make her beg.

He doesn’t do this to the men he resents. He sulks about them. It’s the women he tries to humiliate.

And Then She Did The One Thing He Can’t Handle: She Wasn’t Grateful

She said she was “stunned.” She called the whole story “made up.” And then: “Neither I nor Italy ever beg.” Finished with a clean little dagger — she didn’t know why the President of the United States behaves this way “with his own allies.”

No grovelling. No “we value our great friendship.” No kissing the ring to smooth it over. She called him a liar, in public, and reminded him in the same breath that he’s supposed to be on the same team as the country he just insulted. Here’s her who response in English:

"Donald Trump's statements are completely made up. I am frankly astonished. I don't know why the president of the United States behaves like this towards his allies: it is not the first time, moreover. I can only say it is disappointing that he does not show the same determination with the enemies of the West and of the United States, whose leaders he instead treats with far greater indulgence. There is one thing he should remember: neither I nor Italy ever beg."

So what does the bravest man in the free world do when a woman declines to be humiliated? He melts down. He went straight to Corriere della Sera and whimpered that he was “shocked at her,” that he “thought she had courage” but he “was wrong” — the tell of a man who defines “courage” as “agrees with me” — and then, because he’s incapable of an insult without a grievance attached, accused Italy of not helping him enough with NATO and threatened to yank U.S. troops out of the country.

Translation: be nice to me or I’ll punish your entire nation. That’s not diplomacy. That’s an abusive ex with an army.

Italy Hung Up The Phone

Here’s the part that actually matters, and the part the flattery-junkies in his orbit will pretend didn’t happen.

Italy’s Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani — a guy whose entire job is keeping the U.S.-Italy relationship warm — had a trip to Washington booked for June 21 and 22. Done. Scrapped it. In writing.

His words: the “grave and offensive words of President Trump” toward Meloni “offend the whole of Italy.”

You don’t cancel a state-level visit over a misunderstanding. You cancel it when a head of state has, on the record, decided that being your ally is more embarrassing than not bothering. A G7 partner just looked at the leader of the free world, looked at what he’d said about their Prime Minister, and decided the meeting wasn’t worth the gas money. That’s a country slamming a door.

What This Actually Is

Strip away the soap opera — and God, there’s a lot of it — and here’s the machine underneath.

Trump cannot be loyal because loyalty requires that the other person matter on their own. He can only flatter or punish, and which one you get depends entirely on whether you’re standing in front of him. In the room, he needs you, so you’re fantastic. On the plane, he doesn’t, so you begged. It’s the same con he runs on everyone — but he runs the cruellest version of it on the women who won’t break, because a woman who won’t break is the one thing his whole brittle act can’t survive being near.

This is the same leopard that ate Sessions, and Barr, and Pence, and the dozen others who thought praising the leopard would keep them off the menu. The only difference is that Meloni isn’t on his payroll. She’s the elected leader of a sovereign country, and when he reached out to make her small, she had the entire Italian government to step in front of her and turn off the lights on his little visit.

He licked her feet for a year. He stabbed her from a plane the second he could because of this visual:

And for once, the person he tried to humiliate had a whole nation that told him to take a hike.

Neither she nor Italy ever begs.

And I dig that about both.

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