TACO Trump Folds Again. Welcome to the JCPOA, You Absolute Clowns.

So here we are. Day whatever-the-fuck of the dumbest war America has fought this century, and our genius Commander-in-Chief just called off Operation Project Freedom roughly 24 hours after launching it. Two days. Two. Days. The man couldn’t even commit to a war rebrand longer than a yogurt expiration date.

Quick recap for anyone who tuned out, because watching this administration is like watching a toddler try to perform open-heart surgery: Operation Epstein Fury — the original 60-day war that started February 28 — was the one that actually had a War Powers Act clock ticking. That clock ran out on May 1. So what did the geniuses do? Did they go back to Congress as the Constitution requires? Of course not. They just… renamed the war. New logo, same bombs. “Project Freedom” was supposed to be the workaround — a “defensive” naval mission to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz — and Rubio actually went out and told Congress with a straight face that the original “hostilities have terminated,” so the clock doesn’t apply anymore. Cool. Cool, cool, cool. Classic Rubio. Couldn’t say no to Trump even when Trump was openly soliciting him to lie to Congress.

Then on Monday, Project Freedom kicked off. By Monday afternoon, Iran had punched the South Korean-flagged HMM Namu, lit it on fire, lobbed 12 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles, and 4 drones at the UAE, and the entire “we’re just escorting ships” cover story collapsed faster than a Trump Tower in Atlantic City.

By Tuesday afternoon, TACO Trump killed it. Paused. “Based on the request of Pakistan.”

Sure, Donny. Pakistan asked. Not the part where every shipping company/country on Earth told you to fuck off and refused to send vessels into a 21-mile-wide kill zone. Not the part where only two commercial ships transited under US escort the entire time. Not the part where gas is $4.48 a gallon nationally and over $8 in California heading into the midterms. Pakistan (Trump’s Board of Peace “beard”) asked. Got it.

Rubio’s Tuesday Press Conference: A Comedy in Three Acts

I want you to picture this man. Marco Rubio. Standing at the White House podium. Filling in for Karoline because the 28-year-old Press Secretary just gave birth to a 70-year-old man’s baby, which is fair. And he is visibly trying to figure out how to explain why nobody on planet Earth wanted to help us with this brilliant plan.

Act One: Blame the allies. Rubio: “Multiple countries have expressed willingness to help” — but he refuses to name a single one. Not one. Because they don’t exist in any meaningful sense. He literally said, and I quote, that some countries “are saying, ‘Oh, we’ll be involved, but we’ll be involved after it’s over.’” After it’s over. After. It’s. Over. So our “coalition” is a bunch of nations that pinky-promised to show up to the cleanup once the dishes are already done. That’s not a coalition, Marco, that’s a group chat that ghosts you. Kind of like China is ghosting you while you begged them for help yesterday, Lil Marco.

Act Two: Blame the UN. This part killed me. Rubio actually stood there and said — direct quote — “We’re going to the UN. Everybody loves the UN, right?” The sarcasm was so thick you could spread it on toast. The same UN this administration has spent five months calling useless, the same UN whose Security Council resolution on Hormuz got vetoed by China and Russia last month, the same UN whose inspectors Trump wants nothing to do with — that UN is suddenly America’s last hope. Then he called it a “test of the utility of the United Nations,” which is rich coming from a guy whose boss has spent a decade pissing on multilateralism with both hands.

Act Three: Blame Europe. Meanwhile, Germany has had a goddamn minesweeper — the Fulda — pre-positioned in the Mediterranean, ready to clear the mines Iran admits it can’t even find anymore. France and Britain organized 50 countries around a multilateral mine-clearing coalition under a UN mandate. They literally handed Trump the framework on a silver platter. Trump’s response? Threaten to pull US troops out of Germany and shitpost about Chancellor Merz on Truth Social for noting we have no exit strategy. So now Rubio is out there crying that nobody will help — bro, they BUILT the help. You set it on fire because Merz hurt Donald’s feelings. And you lied about

”Operation Epstein Fury” is over, and a new war called Operation Project Freedom is starting.” Same war. Different name and an insult to the intelligence of every American whose brain hasn’t been fried by MAGA.

Hegseth was at the Pentagon on the same day, saying the ceasefire “is not over” while Iran was actively shooting at our ships. A Newsmax reporter asked him, “When did the President decide to capitulate?” When Newsmax is asking that question, the wheels are off the bus, and the bus is on fire, and the fire is also on fire, and it smells like Trump’s diaper.

Now The “Deal.” Let’s Talk About The Deal.

Here are the reported terms floating around right now:

Iran agrees to: Pause uranium enrichment. Commit to no nuclear weapons development. Accept expanded UN inspections. Limit activity at underground facilities (read: Fordow, Natanz).

US agrees to: Ease select sanctions. Release portions of frozen Iranian assets.

Both sides: De-escalate around Hormuz.

I’m sorry, am I having a stroke? Because I am reading the JCPOA. I am literally reading the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. Obama’s deal. The “worst deal ever made,” according to a guy who has now spent two terms unable to negotiate a better one. Let me line them up so the historical record is unambiguous:

JCPOA (2015): Iran caps enrichment at 3.67%, slashes stockpile by 98% to 300kg, cuts centrifuges from ~20,000 to 6,104, accepts IAEA inspections including the Additional Protocol, sanctions get lifted in stages.

Trump Deal (2026, allegedly): Iran pauses enrichment, accepts expanded UN inspections, US eases sanctions and unfreezes assets.

These are the same deal. Trump pulled out of the better version in 2018 over Israel’s objections, watched Iran walk its enrichment from 3.67% all the way to 60% (weapons-grade is 90%) over the next seven years, started a war over the enrichment he himself enabled, and is now trying to negotiate his way back to a worse version of the deal he tore up. The CNN reporting says the US is asking for a 20-year enrichment pause; Iran offered five. JCPOA was 15. Do the math. We are paying for a downgrade.

Here is the body count for that downgrade:

~6,000 Iranians dead. HRANA had 3,636 documented as of early April, with military casualties acknowledged to be undercounted; later estimates from Iran International put security force deaths alone at 4,700+. Including civilians and the post-April fighting, 6k is in the right neighbourhood. Children. Hospitals. The Minab schoolhouse. A school.

13 American service members killed in combat. One more dead in Kuwait of a “health-related incident.”

Over 380 wounded. Some catastrophically.

2,000+ dead in Lebanon as the war kicked off in 2026 Lebanon war as a side dish.

$2.3 to $2.8 billion in destroyed US military equipment per CSIS — including a $700M E-3 Sentry, an AN/TPY-2 THAAD radar in Jordan, refuelling aircraft, three F-15s lost to FRIENDLY FIRE in Kuwait, the USS Gerald R. Ford pulled for repairs after a goddamn laundry room fire because of course.

$25 billion is the lowball Pentagon estimate for the war’s total cost. CNN sources say the real number with base reconstruction is $40-50 billion. Penn Wharton modeled total economic impact at up to $210 billion.

$8 a gallon gas in California. National average $4.48. Demand destruction on a scale not seen outside COVID.

For Obama’s deal. With a worse Iran. After a war.

The Market Movements — And The Stuff That Should Make You Sit Up

Here’s where it gets interesting and also where I’d love a few SEC enforcement attorneys to start dialing in.

What we already know: When the original April ceasefire was announced, Reuters reported a roughly $950 million bet on declining oil prices placed in the hours before the announcement went public. Rep. Ritchie Torres has formally asked the SEC and CFTC to investigate. That request is still sitting there. To my knowledge, no public update on whodunnit. Funny, that.

What’s happening right now: Brent crude has been bouncing on every Trump tweet. Monday it spiked 4%+ on the UAE attacks. Tuesday it dropped 4% on Hegseth’s “ceasefire is not over” line. WTI closed Tuesday at $102.27. If the alleged deal actually happens, Commodity Context’s Rory Johnston estimates an immediate $10–$20/barrel drop on speculative unwinding, with Brent settling somewhere in the $80–$90 range. That’s a gigantic move. Hundreds of billions in P&L sloshing around.

What to watch:

Crude oil futures volume on CME and ICE in the hours before any official deal announcement. Specifically, WTI puts and Brent puts with near-dated expirations. The April trade was a put-spread tell. If we see another $500M+ directional bet in tight windows, somebody is talking. Energy equity flows. XOM, CVX, OXY, plus the European majors (Shell, BP, TotalEnergies) — all of which have been bid up on the war premium. A deal-announcement-day reversal would be brutal for anyone long, lucrative for anyone short ahead of time. Tanker rates and shipping equities. Frontline, Euronav, DHT — the war turned VLCC day rates into lottery tickets. A reopening collapses that trade fast. Iranian asset trades. If “frozen assets” get released, somebody knows the timing. Watch for unusual currency moves on the rial, on gold, on regional sovereign debt. Defense names. LMT, RTX, NOC have been riding war premiums since February. A deal isn’t necessarily bad for them long-term — Pentagon needs to replace $2.8B in destroyed gear — but the short-term sentiment unwinds.

The structural problem is that the people who know when a deal is announced are the same people who could call their friends. Trump’s circle has historically not exhibited what one might call rigorous opsec around market-moving information. The April $950M trade was either the luckiest bet in commodity history or somebody got the call. Twice in two months would be…criminally notable.

If I’m the SEC and CFTC, I’m running flag-and-freeze on every large directional crude position taken in the 72 hours preceding any formal announcement. If I’m a Senate Democrat, I’m putting Pete Hegseth back under oath and asking him exactly who in his department has been told what and when. If I’m a journalist with a source at a brokerage, now would be a spectacular time to make a call.

The Bottom Line

Six thousand dead Iranians. Thirteen dead Americans. Three hundred eighty wounded. Fifty billion dollars. A wrecked global oil market. A burned coalition. A humiliated Secretary of State trying to blame the UN for a war he helped cheerlead. A Defense Secretary getting interrogated by Newsmax. And at the end of it all, Donald J. Trump crawling toward a deal that is, in every meaningful respect, the same deal Barack Obama already negotiated in 2015 — except worse, with a more enriched Iran, after the deaths of thousands of people, on terms Iran has every reason to walk away from in five years because they’ve watched the US tear up the last one.

TACO. Trump Always Chickens Out. He chickened out on tariffs, he chickened out on Russia, he’s chickening out on Iran. The only people he hasn’t chickened out on are American citizens, federal workers, and our allies — those he keeps right on screwing over with full enthusiasm.

We started a war to prevent an Iranian bomb that in no way existed. We are ending a war, having confirmed to Iran that its bomb program is the only thing keeping it relevant, that closing Hormuz is a more powerful weapon than a nuke, and that the United States cannot sustain a Middle East war past day 67 without folding like a beach chair. OH, and Iran still won’t give up the Strait.

And America paid in blood.

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