April 9, 2026

Let’s set the scene. Yesterday, the United States and Iran agreed to a fragile two-week ceasefire — a deal brokered not by American diplomatic muscle but by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. A deal that Iran immediately began violating, firing missiles at Israel and continuing drone strikes on Kuwait and the UAE within hours of the announcement. Yesterday, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte walked into the White House to face a man whose self-declared “total and complete victory” was already unravelling before the ink dried.

What followed was a masterclass in contrasting realities, ass-kissing, and a reminder that the rest of the world has completely stopped taking Donald Trump’s threats seriously. Including this one:

Trump relayed this threat to Mark Rutte yesterday, and, surprise, the EU still doesn’t GAF after Iran exposed Trump as a coward who will never follow through on any threat because he’s a p****.

Today, Trump is effectvely, threating NATO to clean up his mess or else.

And a Trump “or else” is, well, never a sure thing, especially after getting spanked by Iran after his “I will end your civilization” schtick.

The “Trump Whisperer” whispers sweet nothings

Rutte arrived in Washington carrying a familiar toolkit: flattery, nuance, and the practiced diplomacy of a man who once called Trump “daddy” at a summit — and then had to spend a week explaining that he didn’t actually mean it. He is known across Europe as the “Trump whisperer,” a backhanded compliment that essentially means he’s good at managing a difficult personality without getting fired.

After two hours behind closed doors, Rutte emerged and told CNN that Trump was “clearly disappointed with many NATO allies.” He defended the alliance by pointing out that the large majority of European nations had provided basing, logistics, and overflight rights. He called the picture “nuanced.” He pushed back — gently, carefully, diplomatically.

“What the US did with Iran, they could do because so many European countries lived up to those commitments. Not all of them, and I totally understand his disappointment about that, but it is, therefore, a nuanced picture.”



— Mark Rutte, threading every needle simultaneously

He also heaped ridiculous praise on Trump’s Iran campaign, calling U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear and missile capabilities something to “applaud.” When asked repeatedly whether Trump had threatened to leave NATO, Rutte declined to answer directly — multiple times. The man who called Trump “daddy” wasn’t about to call him anything uncomfortable on camera. The ass-kissing was, well, egregious.

This is what passes for pushback in 2026. A “nuanced picture.” Applause. Strategic vagueness. Meanwhile, the NATO statement after the meeting talked about “strengthening the alliance” and member countries needing to “pull their weight.” Anodyne. Expected. The diplomatic equivalent of a form letter.

Russia and China, it should be noted, have been watching the entire spectacle with undisguised glee — which is either a coincidence or the whole point, depending on your read of Trump’s motivations.

Trump, meanwhile, went all caps

While Rutte was delivering his diplomatic non-answers, Trump had already gone to Truth Social with the subtlety of a man who just lost a fight and needs everyone to know he actually won it.

“NATO WASN’T THERE WHEN WE NEEDED THEM, AND THEY WON’T BE THERE IF WE NEED THEM AGAIN. REMEMBER GREENLAND, THAT BIG, POORLY RUN, PIECE OF ICE!!!”



— Donald Trump, Truth Social, April 8, 2026

Three exclamation points. On “piece of ice.” This is the man with the nuclear codes.

Ahead of the meeting, his press secretary Karoline Leavitt had already set the tone, saying NATO allies had “turned their backs on the American people” and that the alliance had been “tested, and they failed.” She predicted a “frank and candid” conversation. What she meant was: Rutte was going to sit in a room while Trump fumed, and then Rutte was going to tell the press it was “very frank” and “very open.”

They were both right.

Before the meeting, there was genuine fear in European capitals that Trump would formally announce a U.S. withdrawal from NATO. His press secretary said it was “something the president will be discussing.” Analysts described the situation as “by far the worst crisis NATO has ever confronted.” The Wall Street Journal reported he was also considering pulling U.S. troops from countries he deemed unhelpful during the conflict.

And then: three exclamation points about Greenland. No withdrawal. No ultimatum. Not even a coherent threat — just grievance, all-caps, and a non-sequitur reference to Denmark’s “poorly run piece of ice” that has nothing to do with Iran, nothing to do with NATO’s military posture, and everything to do with a property deal that 32 sovereign nations collectively declined to facilitate.

Empty threat. Filed next to all the others.

About that war

Here’s what you need to know about Operation Epstein Fury, the war Trump launched against Iran on February 28, 2026: the United States, fighting alongside Israel with overwhelming air power, struck over 13,000 targets in 38 days. Iran’s navy is, according to Pete Hegseth, “at the bottom of the sea.” Its air force has been “wiped out.” Its missile production capability has been devastated. The U.S. military performed, by any conventional military metric, with overwhelming force.

And then Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire.

Not a surrender. Not a peace deal. Not even a permanent agreement. A two-week pause, brokered by Pakistan, based on a 10-point Iranian proposal that Trump first called “workable” and then said wasn’t “good enough.” The Strait of Hormuz, which Iran effectively closed at the start of the war and which sent oil prices soaring for six weeks, technically reopened — for two weeks, pending negotiations, with Iran already disputing the terms, still hammering targets in the Gulf, while Trump posted new threats to ‘hang around’ and ‘re-load’ if things get spicy (they never stopped).

The Council on Foreign Relations noted pointedly that any recognition of Iran’s right to control traffic through the strait “will be a strategic defeat for the United States.” Iran immediately reaffirmed its right to nuclear enrichment — the one thing Trump promised would be “perfectly taken care of.” Iran denied it was. The ceasefire showed signs of strain within hours, as Israel continued bombing Lebanon and Iran argued the deal should cover that too. Kuwait and the UAE reported 80 combined drone and missile attacks after the ceasefire was announced.

Thirteen American service members were killed. More than 365 were wounded. U.S. forces are, in Hegseth’s words, “hanging around” in the Middle East to make sure Iran complies with terms Iran is already contesting. The stock market remains below pre-war levels. Oil prices remain elevated. And the Strait of Hormuz? Still closed - especially for US/Israeli interests, despite what MAGA Barbie Karoline Leavitt said yesterday.

This is the “total and complete victory, 100 percent, no question about it” that Trump is now demanding NATO thank him for not receiving help with.

The most powerful military in the history of civilization launched a 38-day bombing campaign, resulting in 13 killed and 365 wounded, and got... a two-week ceasefire that started collapsing on day one. And the president’s response to that outcome is to threaten the free world for not joining him.

A general who wins decisively doesn’t threaten his allies for sitting out. He doesn’t need to.

Europe’s response: a yawn with diplomatic cover

Here is the thing about threatening your allies after you’ve just fought a war and secured a fragile two-week ceasefire: they don’t have to take you seriously. And they didn’t.

France’s Macron said it plainly before the meeting: “I am not the commentator on an operation that the Americans decided on with the Israelis alone. They can later regret not being supported in an operation they decided on by themselves.” Translation: you didn’t ask us, you didn’t consult us, you didn’t include us — and now you’re furious we didn’t show up uninvited to your war. The nerve.

The UK, Spain, Germany, and Italy had been growing more critical of the war for a month. Several nations refused to open their airspace to U.S. military aircraft. Others declined to send naval forces to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Even Mitch McConnell — Mitch McConnell — noted that Trump’s advisers had spent a year being “openly hostile to European allies” and then seemed surprised those allies weren’t rushing to enlist.

And yet here’s the richest part: Rutte pointed out that European countries provided the bases, the logistics, the overflights — the infrastructure that made Operation Epic Fury possible. “What the US did with Iran, they could do because so many European countries lived up to those commitments,” he said. So NATO helped enough for the war to happen, but not enough to avoid Trump’s wrath. A losing hand either way you play it.

Part crybaby revenge, part gift to Putin

There are two ways to read Trump’s ongoing campaign to undermine NATO. The charitable read is that he’s a wounded ego in search of validation, throwing a tantrum because his allies didn’t line up and salute his war. The less charitable read — and the one that explains the consistency and the timing and the who-benefits question — is that this is exactly what Vladimir Putin has wanted for decades.

Former USAF Intelligence Vet/Congressman Denver Riggleman nailed it in this piece:

NATO is the one organization Putin despises above all others. It is the one structure that stands between Russian revanchism and the rest of Europe. Every speech Trump gives calling it a “paper tiger,” every all-caps Truth Social post, every dangled threat of withdrawal — these land in Moscow as music. Whether Trump understands that or not is, at this point, almost beside the point. The effect is the same.

He pulled the rug out from Ukraine. He threatened not to protect allies who don’t spend enough. He called NATO’s secretary general “daddy’s boy” behind closed doors and “a great person” in public. He launched a unilateral war without consulting the alliance, then punished the alliance for not joining. And through all of it, Rutte smiled and called it “nuanced.”

What a time to be alive.

The boy who cried withdrawal

Here’s where we’ve landed: Trump threatens to leave NATO, Europe braces, nothing happens, and then it all repeats. The threat has been made so many times that it has lost whatever weight it once carried. European nations are now building independent defense capacity not because they think Trump will actually leave — but because they’ve accepted that American reliability under this administration is simply not something you can bank on. They’re not calling his bluff anymore. They’re just building their own hand.

And that is, quietly, the most damaging outcome of all. Not a dramatic withdrawal. Not a formal dissolution. Just a slow, grinding erosion of trust — Europe looking at America and deciding it needs a Plan B. That’s what “NATO WASN’T THERE WHEN WE NEEDED THEM” actually produces: an alliance where nobody is fully there for anyone, because the foundational premise of mutual defense has been turned into a negotiating chip.

The emperor has no clothes. He’s been walking around like this for a while now, and the crowd has mostly stopped gasping. But what’s remarkable about today — about Rutte’s mealy-mouthed press conference, about the all-caps Truth Social post, about the Greenland non-sequitur, about the “total and complete victory” that required Pakistan to broker — is how nakedly it all plays out in the open.

There’s no strategy here. There’s no leverage. There’s just a man who started a war, got a messy ceasefire, and is now in the punishment phase — threatening allies, swinging at Greenland, demanding credit for a “win” that the Council on Foreign Relations called “premature” within hours of the announcement.

Each word more meaningless than the last.