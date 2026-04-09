Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Love's avatar
Bill Love
Apr 9

As a Canadian I think we have done enough to "defend" the USA from a perceived threat of being attacked by Russia, I would be happy to see them leave. Canada has been invaded 4 times by a foreign power and all 4 attacks were from the USA. They should stop trying to rule the world and perhaps bring healthcare maybe even some education to their own citizens. The damage they have done to the rest of the world will take a long time to be undone. Please boycott and isolate this rogue state.

Reply
Share
18 replies
Sally Rider's avatar
Sally Rider
Apr 9

“Russia and China, it should be noted, have been watching the entire spectacle with undisguised glee — which is either a coincidence or the whole point, depending on your read of Trump’s motivations.”-kind of says it all. Trump et al are either very stupid or playing the long game.

Reply
Share
1 reply
46 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dean Blundell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture