There’s a new book out — Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, by Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, two people who do not make things up — and it contains a detail so stupid I had to read it three times to make sure I wasn’t being pranked.

I wasn’t.

(BTW, don’t buy their book. They sat on the Epstein stuff in the situation room for months to sell it. I’ll make sure you get the short strokes here)

💪 BOMBSHELL #1: The Fist

Trump is building an arch. Not a metaphor. An actual 250-foot triumphal arch, the “Arc de Trump,” planted across the bridge from the Lincoln Memorial. And according to the book, he sat around asking his confidants what should go on top of it.

His idea? A giant replica of his own fist. The “fight, fight, fight” fist from Butler.

And no, I’m not kidding.

The most famous restraint-in-stone monument in America — Lincoln, seated, grieving, looking out over the reflecting pool — and the plan across the water was to mount a four-storey clenched hand pointed at the sky. Like a participation trophy for surviving a Tuesday.

That’s not a monument. That’s a man drawing himself on the cover of his own Trapper Keeper.

🗼 BOMBSHELL #2: Bigger Than Kim Il Sung’s. On Purpose.

The book says Trump wanted his arch taller than the original Arc de Triomphe in Paris (162.5 feet) AND taller than the Arch of Triumph in Pyongyang (200 feet) — the one North Korea built to celebrate the birthday of the dictator who founded the place.

When your design spec is “must be bigger than the thing a hereditary dictatorship erected to worship itself,” you have sailed clean past tacky and docked in a country that doesn’t hold elections.

At 250 feet, his beats them both. Mission accomplished, I guess.

☎️ BOMBSHELL #3: He Called Macron. About Bottles.

This is the part that broke me.

Trump wanted to know if his arch should have a viewing platform. A reasonable person Googles this, or asks literally any of the architects, engineers, and Park Service people on the federal payroll.

Trump called Emmanuel Macron. The actual President of France. To ask if people throw bottles off the Arc de Triomphe. And — I want to be precise here — whether people jump off it.

Per the book, he’s musing out loud to a head of state: we have a viewing deck? Could be dangerous. People throw bottles, right? You can see Arlington Cemetery, it’s a great view. You can jump off it. What do you think, Emmanuel? Do people jump?

Emmanuel. Buddy. He’s asking you if his vanity tower needs a suicide railing because the view includes a military cemetery. This is foreign policy now.

🎯 The Through-Line: He’s F****** INSANE.

Here’s the thing, friends, and it’s the only part that actually matters:

The fist is funny. The Macron call is funny. Bigger-than-Pyongyang is darkly funny. But the punchline isn’t the hand. The punchline is that nobody in the building killed it.

A normal person floats “let’s bolt my fist onto a skyscraper” and watches it die on the spot, because someone in the room makes a face. That face is the single most important institution in any functioning operation. It’s the no.

Trump doesn’t have the face anymore. The confidants got consulted on the fist. The aides scrambled to find a legal workaround for the arch. A foreign leader fielded the bottle question like it was a summit. The machine around him doesn’t push back — it just quietly digests whatever falls out of his head and looks for a permit.

And while sailors eat grey meat in the Gulf and he borrows money for a $600 million ballroom, the man is on the phone to Paris workshopping a fist statue. Tearing down the East Wing. Paving the Rose Garden into a Mar-a-Lago patio.

Turning the reflecting pool into an algae filled duck killing peroxide laden swamp.

Stapling his name to buildings that already had perfectly good names.

This isn’t a guy thinking about the country in 2075. It’s a guy decorating a lobby. The arch isn’t for America’s 250th. It’s a self-portrait you can see from a plane.

🇨🇦 And from up here? We’re watching the most powerful man on Earth get talked out of a giant fist instead of it being unthinkable in the first place. That’s not strength. That’s an 80-year-old with a sketchpad and nobody left who’s allowed to say no.

Laugh at the fist. It’s earned.

Just don’t forget what it’s actually telling you.

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📰 Source: Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump (Haberman & Swan)