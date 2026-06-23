Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Sally Lyberger's avatar
Sally Lyberger
11h

If the president were a member of any of our families we would have him quietly committed to an institution that could treat his mental illness. This isn’t dementia or cognitive decline, it is full blown mental illness, and those 36 doctors who won’t admit it are lying.

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Jamae's avatar
Jamae
11h

Dean, it’s like we are trapped in a psychotic Disneyland.

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