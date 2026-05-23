Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Gwenny's avatar
Gwenny
19m

Brilliant Post Dean!!!@

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Tara's avatar
Tara
12m

So they just killed a bunch of school kids & service people for no reason. How very MAGA of them.

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