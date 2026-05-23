Let’s not bury this under a pile of diplomatic euphemism. The Financial Times, Axios, CNBC, the Times of Israel and Iran’s own foreign ministry are all reporting the same thing this weekend: the United States and Iran are closing in on a deal to end the war Donald Trump started on February 28.

And the deal is a surrender dressed up as a “memorandum of understanding.”

Read that phrase again. Memorandum of understanding. That’s the language you use when you’ve lost, and you need a word that doesn’t sound like losing.

What’s in the “deal”

Here’s the framework, as reported. A 60-day extension of the ceasefire. A “gradual reopening” of the Strait of Hormuz. The US is easing its blockade of Iranian ports. Sanctions relief. A phased unfreezing of billions in Iranian assets. And — get this — a commitment to discuss “diluting or handing over” Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium at some unspecified later date.

Discuss. Later. After the assets are unfrozen.

Iran’s foreign ministry says the document is a 14-clause framework, and here’s the part nobody waving a flag wants to hear: Iran’s own spokesman confirmed the nuclear program is not in the initial framework at all. It gets shoved into separate talks “at a later stage.”

So let me translate the breaking news for you. Iran gets its money back. Iran gets the blockade lifted. Iran gets sanctions relief. Iran gets to keep the highly enriched uranium it spent this entire war protecting. And in exchange, Iran “commits to discussing” the thing the war was supposedly about.

That’s not a deal.

Don’t forget who closed the door

Remember what Iran actually did. When Trump and Israel hit Iran on February 28, Iran didn’t just fire back at military bases. It reached for the global economy’s throat. It shut down airspace across the region — flights halted, hundreds of thousands of people stranded, repatriation flights scrambling. And on March 4 it declared the Strait of Hormuz closed, mining it, threatening ships, attacking the ones that sailed anyway.

Twenty percent of the world’s oil moves through that strait. The International Energy Agency called what followed the largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market. Brent crude blew past $120 a barrel. The Dallas Fed modelled the closure, knocking nearly three full percentage points off global GDP growth in a single quarter.

Now look at the “deal” again. The “gradual reopening of the Strait of Hormuz” isn’t Iran giving America a gift. It’s Iran agreeing to stop strangling you in exchange for getting paid. That’s not diplomacy. That’s a hostage negotiation, and the hostage is the price of gas in your truck.

The bill. Let’s talk about the bill.

The Pentagon walked into Congress and said the war cost $25 billion. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said it to lawmakers’ faces and then called the people asking questions “reckless, feckless and defeatist.”

Here’s the thing about that $25 billion number: almost nobody believes it. Economists and congressional Democrats put the real cost to the American economy somewhere between $630 billion and $1 trillion once you count the oil shock, the rerouted shipping, the wrecked supply chains, the inflation.

The first six days of this war cost $11.3 billion. It burned money faster than any conflict in American history. And — this is the part that should make every taxpayer’s blood pressure spike — Congress never authorized any of it. No vote. No declaration. Just a Saturday-afternoon announcement on social media and a war.

Then there’s the cost you can’t put on a spreadsheet. Seven American service members were confirmed dead by mid-March, with later trackers citing more. Over 3,400 people were killed in Iran. And a US Tomahawk missile that, according to the Pentagon’s own preliminary investigation, hit a school and killed at least 175 children, teachers and staff — because the intelligence was out of date.

A hundred and seventy-five kids. Because of bad intel. In a war Congress never approved. For a deal that hands Iran its money back.

Sit with that.

Now compare it to the deal Trump tore up

Here’s the part that turns this from a debacle into a tragedy.

In 2015, Barack Obama’s administration — with the UK, France, Germany, Russia, China and the EU all signed on — got Iran to agree to the JCPOA. And the JCPOA had teeth. Real ones.

Iran capped enrichment at 3.67%. Iran slashed its centrifuges by two-thirds. Iran cut its enriched uranium stockpile by 98 percent — down to under 300 kilograms. Iran redesigned its heavy-water reactor and filled the core with concrete so it couldn’t produce plutonium. And the IAEA got continuous, intrusive, measure-it-to-the-gram inspection access to every facility, mine and mill.

It produced a verified one-year “breakout” window. One year of warning. That was the deal.

Trump called it “one-sided” and tore it up in 2018.

Here’s what “one-sided” got us. After the US walked away, Iran’s stockpile ballooned to more than 18 times the JCPOA limit. It started enriching to 60% — a hop, skip and a centrifuge away from weapons-grade. And in January 2026, Iran walked out of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty entirely.

So follow the arc. In 2015, we had unfettered access to the Hormuz shipping lanes, a signed, verified, multinational deal with stockpile dismantlement, centrifuge caps, and the most intrusive inspection regime ever negotiated. Trump called it weak and killed it. Eight years, one torn-up treaty, one unauthorized war, up to a trillion dollars and thousands of dead people later — the “win” we’re about to celebrate is a 14-clause memo where Iran “pauses” enrichment and “commits to discussing” its uranium someday.

The 2026 framework’s headline enrichment number looks similar to 2015’s. But the JCPOA dismantled the centrifuges, gutted the stockpile, locked in the inspectors and bolted Iran to the NPT. This memo does none of that. It restores a ceiling on a program that is now bigger, more advanced, treaty-free and parked behind a stockpile of near-weapons-grade material Iran gets to keep.

We didn’t move the security needle forward. We spent a war and a fortune dragging it backward — and then we paid Iran to let us pretend we’d moved it forward at all.

The bottom line

Trump inherited a deal that boxed Iran in. He blew it up because his predecessor signed it. He started an unauthorized war to fix the problem he created. He killed children with bad intelligence. He let Iran choke the world economy and bleed American wallets dry for three months.

And now he’s going to walk to a podium, call this memorandum of understanding a historic victory, and dare you to call it what it is.

So I’ll call it. This isn’t a peace deal. It’s the invoice for eight years of ego — and Iran is the one getting paid.

Wild doesn’t begin to cover it.

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