June 19, 2026

Things are going GRRRRRRRRREAT!

Here’s the through-line: the man who narrates everything like a Nobel acceptance speech finally got his deal — the one he himself called “unconditional surrender” for Iran — and it survived roughly as long as the ink took to dry. Not weeks. Not days. Hours. The MOU was signed on Wednesday. The first round of talks was supposed to kick off on Friday at a Swiss mountain resort called Bürgenstock. Today (Friday) came. Israel bombed the shit out of Lebanon (again). Iran tells the US, “Deal’s off.” JD Vance has to stay home with his wife and kids.

Let me walk you through how the greatest negotiator who ever lived got out-maneuvered before breakfast and why Israel will never stop bombing their neighbours.

What Actually Got Signed

On June 17, Trump and Iran’s leadership put their names to a 14-point memorandum of understanding. Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei approved it in a written statement read on Iranian state media a day later — and even that came with a knife in it. Khamenei said the face-to-face talks “do not mean accepting the enemy’s position.” Translation: we signed your paper, we’re not bending the knee, and we’ll tell our people exactly that.

The MOU set a 60-day clock for both sides to hammer out a real agreement — nuclear program, sanctions, the whole thing. Vance went out Thursday and laid down the maximalist version: no uranium enrichment, Iran’s enriched stockpile destroyed, missile range capped. Big talk for a deal that hadn’t survived one news cycle.

And buried in that document is the clause that blew the whole thing up. Point one: an immediate, permanent halt to military operations on all fronts — Lebanon explicitly named, Hezbollah explicitly named, Israel explicitly named.

Remember that clause. It’s the entire story.

Then Israel Bombed Lebanon. Again.

Overnight into Friday, Israel hit southern Lebanon — and this wasn’t a warning shot. Lebanon’s health ministry reported at least 18 people killed and 33 wounded across eleven towns and villages. Israel said it was responding to Hezbollah ceasefire violations. Hezbollah said it had just beaten back a four-day Israeli ground push toward Kfar Tebnit.

Iran looked at clause one — the immediate permanent ceasefire on all fronts clause — looked at the smoke over southern Lebanon, and said: void. Done. Tehran told the mediators that strikes ten kilometers deep into Lebanese territory were a flagrant breach of the agreement, suspended its delegation’s trip to Switzerland, and warned that nothing resumes until the shooting stops.

Now — here’s where I want to be straight with you, because the truth is more damning than the spin. Was this Israel deliberately torpedoing Trump’s deal? That’s the read a lot of people are running with, and I’m sympathetic to it. But what the reporting actually establishes is this: Israel kept bombing the exact country the deal told it to stop bombing, less than 24 hours after the deal was signed, while Netanyahu’s government was publicly trashing the deal in the press. You don’t need to prove intent when the behavior speaks this loudly. Whether it was sabotage or just Bibi being Bibi, the result is identical — the ceasefire clause was dead on arrival, and everyone in the region knew it before the Americans did. Stopping war on all fronts is literally the first point in Trump’s 14 point surrender document with Iran (I still can’t get over what Iran gets and what Trump has to give up):

The Swiss Foreign Ministry, bless them, put out the most Swiss statement imaginable: the talks are “postponed,” prep work at Bürgenstock “is continuing,” no new date. That’s diplomat-speak for we set the table, lit the candles, and got stood up.

JD Vance Said The Quiet Part Into A Microphone

This is the part that should be ringing every alarm bell in Jerusalem.

The sitting Vice President of the United States went on Ross Douthat’s New York Times podcast and, on the record, did something American VPs simply do not do: he turned and openly scolded the Israeli government.

He called the reaction inside Israel a “freakout” and said it was “a little bit odd” and came “from a place of mistrust.” He said there was “this weird panic almost in the Israeli system.” He went after Netanyahu’s far-right cabinet ministers — the Smotrich/Ben-Gvir wing — for publicly attacking the deal and, in his words, personally attacking the President of the United States. He pointedly left Bibi himself off the hit list, which is its own kind of message.

And then the line that’s going to get stitched onto a thousand quote cards: “you can’t just kill your way out of solving every problem.”

Read that again. That’s the (albeit, totally unqualified) cosplaying Vice President of the United States telling Israel’s government, out loud, that the bombing-first approach is the problem. There were also reports — from before this latest blowup — that Vance’s own people suspect parts of the Israeli government have been running an op to undermine him because they think he’s not hawkish enough. “It’s an Israeli op against JD,” one administration official reportedly put it.

When the gap between Washington and Jerusalem is this wide that a Republican VP is doing it on a podcast instead of in a back room, the alliance isn’t having a disagreement. It’s having a divorce conversation in front of the kids.

Israel’s Position: We’re Not Leaving, And You Can’t Make Us

Here’s the immovable object in all this. The MOU mandates a Lebanon ceasefire and Iran is demanding Israel withdraw. Netanyahu has flatly vowed the IDF stays in its buffer zone in southern Lebanon — deal or no deal. His envoy to Washington is out there saying Israel’s still “committed” to a separate truce with Beirut, as long as Hezbollah behaves. Which is a polite way of saying: we’ll honor a ceasefire we wrote ourselves, not the one you signed with Iran.

So you’ve got Iran saying the deal requires Israel out of Lebanon, Israel saying it’s never leaving Lebanon, and Trump in the middle posting in all caps on Truth Social that “The United States is committed to PEACE” and everyone should let his negotiations “beautifully unfold.”

They are not unfolding beautifully, Donald. They folded. Like a lawn chair.

The Tell: Trump’s Already Blaming The “Jealous” People

You can always tell when one of these things has gone sideways by how fast Trump pivots to grievance. He’s already deriding the deal’s critics as “jealous, bad people, or stupid.” He floated that Israel’s in no position to criticize anything since it backed out of a 2020 strike on Soleimani. And he’s still — still — calling the MOU “unconditional surrender” for Iran, which is a wild thing to call a document Iran tore up in 24 hours while continuing to fight you to a standstill in Lebanon.

Here’s the thing about narrating your own victory in real time: the tape keeps rolling. And the tape says Iran signed, Iran walked, the talks collapsed, your VP is at war with your closest ally on a podcast, and the only “front” that actually went quiet is the Strait of Hormuz — which Iran can re-close anytime it wants leverage back.

So What Now

Officially? Suspended, not dead. The 60-day clock is technically still ticking, Switzerland’s still got the candles lit, and there’s reporting that Washington and Tehran are quietly working secret side-proposals to implement the 14 points. Maybe it gets resuscitated. Deals like this die and come back to life six times before anyone signs anything real.

But strip the spin and here’s the honest scoreboard after 48 hours:

Trump: signed a “surrender,” watched it suspended before the first meeting, blaming the jealous and the stupid.

Iran: signed, walked, kept fighting, gave up nothing, and got to look like the reasonable party citing the deal’s own text.

Netanyahu: kept bombing, kept his troops in Lebanon, dared Washington to do something about it.

Vance: publicly torched the alliance on a podcast and handed every headline writer the word “freakout.”

The deal: room temperature.

The man sold the whole world on the art of the deal. Turns out the art was the announcement. The deal itself never came with a warranty because it was never a ral deal to begin with. Just a $300 billion surrender bribe and a pinky swear.

The art of the deal indeed.

Share