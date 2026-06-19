Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
5h

And the market hit a new high? How soon will that hit a new low? God, what incredibly STUPID people the maggots elected and we have to put up with!! BiBi needs to be convicted by the ICC and put in jail. Cut off support from the US; it’s not doing us any good. And for heaven’s sakes, cut the mic for anything JD says!

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Rain Desjardins's avatar
Rain Desjardins
5hEdited

Someone needs to write the book, The Art of the Steal. Then Zen and the Art of Being in Jail.

JD better be careful going up against Israel, he may get Kirked.

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