Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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JoBo's avatar
JoBo
3h

America needs a $300 billion reparation package to rebuild all trumps stolen from us. Food, healthcare, tariffs, jobs, life!

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Stephen ONeill's avatar
Stephen ONeill
3h

The "Twilight Zone" is real. We are living in it.

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