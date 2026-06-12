Stop me if you’ve heard this one before.

Donald Trump starts a fight he can’t finish, declares victory before the deal exists, and then quietly agrees to terms so lopsided you’d think they were written by the other side.

Because they were. Literally. Iranian state media published them.

On Friday, Mehr News — Tehran’s semi-official mouthpiece — released what it says is the 14-point draft “memorandum of understanding” between the U.S. and Iran. Trump has been strutting around the Oval Office, calling it a “very strong memorandum of understanding.”

Strong for whom, Donald?

Let’s read the menu, because this isn’t a peace deal. This is a hostage negotiation where the hostage is American credibility, and the ransom note was written in Farsi.

What Iran Gets

Buckle up. According to the draft:

A permanent ceasefire on all fronts — including Lebanon. Translation: the U.S. commits to putting a leash on Israel in Beirut. Bibi’s office is already out there saying Israel “is not a party” to this thing, which is diplomat-speak for what the hell is happening.

A U.S. promise not to interfere in Iran’s internal affairs. The regime that hangs protesters from cranes gets a written guarantee that nobody’s going to bother them about it.

Full lifting of the naval blockade within 30 days. Gone.

U.S. forces withdrawn from “areas surrounding Iran.” That’s not a typo. American troops packing up and leaving the neighbourhood, on Tehran’s ask.

The Strait of Hormuz reopened “under arrangements determined by Iran.” The waterway carrying a quarter of the world’s seaborne oil reopens on Iran’s terms. Iranian state media is openly bragging that Tehran makes “no commitment to cede management of the strait.” They closed the world’s most important shipping lane, and the reward is... confirmed ownership of the world’s most important shipping lane. Incredible. Why didn’t anyone think of this sooner?

Oil and petrochemical sanctions suspended, with full access to the revenue. The cash spigot, back on, immediately.

$24 billion in frozen assets released — half of it BEFORE final negotiations even begin. Twelve billion dollars up front. As a deposit. Just for showing up.

A reconstruction package worth “at least $300 billion” that the U.S. and its allies are “required to present.” We bombed it, now we’re financing the renovation. HGTV: Ayatollah Edition.

During the 60-day talks: no new U.S. forces in the region, no new sanctions. America agrees to fight the negotiation with both hands tied behind its back.

And the kicker: Iran’s missile program and its support for its proxy militias — Hezbollah, the Houthis, the whole greatest-hits catalogue — are “definitively excluded from the agenda.” Not tabled. Not deferred. Excluded. Forever off the menu.

What America Gets

Ready?

Iran “reaffirms its commitment under the NPT not to produce nuclear weapons.”

That’s it. That’s the haul.

Jack. Shit. Actually, less than Jack Shit. Trump is willing to pay Iran $300 Billion to slide this war of choice under the rug before the midterms. That’s YOUR money, by the way.

Iran re-promises to honour a treaty it already signed in 1968 and has been accused of violating ever since. That’s not a concession — that’s a guy who owes you money “reaffirming” that stealing is wrong while your wallet is still in his hand.

Cash, sanctions relief, troop withdrawals, the strait, $300 billion in rebuilding money, and immunity on missiles and proxies — traded for a pinky promise we already had.

This is the negotiating genius we’ve been told about for forty years. The Art of the Deal, where the deal is you giving the other guy everything in your pockets and thanking him for his time.

The Tell

Here’s the part that should make your eye twitch: final negotiations don’t even start until the U.S. releases half the frozen assets, suspends the oil sanctions, and lifts the blockade.

Pay first. Talk later. Iran structured this like a contractor who demands the full deposit before showing up to give you the quote — and Trump is standing in the driveway calling it “very strong.”

Meanwhile, U.S. forces shot down two Iranian drones near Hormuz last night. The ceasefire vibes are immaculate.

The Caveats (Because We’re Not Hacks)

Fair is fair: this is Mehr’s version of the draft, sourced to Iran’s side, and Tehran’s own Foreign Ministry says the text “still requires review and final approval.” Iranian outlets always frame these things for maximum domestic flex, and CNN’s sourcing on a parallel version suggests some terms — like Hormuz reopening fee-free — are less of a total cave. Bloomberg says it could be signed as early as Sunday in Switzerland, conveniently right before the G7, where Trump can take a victory lap in front of leaders who can read.

But even if half of this list is Iranian spin, the half that’s confirmed everywhere — cash released, sanctions suspended, blockade lifted, forces drawn back, missiles and proxies untouchable — is a capitulation with a bow on it.

Trump didn’t end a war. He bought his way out of one with other people’s leverage, called it strength, and is now waiting for the Nobel committee to call.

They won’t. But Tehran might. To say thanks. If this (39th ‘deal’) is even a legitimate deal at all.

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