Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Kathy Hughes's avatar
Kathy Hughes
1h

I agree with your recommendations, including declaring Hoekstra persona non grata as an ambassador. He isn’t a diplomat, he’s a political mole.

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José Ramón González Rodríguez's avatar
José Ramón González Rodríguez
1h

I support your recommendations, this is not diplomatia but interference and mobbing.

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