May 19, 2026

Let me catch you up, because the Raw Story piece based on reporting from a PressProgress piece that just dropped is the missing puzzle piece I was screaming about two weeks ago in The Alberta File. The one where I laid out the foreign-backed separatist cabal, the doxxing of three million Albertans, the half-trillion-dollar Mar-a-Lago ask, and the marbling of evangelical Christian nationalists, convoy criminals, and political fixers running this operation under the protective wing of Danielle Smith’s UCP.

Today the missing piece has a name. He’s the sitting Ambassador of the United States to Canada.

His name is Pete Hoekstra. And according to Raw Story/Press Progress, he needs to be on a plane home with his credentials revoked by sundown.

The bombshell, in one paragraph

Pete Hoekstra — Trump’s ambassador to Canada, former chair of the Michigan Republican Party — personally endorsed and repeatedly promoted, at Trump rallies, on stage, into microphones, in November of 2024, the exact American voter-targeting app whose Canadian clone is now at the centre of the largest privacy breach in Alberta history. The Michigan app is called 10xVotes. The Alberta clone is called the Centurion Project. David Parker, the founder of the Centurion Project — the man I sat across from a year ago and watched openly tell me he doesn’t get out of bed for less than ten grand a day — says he has been working with 10xVotes for “almost two years.” Same interface. Same functionality. Same “10x” recruiting pyramid. Same political theology. And Hoekstra, who promoted the parent app from the stage at Trump rallies in Warren, Michigan — “Remember this — 10xVotes” — now claims, with a perfectly straight face, that he “was not aware of the relationship.”

Pete. Buddy. Nobody believes you. Not one Canadian. Not one Albertan whose home address spent a month in the wild because of an app you publicly told a stadium full of MAGA freaks to download.

And then, the timing

Here is the part the Raw Story write-up doesn’t quite hammer home, but it absolutely should.

On April 29, 2026, David Parker stood in front of his evangelical convoy creeps at the Edmonton Oilfield Technical Society and unveiled the Centurion Project app — bragging that the same tech “helped Trump win Michigan.” An Elections Alberta investigator walked into the meeting that night with police.

Just over a week later — May 8, 2026 — Hoekstra was scheduled to be the headline U.S. speaker at the Canada Strong and Free Network conference in Ottawa. The biggest neo-con jamboree in the country. The bill featured Pierre Poilievre delivering the keynote, Danielle Smith on a fireside chat in the afternoon, Mike Pompeo warming up the crowd Thursday night with a charming little speech about how Canadians should “move past the irritation” of Donald Trump trying to annex us, and Hoekstra slated to anchor a fireside chat with CSFN president Adam Bolek on Friday morning.

And then — at the absolute last minute — Pete Hoekstra bailed.

The embassy’s official excuse was that he was “called to D.C. for urgent meetings” at the White House. His face was scrubbed off the conference website. His session was deleted. His name had vanished from the program. By the time anyone in Ottawa was looking around for him, Hoekstra was already in Washington, where, conveniently, he has stayed.

Now look at that timeline like an adult.

April 29: Parker’s app is unveiled. Cops show up the same night .

Early May: The data breach is going public. The Globe is on it. CBC is on it. Elections Alberta confirms the database matches their salted lists. RCMP is moving.

May 6: I publish The Alberta File. Three million Albertans doxxed. State Department meetings. Mar-a-Lago. $500 billion ask. The works.

May 8: Hoekstra is supposed to share a stage in Ottawa with Poilievre and Smith. He instead disappears to Washington with hours of notice.

May 18: PressProgress drops the names, the photos, the rally tape, the corporate filings, the personal connections, and the Mecosta Environmental and Security Alliance board membership that ties Hoekstra to 10xVotes’ founder.

May 18 and counting: Hoekstra has not returned to Canada.

That isn’t an ambassador with a scheduling conflict. That’s a guy who got told the floor was caving in and made sure he was on the right side of the border when it did.

Now let’s draw the whole map, because the Raw Story piece only sketches it.

Strap in. This is the Michigan-MAGA-Alberta network in full, and every single one of these names is on the record.

Pete Hoekstra (Holland, MI → Ottawa)

Former 18-year Republican congressman. Trump’s first-term ambassador to the Netherlands, where he got busted for hosting an event for a Dutch far-right political party and was accused of foreign interference. (Hold that thought. It matters in a minute.) Chair of the Michigan Republican Party 2023–February 2025. Promoted 10xVotes from the stage at Trump rallies in Warren and Grand Rapids in 2024. Sat in 10xVotes’ VIP suite at the Tucker Carlson Live event in Grand Rapids next to 10xVotes’ head of public affairs Lance Griffin. Confirmed to Trump’s ambassadorship to Canada in 2025. And now — caught dead to rights endorsing the American parent of the app that broke Canadian electoral privacy law on a scale we have never seen before.

When asked by PressProgress whether the U.S. government takes a position on American actors helping break Canada up, Hoekstra answered — and I quote — “Who they work with in Canada is not our responsibility.”

That is the sitting U.S. ambassador to Canada telling a Canadian journalist that the United States doesn’t care if American operatives help dismember Canada. Read it back. Memorize it. That sentence alone is grounds for expulsion under any honest reading of diplomatic conduct.

David Parker (Calgary)

Centurion Project founder. Take Back Alberta founder. Evangelical pastor’s kid. Home Schooled. Trinity Western University graduate. Former Harper PMO staffer. Architect of the coup that installed Danielle Smith. Attended Smith’s wedding — sorry, Smith attended his. His Take Back Alberta org was fined $120,000 by Alberta’s election commissioner. Says, on tape, on a podcast, that he discovered 10xVotes while travelling the United States, has been working with them for almost two years, and that the Centurion Project IS the 10xVotes app, ported to Alberta. Says, on tape, that he personally convinced Tucker Carlson to endorse 10xVotes from the stage in Grand Rapids — and credits himself with delivering Michigan to Trump. (Whether that’s true or Parker grandstanding for the rubes is irrelevant to the case. He thinks it’s true. He says it’s true. That is what’s in his head when he’s running this op in Alberta.) Parker recently left for the US after the data leak went public. He’s currently in hiding somewhere in Texas.

10xVotes / Voteatron LLC (Grand Rapids, MI)

The app. The “free” voter-targeting tool nobody’s allowed to ask where the money comes from. Founded by two Hope College alumni — that’s the Dutch Reformed Christian school in Holland, Michigan, more on that pattern in a second.

Drew Born (Grand Rapids, MI)

Co-founder of 10xVotes / Voteatron. Director of Michigan Family Action. Promoted Project 2025 on social media. Photographed at Turning Point USA galas at Mar-a-Lago. Publicly advocated for the annexation of Alberta and Saskatchewan. Yes. The annexation. He posted it. Posed for photos at Mar-a-Lago with Project Veritas’ James O’Keefe. Posed for photos with Trump’s FBI director Kash Patel. And — this is the kill shot — Drew Born and Pete Hoekstra are listed as fellow directors on the board of the Mecosta Environmental and Security Alliance, a Michigan group fighting against a Chinese EV battery plant. That isn’t a “we ran into each other at a fundraiser” relationship. They sit on a board together. They serve a cause together. Hoekstra’s claim he “wasn’t aware” of Born’s group’s work in Alberta has the structural integrity of a wet paper bag.

JC Huizenga (Grand Rapids, MI)

Drew Born’s step-father. Owner of National Heritage Academies, a chain of religious charter schools. Major Michigan GOP donor. Old donor to Pete Hoekstra’s congressional campaigns going back decades. Co-chaired Mitt Romney’s 2012 West Michigan leadership team alongside — guess who — Pete Hoekstra. Sat on the board of the Netherland-America Foundation alongside — guess who — Pete Hoekstra. The Huizenga family wealth originates with garbage collection and is connected to the extended family of the late H. Wayne Huizenga, of Waste Management Inc., Blockbuster, the Miami Dolphins, the Florida Marlins and the Florida Panthers. Real money. Old money. Michigan-Dutch-Reformed Christian-Right money. And Drew Born is JC Huizenga’s son. Born does not run 10xVotes in isolation. He runs it inside a family ecosystem in which Pete Hoekstra has been a friend, a beneficiary, a board colleague and a campaign ally for decades.

Tammy Born Huizenga (Grand Rapids, MI)

Drew Born’s mother. JC Huizenga’s wife. Was recently appointed as a senior advisor to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, in support of RFK Jr.’s “Make America Healthy Again” agenda.

The mother of the co-founder of the U.S. voter-targeting app whose Canadian clone is currently the subject of three concurrent investigations into the largest privacy breach in Canadian history is currently serving inside the Trump administration.

Drew Wierda (Grand Rapids, MI)

The OTHER co-founder of 10xVotes. Introduces himself as the nephew of Erik Prince.

Yes. That Erik Prince. The Blackwater guy. The mercenary. The brother of Trump’s first-term Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. Erik Prince, who is, of course, another former donor to Pete Hoekstra’s old congressional campaigns. The Prince/DeVos/Hoekstra/Huizenga axis is not a coalition. It is a single West Michigan Dutch Reformed Christian-conservative dynastic clique that has now exported its voter-surveillance apparatus across an international border.

Tucker Carlson

Endorsed 10xVotes from the stage in Grand Rapids in 2024 after Parker — by Parker’s own boast — burned “all of my political capital” to get the endorsement. Parker says 10xVotes spent fifty grand sponsoring Carlson’s VIP suite that night. The same Tucker Carlson Parker says he “toured” with through the United States. The same Tucker Carlson Parker funnelled Canadian money to in exchange for VIP packages to meet Carlson, Danielle Smith and a now-comatose Jordan Peterson during Carlson’s Canada tour.

Alex Jones and Steve Bannon

Also publicly endorsed and platformed 10xVotes. Yes, the Infowars Sandy Hook guy. Yes, the convicted Trump confidant. Yes, both of them. This is the company an ambassador to Canada keeps.

Danielle Smith (Edmonton)

Attended Parker’s wedding. Owes her premiership to Parker’s Take Back Alberta coup against Jason Kenney. Visited Mar-a-Lago in January 2025. Was on stage in Ottawa on May 8 at the conference Hoekstra ran away from. Has done absolutely nothing to disrupt the machinery driving separation, while loudly claiming she opposes it. Her UCP rewrote the law — Bill 14, the Justice Statutes Amendment Act — to allow citizen-initiative petitions for unconstitutional things. Her UCP created the regulatory environment in which the doxxing happened. Evidence is emerging that someone in the UCP leaked the elector list to the Republican Party of Alberta, which then passed it to Parker. That investigation is ongoing.

Pierre Poilievre (Ottawa)

Keynoted the May 8 conference. Stood on the same bill where Hoekstra was supposed to anchor a fireside chat. Has spent the last year refusing to denounce MAGA/Trump/or the Alberta Separatist movement. Has spent the last year refusing to denounce Smith’s flirtation with the Trump regime. Has spent the last year refusing to denounce Parker by name. Was literally on the same advertised speaker list as the sitting U.S. ambassador whose Michigan app is at the centre of the largest privacy breach in Alberta history — until that ambassador suddenly vanished.

Poilievre owes Canadians an answer. Not a soundbite. An answer. Did you know about the 10xVotes/Centurion connection before that conference, Pierre? Did anyone in your party know? Did anyone in your party meet with Hoekstra in the days before he bailed? Did anyone in your party meet with Parker? With Born? With Wierda? Who paid for what?

The silence is the answer. But we’d like to hear him say the words.

And one more thing nobody is connecting yet — the Dutch thread

In The Alberta File, I documented the CBC/Radio-Canada investigation into a network of roughly 20 coordinated “slopaganda” YouTube channels pumping out content promoting Alberta separation and U.S. annexation. Forty million cumulative views. Hosts who turn out to be hired actors recruited on Upwork. The operators identified by their digital trail were based in the Netherlands.

Hoekstra was the U.S. ambassador to the Netherlands during Trump’s first term. He was personally accused of foreign interference for hosting an event by a Dutch far-right political party in his official capacity. He served on the board of the Netherland-America Foundation alongside JC Huizenga. The 10xVotes founders are both alumni of Hope College, the Dutch Reformed Christian school. The Huizenga, Prince, DeVos, Born, Wierda, and Hoekstra constellation is, more or less, Dutch-American Reformed Christian Right.

I’m not saying the slopaganda factory is theirs. I’m saying it deserves to be asked. By the RCMP. By Elections Alberta’s foreign interference division, which has the statutory power to use. By CSIS. By the Privacy Commissioner. By Parliament. By Mark Carney’s PMO. By anybody who still gives a shit about whether Canada exists in five years.

That question has not yet been asked publicly. It needs to be.

What needs to happen in order

One. Pete Hoekstra needs to be declared persona non grata and expelled. Today. Yesterday. There is more than enough on the public record — endorsement of the parent app, board-level relationship with its founder, decades-long financial relationship with the founder’s family, the “who they work with in Canada is not our responsibility” quote on the record to a Canadian journalist — to justify it ten times over. Canada has the sovereign right under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations to expel an ambassador without giving a reason. Mark Carney’s government should use it.

Two. The RCMP needs to formally interview Hoekstra under whatever cooperation framework exists between Canadian law enforcement and U.S. diplomatic officials, before he’s safely insulated by the State Department from any Canadian process. If he refuses, he is de facto a fugitive from a Canadian criminal investigation and should be treated as one in every venue available.

Three. Elections Alberta needs to publicly confirm whether it is investigating 10xVotes’ role, and whether any Alberta voter data was stored on American servers. This isn’t a “national-security-secret” question. The privacy of three million Canadians is owed an honest answer.

Four. CSIS needs to deliver an open-source threat assessment on the Hoekstra-Born-Wierda-Huizenga-Prince-DeVos-Parker network. Foreign interference investigations exist. This is one of them. Run it.

Five. Pierre Poilievre needs to be asked, on camera, the questions I posed above. Every reporter in the parliamentary press gallery needs to ask them every day until he answers. Did you know? Did your staff know? Did you meet with Hoekstra in the days before May 8? Did you meet with Parker? Did anyone in your office?

Six. Danielle Smith, please release your communications with Hoekstra and Parker covering the period from January 2025 through the present. Public records. Subject-access requests. Privacy commissioner inquiries. Use every lever.

Seven. And every single one of you reading this needs to share this piece, and the PressProgress piece, and the Raw Story piece, and the Globe coverage, and the Walrus piece, until the dam breaks and the conversation in the country is no longer “is something weird happening in Alberta” but “why is the U.S. ambassador still in Ottawa and why is the UCP still in office.”

A closing note, for Pete personally

You sat on a board with the man whose app doxxed three million of my fellow citizens, Pete.

You stood on Trump’s stage and told a stadium of MAGA freaks to download the parent of that app, Pete.

You knew Drew Born’s family for forty years, Pete. You took their money. You served on their boards. You attended their schools’ fundraisers.

And now, when Canada’s largest privacy breach lands on your doorstep, your story is that you “weren’t aware” — and instead of standing on a stage in Ottawa with Poilievre and Smith on May 8 like you said you would, you bolted for D.C. and you’ve been hiding ever since.

You don’t get to do that here. You don’t get to come into our country, hover over the dismemberment of it, sit on the boards of the people running the operation, and then run home when the cameras come on.

Pack your shit. Get out of our country. And don’t come back.

Mark Carney needs to expel Pete Hoekstra right now.

— Canada

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If you’re new here: this is a continuation of The Alberta File. If you want the receipts on Parker, Smith, Rath, Sylvestre, the Mar-a-Lago meetings, the $500 billion ask, the Treaty 8 court fight, and the Coutts-to-Centurion pipeline, start there. This post picks up where that one left off.

Sources for this piece: PressProgress (Luke LeBrun, May 18, 2026), Raw Story (Robert Davis, May 18, 2026), The Globe and Mail, CBC News, Global News, The Walrus, The Line, Financial Times, NBC News, Canada Strong and Free Network conference program archive.