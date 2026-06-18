Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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GK's avatar
GK
21m

"But Trump doesn’t see monuments. He sees real estate that hasn’t had his name bolted to it yet."

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Nancy Crouse's avatar
Nancy Crouse
20m

Trump's epic fails are metaphors for the state of the US.

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