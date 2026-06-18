June 18, 2026

This is the Donald Trump presidency in one shallow, stagnant, duck-fouled puddle. And I cannot stop laughing.

The vanity project nobody asked for

Here’s the thing you have to understand before we get to the algae, the peeling, and the hydrogen peroxide: nobody needed this.

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool was not broken in any way that required a fourteen-million-dollar paint job. Yes, it leaked — it’s leaked for decades, because it’s a 104-year-old shallow basin fed by river water, and that is a maintenance problem, not a repaint the bottom American Flag Blue problem. But Trump doesn’t see monuments. He sees real estate that hasn’t had his name bolted to it yet.

So in April, he announced he was going to make it “American Flag Blue.” His words: “the most beautiful reflective pool between the Washington Monument and the Lincoln Memorial that you’ve ever seen.” Because the pool that hosted Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech apparently wasn’t good enough until a guy who bankrupted three casinos picked out a paint chip.

The original design — the intentional design — was a dark, achromatic gray basin. The 1999 National Park Service Cultural Landscape Report literally identified the dark-tiled bottom as a character-defining historic feature. The whole point of the dark floor was to create the illusion of a perfect mirror. That’s why it’s called a reflecting pool, Donald. The darkness is the feature. You painted over the one thing that made it work. Now that the paint has peeled off the bottom of Trump’s Vanity Project and he has to do it all over again - from scratch:

A “sole-source” contract. To a Trump guy. For no reason.

Now here’s where the grift glitters.

This wasn’t bid out. It was a no-bid, sole-source contract — handed to a company called Atlantic Industrial Coatings, owned by a man named Eddie Wood. And what a coincidence: Atlantic Industrial Coatings had previously done work at Trump’s own property in Sterling, Virginia.

You give a fourteen-million-dollar taxpayer-funded job to a guy who’s already worked on your golf course, with no competitive bidding, on the most symbolically loaded piece of public ground in the country. The contract started at $13.1 million and ballooned to $14.6 million, because — per the Interior Department — they had to “expedite the timeline.” Translation: Trump wanted it done by July 4 for the country’s 250th birthday, so the meter ran hot. More people, more materials, more hours, more of your money.

When Interior Secretary Doug Burgum got hauled in front of Congress and asked about the contract, his answer was that he was “positive that we followed all of the required bidding rules.” Positive. Sir, it was a sole-source contract. There were no bidding rules to follow. That’s the whole point of sole-source. You said the quiet part and called it transparency.

The Cultural Landscape Foundation sued in May to stop the whole thing, arguing the administration blew past Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act — the law that requires you to actually consult experts before you mess with a historic landmark. Their filing: “No consulting parties have been notified, engaged, or given an opportunity to participate.” Same pattern as the East Wing demolition. Same pattern as the Kennedy Center. He doesn’t ask. He pours the footing and waits for the lawsuit.

And then it went exactly how every Trump project goes

They drained it. They painted the bottom “American Flag Blue.” They resealed the seams. They flipped the water back on June 4th, and Trump did a full victory lap — Truth Social meltdown included, where he raged that the Washington Post dared to call it “a paint job.”

“This was not a paint job,” he posted.

Donald. You painted the bottom of a pool. That’s a paint job. That’s the most paint-job thing that has ever happened. We all watched.

And then, within days — faster than the renovation itself — the water went green. Not blue. Not “American Flag” anything. A deep, soupy, unmistakable algae green. The aerial footage is genuinely stunning: a 2,000-foot rectangle of pea-soup sludge sitting in front of the Lincoln Memorial like the world’s largest neglected hot tub.

Why did this happen? Because — and stay with me, this is the expert part everyone in Washington apparently skipped — you cannot paint your way out of biology.

Kym Hall, a former regional director of the National Park Service, put it perfectly to Politico: “I’m not sure how this administration thought they were going to somehow overcome a long-standing challenge of keeping [the pool] clear... by painting it.” The pool is shallow. It’s in full sun. It’s fed by warm, nutrient-loaded, untreated river water. And it is a public restroom for every duck, goose, and gull on the National Mall. That is an algae factory. That has always been an algae factory. Painting the floor a darker colour — a colour that absorbs more heat — and then pumping in river water and expecting a different result is not engineering. It’s a wish.

Cochise Wanzer II, who runs a pool service company in Arlington, said it flatly to the AP: “What do you expect? You’re basically taking natural, untreated river water, pumping it in and expecting it to do something different from what it would do out in the open.”

The hydrogen peroxide circus

So how is the most expensive reflecting pool in human history being kept alive? The same way it was before fourteen million dollars changed hands — except dumber.

Crews are out there with a swimming-pool vacuum, sucking algae off Trump’s brand-new paint. They’re running what Interior breathlessly calls “high-tech nanobubble ozone technology.” And they are literally pouring hydrogen peroxide into the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool by hand. Interior’s defence: it’s “a milder treatment than chlorine” used in “spas and natural swimming pools.”

That’s the spin. Here’s the science.

Christopher Gobler — a professor at Stony Brook who’s studied harmful algal blooms for over thirty years — confirmed hydrogen peroxide is a real treatment. And then he said the part Interior didn’t want printed: it’s a short-term fix. “There’s always going to be a rebound of the algae,” he warned. He also noted the chemical can create low-oxygen conditions that are lethal to fish, and is “most harmful to animals that are 100% in the water,” which, last I checked, describes a lot of what lives in that pool now.

So the administration’s grand state-of-the-art solution is to keep manually dumping peroxide into a monument forever, fighting an algae bloom that the world’s actual experts say will keep coming back, on a paint job that —

— oh right. The paint is now peeling off the bottom.

This is the part that turns a farce into a fourteen-million-dollar fireball.

The footage doesn’t lie. Under that green water, you can now see the “American Flag Blue” coating lifting off the basin floor in dark sheets — separating, curling, sloughing away from the concrete it was supposed to seal. The premium leak-proof coating, the one Trump swore would never fail, the one that justified the entire no-bid contract, is detaching.

Guess why?

Hydrogen peroxide. AKA “Paint Remover”. It. Eats. Through Everything.

And anyone who’s ever held a paint roller can tell you why: when pool coatings peel like this, it’s the classic trinity of failure — improper surface prep, improper application, or water chemistry imbalance (like UV-blasted hydrogen peroxide). You know, the kind of corners that get cut when a no-bid contractor is told to “expedite the timeline” to hit a July 4th photo-op deadline. You rush a coating job on a 104-year-old porous basin, skip the prep, flood it with algae-feeding river water, and then start dumping chemicals on top — and the paint does what rushed paint always does. It quits.

The verdict from people who know surfaces: the whole thing likely needs to be stripped and resurfaced again. From scratch. Which means the fourteen million was, functionally, a down payment.

Let’s add it up

A monument that wasn’t broken.

A “fix” nobody asked for.

A color choice that destroyed the one feature that made it a reflecting pool.

A $1.8M estimate that became $14.6M.

A no-bid contract to a guy who’d already worked on Trump’s property.

A lawsuit for ignoring federal historic-preservation law.

A finished product that turned Iranian-flag green in days.

A “high-tech” solution that is a pool vacuum and jugs of peroxide.

Experts on record saying the algae will never stop coming back.

And now, paint peeling off the bottom, with a full redo on the table.

Senator Richard Blumenthal said American taxpayers “ought to feel absolutely cheated. They should be angry.” He called it “a bottomless pit of expense and failure,” and then delivered the line of the week: “you couldn’t imagine a simpler construction project, a reflecting pool, and Donald Trump has managed to mess it up.”

That’s it. That’s the whole presidency. Give the man the single easiest assignment in the history of public works — keep the rectangle of water looking nice — and he will find a way to make it cost five times the estimate, break the law, betray the design, and end with paint flaking off the bottom while ducks paddle through green slop in front of Abraham Lincoln.

He wanted to put his stamp on the most solemn place in America.

He did. It’s green, it’s peeling, and it’s going to cost you again.

Happy 250th birthday, America. Your reflecting pool reflects nothing — except him.

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Sources: NBC News; CNN Politics; The Hill / Nexstar; Reuters (via U.S. News, AOL, KSL, Honolulu Star-Advertiser); Associated Press; Politico; CBS News; WIRED; Cultural Landscape Foundation court filings; National Park Service 1999 Cultural Landscape Report. Quotes from Sen. Richard Blumenthal, former NPS regional director Kym Hall, Stony Brook professor Christopher Gobler, pool-service owner Cochise Wanzer II, and Atlantic Industrial Coatings owner Eddie Wood as reported by the outlets above. Video footage of the green bloom, the peeling basin coating, and the hydrogen-peroxide treatment as circulated June 2026.