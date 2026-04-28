Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Katharine Hill's avatar
Katharine Hill
5d

I can always count on you, Dean, to ferret out the truth and keep us all informed. The lies just keep on coming.

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joAn's avatar
joAn
5d

Well, well, well. The 'well' has been both poisoned and wasn't deep enough from the get-go. So, taxpayers get thrown down the hole, again. No surprises here. But a lot of disgust. I think a very big outdoor tent should become the singular payment of the American taxpayer to Trump's Ballroom -- complete with a fold-up super-duper dance floor.

Thanks, Dean, for writing this all down for us to see.... it's clearly, sadly not something that can be ignored.

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