June 15, 2026

Let me tell you a story about a magic trick.

A guy walks on stage three days before he’s sworn in as President of the United States. He pulls a coin out of his pocket — not a real coin, a meme coin, a digital nothing with a cartoon of his own fist-pump on it — and he says to the crowd: put your money in here. And two million people, God love their gullible hearts, do exactly that. They pour $1.2 billion into a token called $TRUMP.

Then the magician makes the money disappear.

Poof. Into his own pocket. $616 million of it, straight to the family. And when the lights came up and the crowd checked their wallets, more than $700 million was just… gone. The coin that peaked at over $73 is now worth about two bucks. A 97% faceplant. Reuters put a forensic accountant’s eye on the whole thing, and the number that came back is so clean it’s almost beautiful in its cruelty.

That’s not a magic trick. That’s a robbery with a souvenir.

Here’s how the scam actually worked, because the mechanics matter

This is the part that should make your blood do a little boil, so stay with me.

When they minted the $TRUMP coin, they created one billion tokens. And of that billion, how many do you think they let the public actually buy? Twenty percent. Two hundred million tokens. That’s it. That’s the slice the suckers got to fight over.

The other 800 million — a full 80% of the entire supply — they kept. Two companies tied to the family, CIC Digital LLC and Fight Fight Fight LLC (I am not making that name up; that’s a real legal entity), held onto four-fifths of everything.

Now think about what that does. When 80% of a thing is locked in the magician’s vault, and only 20% is out on the floor, the “price” you see isn’t a real price. It’s a puppet show. The public is bidding against itself for table scraps while the people who control the whole pie get to decide when to start slicing. It’s a casino where the dealer owns 80% of the chips, writes the rules, and also happens to be the President of the United States, who regulates casinos. Cute.

And here’s the kicker — they barely spent a dime to set it up. Experts who reviewed the Reuters numbers said each of these ventures could have been built for under $1 million in legal and dev costs. They licensed a name. That’s the whole product. The name.

Trump said it himself, years ago, and Reuters dug up the quote like a fossil that explains the whole species:

“The licensing deals are the best of all deals because there’s no risk.”

No risk. For him. All the risk got outsourced to a guy in Ohio who put his kid’s college fund into a fist-pump cartoon because the President told him to.

58 winners. 764,000 losers. Do the math on whose side you were on.

This is the stat that should be tattooed on the inside of every “I’m gonna get rich on crypto” eyelid in America.

Blockchain firm Chainalysis crunched the wallets. 58 wallets made more than $10 million each off $TRUMP — about $1.1 billion in gains for that tiny handful of insiders and whales who knew when to get in and, more importantly, when to get out.

And on the other side of that trade? 764,000 wallets lost money. Three-quarters of a million people. Mostly small holders. Regular folks. The “his guy” voter who thought buying the coin was like buying a MAGA hat, except the hat doesn’t evaporate 97% of its value while the guy who sold it to you tours you around the White House as a prize for losing the most money.

Oh — yeah. That happened. They held a black-tie dinner for the top holders and a White House tour for the biggest 25 wallets. They gamified getting fleeced. The reward for being the biggest bagholder was proximity to the man who handed you the bag.

And the meme coin was just ONE of FOUR

Here’s where it stops being a scam and becomes a system. And that system was on full display during his trailer park White House Lawn birthday party this weekend.

Reuters didn’t just look at the joke coin. They looked at four Trump family crypto ventures — the $TRUMP coin, World Liberty Financial, American Bitcoin, and ALT5 Sigma (now rebranded as AI Financial Corp, because of course it is).

Add it all up, and the family has cleared at least $2.3 billion in profit since he walked back into the Oval Office.

Now, guess what the investors on the other side of all four ventures lost?

$2.3 billion.

It’s not a coincidence, it’s a mirror. It’s a zero-sum machine. Every dollar that went up into the family’s pocket is a dollar that came out of somebody else’s. World Liberty Financial alone funnelled more than $1.4 billion in token sales to the family through a deal that hands them 75% of the proceeds. ALT5 Sigma raised $750 million selling shares, dumped $717 million of it into World Liberty tokens, and over $500 million of that flowed straight to the Trumps. It’s a Rube Goldberg machine where every lever, pulley, and trapdoor ends at the same pair of hands.

This isn’t a side hustle. It’s the most lucrative thing the man has ever done, and he did it from inside the building that’s supposed to regulate it.

“But it’s legal!” — sure, and that’s the actual scandal

Here’s the line the White House is running with. Spokeswoman Anna Kelly’s official response to Reuters laying out a $2.3 billion conflict-of-interest machine was, and I quote, that everything Trump does is “in the interests of the American people.”

The American people lost $2.3 billion, Anna. Whose interests are we talking about, exactly? Because the math says it was about 60 people’s interests, and most of them were in the room when it launched.

The White House insists there’s no conflict of interest and he’s followed all applicable law. And here’s the genuinely infuriating part: eight government ethics experts who reviewed it told Reuters it might actually be legal, as long as no regulatory favours got explicitly traded for cash. They also called it a conflict of interest, unlike anything in modern American history.

Sit with that. The defence isn’t “this didn’t happen.” The defence is “there’s no law specifically banning the President from minting a personal coin, dumping it on his own supporters, pocketing $616 million, and then running the agencies that decide whether any of it was allowed.” And they’re right, because nobody ever wrote that law, because nobody ever imagined a President shameless enough to need it.

That’s not a loophole. That’s a canyon. And he drove an armoured truck full of other people’s retirement savings straight through it.

The timing isn’t an accident either. This Reuters bomb dropped while Congress is fighting over the CLARITY Act, the big crypto-regulation bill, with a narrow window before the August recess. Democrats — Warren and Merkley have been screaming about World Liberty Financial since 2025 — now have a forensic, expert-vetted, billion-dollar receipt to wave on the floor. Even Republican Thom Tillis has said ethics language has to go in the bill.

So the man who promised to make America “the crypto capital of the planet” turned out to mean the crypto capital of his own balance sheet, and now the cleanup crew gets to decide whether the next guy is allowed to do it too.

The bottom line, in plain English

A sitting President invented a fake coin, kept 80% of it, told his own followers to buy the other 20%, made $616 million when they did, and watched 764,000 of them lose more than $700 million — and the official position of the United States government is that this was a service to them.

He didn’t risk a dollar. He risked their dollars. He licensed his name, posted some hype, and let gravity do the rest. “Best of all deals because there’s no risk.” He told us. He literally told us, and we put it on a coin, and we bought the coin.

The grift was never hidden. The grift is the product. And 764,000 people just paid full price for it.

Keep your eyes open, and your wallet closed.

Share

Sources: Reuters Special Report (June 2026); Chainalysis on-chain data via CNBC/NBC News; CoinDesk; CryptoSlate. Numbers are estimates vetted by more than a dozen accounting and crypto experts who told Reuters the figures are reasonable — if anything, conservative.