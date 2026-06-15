Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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D. Peter's avatar
D. Peter
3h

This is exactly the result the 764,000 people deserve. "A fool and his money are soon parted."

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Ruth's avatar
Ruth
3h

Husband of Ruth writing:

Crypto Currency is still a black hole to me but I think the glaring red flag is in the name.

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