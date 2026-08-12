Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chauncey Gardiner's avatar
Chauncey Gardiner
4h

These guys make Putin and his gangster oligarchs seem like novices.

Thanks to Trump and the Banana-Republicans, the future for the United States looks a lot like Russia's.

Reply
Share
Johnny Canuck's avatar
Johnny Canuck
4h

After years of being a Laker fan I am no longer one. If a Kushner owns it I am out.

Reply
Share
5 replies
35 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dean Blundell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture