August 12, 2026

Man, i feel like we’re drinking out of a firehose of Trump Crime Family Corruption today.

This morning, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne dropped a bomb: the Los Angeles Lakers — the most iconic franchise in basketball, seventeen championships, the house that Magic, Kobe and Kareem built — have been sold for $12.5 billion, the richest price ever paid for a North American sports franchise.

Cool. Big number. Sports business story, right?

No. This is not a sports story. The timeline on this one is filthy.

Meet Mark Walter, the guy who owned everything

Mark Walter is the Guggenheim Partners billionaire who owns the Dodgers, the Sparks, a chunk of Chelsea FC, Andretti’s racing operation, and the entire PWHL. In June 2025, he bought controlling interest in the Lakers from the Buss family — who’d owned the team since Jerry Buss paid $67.5 million for it in 1979 — at a then-record valuation of about $10 billion.

The Lakers were supposed to be his forever asset. The trophy on the mantle.

He owned them for roughly fourteen months.

Then the feds showed up

In July, the Wall Street Journal reported that federal prosecutors in Manhattan, the SEC, and the FBI are investigating Walter’s financial empire. And this isn’t some parking-ticket-level paperwork dispute.

Here’s the short version:

Two Delaware life insurance companies Walter controls — Delaware Life and Clear Spring — had been telling regulators their “affiliated investments” were about $1 billion , roughly 3% of the portfolio.

Then they quietly revised that number to nearly $16 billion in loans made to companies tied to Walter or his holding company, TWG Global — loans reportedly passed through a third party before landing with Walter-connected entities.

Related-party transactions have to be disclosed for a reason: they protect policyholders — regular people whose life insurance and annuities depend on those companies staying solvent — from conflicts of interest.

The companies received grand jury subpoenas in February . The probe started with an internal whistleblower who questioned how Guggenheim booked revenue, and what started as a look at “financial improprieties” is now, per the Journal, an examination of whether all of this constituted fraud .

Per the LA Times, this same financial machinery is what supplied the firepower for Walter’s sports empire in the first place — including the 2012 Dodgers purchase.

To be clear and fair: Walter has not been charged with anything, and the investigation is ongoing. Noted. Now watch what he did next.

The ring

A few weeks ago — while under investigation by Trump’s own Justice Department — Walter showed up at the White House for the Dodgers’ World Series ceremony and personally handed Donald Trump a replica championship ring.

Trump’s response, out loud, on camera: ”Do I have to report this? I don’t want to report this.”

He then put the ring in his jacket. The alleged president of the United States joked about not disclosing a gift from a man his DOJ is investigating for... failing to disclose things. You cannot write satire anymore. Reality keeps scooping it.

The sale

Fast-forward to this week. According to Shelburne’s reporting, Josh Kushner and Bob Iger approached Walter with an offer on Sunday. By Wednesday, the deal was done. Four days. For a twelve-and-a-half-billion-dollar franchise.

These deals normally take months of diligence, lawyers, financing, league vetting. This one moved faster than a Facebook Marketplace couch pickup.

And who is Josh Kushner? He’s the Thrive Capital venture guy, husband of Karlie Kloss, and — say it with me — the younger brother of Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law. His partner in the deal is Bob Iger, the former Disney CEO who stepped down last fall. The two were deep in the process of landing an NBA expansion team in Las Vegas and then, in ESPN’s words, made a “stunning turn” to grab the Lakers instead.

Walter walks away with a $2.5 billion paper profit and a farewell statement about how owning the Lakers was one of the great honors of his life.

Fourteen months. Some honor. You don’t sell the Mona Lisa a year after buying it because you’re thrilled with how things are going.

Connect the dots (I’ll wait)

Let’s line it up:

February: Grand jury subpoenas land on Walter’s insurance companies. June/July: WSJ blows the story open — $16 billion in undisclosed related-party loans, whistleblower origin, feds now probing for fraud. Late July: Walter personally gifts Trump a championship ring at the White House while Trump jokes about not reporting it. Sunday: Jared Kushner’s brother comes knocking with an unsolicited offer. Wednesday: The Lakers belong to the Kushner family orbit.

Is there proof of a quid pro quo? No. Am I telling you Walter sold the Lakers to buy leniency from an administration that has turned the DOJ into a customer-loyalty program? I’m telling you what the timeline says, and the timeline is screaming.

Trump either forced Walter to sell to Kushner, OR Walter begged Trump for help getting out from underneath this investigation, to which Trump forced the sale of the Lakers to his family member in exchange for 2 billion and legal relief. And he may have started the investigation into Walter himself for this very purpose according to some reports.

Because here’s the thing about this administration: we no longer get to assume coincidence. This is the same White House that treats federal investigations like negotiating leverage and pardons like party favors. When a man in the DOJ’s crosshairs suddenly liquidates a generational asset — at warp speed — to the president’s extended family, “just business” is the least likely explanation on the board.

Even the replies under Shelburne’s tweet figured it out in about nine seconds. Fans aren’t stupid. They watched the Buss family hand this franchise to Walter a year ago on the promise of stability, and now the Lakers are on their third owner in eighteen months, with Luka Dončić as the franchise centerpiece and Jeanie Buss’s five-year governor arrangement suddenly a giant question mark.

Why this matters beyond basketball

Because this is what capture looks like. Not tanks in the streets — transactions. A regulator here, a ring there, a franchise sold to the right last name. Every institution — courts, media, and now the NBA — gets pulled into the gravitational field of one family’s power, and everyone involved gets richer while pretending it’s all just savvy dealmaking.

The league will approve this sale. The press releases will talk about “stewardship.” And somewhere in Manhattan, federal prosecutors will keep working a $16 billion fraud probe into a man who just cashed out of the Lakers to the president’s in-laws.

Keep receipts. We will.

Sources: ESPN · CBS Sports · Yahoo/LA Times on the federal probe · The Hockey News on the whistleblower · Yahoo on the White House ring ceremony · NBC News