May 28, 2026

Let’s be clear about what happened this week, because the headlines are going to try to launder it into something that sounds procedural and dull.

A jury found Donald Trump liable for raping E. Jean Carroll. Another jury found him liable for defaming her. Two separate verdicts. Roughly $88 million in damages between them. Both judgments were upheld on appeal. That is not an allegation, not a hoax, not a “they’re out to get me” fever dream. That is the considered conclusion of American jurors who sat in a room, looked at the evidence, and rendered judgment.

And now, with the full machinery of the federal government at his disposal, the man who lost is using the Department of Justice to criminally investigate the woman whom he raped and spent years defaming/revictimizing.

Trump is trying to overturn both the rape and defamation ruling despite being guilty, guilty, guilty.

What they’re actually claiming

The pretext — and it is a pretext — is perjury. Prosecutors are reportedly zeroing in on a 2022 deposition in which Carroll said she had no outside funding for her lawsuit. It later came out that LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman helped cover some of her legal costs, not by writing her a check, but through a nonprofit. Carroll’s lawyers said she never met or spoke with anyone tied to the organization. As is standard, clients often don’t know who the donors behind a legal fund are.

Here’s the part they’re hoping you skip: a federal judge already looked at this. Back in 2023, Judge Lewis Kaplan reviewed the funding question, ruled it did not undermine Carroll’s credibility, and limited how much Trump’s lawyers could even ask about it at trial. The issue was raised, examined, and disposed of by the court years ago. It is not new. It is not a smoking gun. It is a settled matter that the most powerful man in the country is now trying to re-litigate with subpoenas and the threat of prison.

This isn’t a perjury case. It’s a punishment case wearing a perjury costume.

Notice where it’s being run from

The investigation is being handled out of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago, the Northern District of Illinois. Carroll’s deposition happened in New York. So why Chicago? Because Hoffman’s nonprofit is based there. They went venue shopping for a jurisdiction that gives them a hook, because the place where the supposed “crime” occurred wasn’t convenient.

When prosecutors have to go shopping for a courthouse, that tells you they started with the target and worked backwards to the charge. That’s not how justice is supposed to run. That’s how vendettas run.

And note one more tell: Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche is recused — because he personally represented Trump in this very litigation. The Justice Department is so tangled up in Trump’s personal grievances that its own acting head has to step away from the case. That’s not a functioning, independent law enforcement agency. That’s a law firm with a flag out front.

This is the whole point

People keep waiting for the moment Trump goes too far, as if there’s a line that, once crossed, snaps the country back to its senses. There isn’t. The cruelty isn’t a bug in the operation. It’s the operating system.

Abusers do not stop because they win. Winning emboldens them. He was found liable, he was ordered to pay, the verdicts held up on appeal — and his response is not to move on. His response is to reach for the most powerful prosecutorial apparatus on Earth and aim it at an 82-year-old woman whose only offense was being believed by a jury.

The message is not subtle, and it’s not meant to be. It’s meant for everyone watching: come forward, win in court, prove it to twelve of your peers — and we will still find a way to make your life a living hell. The point is to make the next Carroll think twice. To make the next victim swallow it. To convince every person he’s wronged that the cost of telling the truth is a federal investigation.

That’s not law enforcement. That’s intimidation with a government seal.

We don’t get to look away

There is a real temptation, this far in, to treat each new abuse as background noise. Another day, another norm shattered. But normalization is exactly what this depends on. The whole strategy assumes we’ll get tired before he does.

So say it plainly and keep saying it: this is an astounding abuse of power. A man found liable for sexual abuse (credibly accused of it another 31 times) is using the United States Department of Justice to hunt the woman he raped and threatened for the better part of a decade. There is no framing, no euphemism, no “well, technically the deposition” that makes that anything other than what it is.

Abusers never stop abusing. They just get bigger weapons. Right now, his weapon is the federal government — and the only thing that’s ever taken a weapon like that away is a public that refuses to pretend it’s normal.

Don’t pretend. Don’t get tired. Don’t look away. Ever.

Share