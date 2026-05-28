Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Catherine Beck's avatar
Catherine Beck
2h

I admire very much how E Jean Caroll exudes great calm and confidence.

She knows who Trump is. She knows he's a vicious weasel (and saying that defames the weasel).

She and her excellent lawyer will win. They will triumph again. Maybe that will be enough to give Trump the much needed deadly heart attack???

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Barniclebetty's avatar
Barniclebetty
2h

He is a monster and I can’t believe we can’t get him out of office.

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