August 6, 2026

Every once in a while, the economic gods hand you a split-screen so perfect you couldn’t script it.

This morning at 8:30 AM, two jobs reports dropped at the exact same time on either side of the world’s longest undefended border. One country — the one currently run by a former central banker who’s boring in all the right ways — added 75,100 jobs, blowing past every single analyst estimate on Bay Street and beyond. Economists expected maybe 16,500. Canada delivered four and a half times that, and the unemployment rate fell for the third straight month to 6.4% — the lowest in two years.

The other country — the one run by the guy who fired his own statistics chief for delivering bad numbers — lost 23,000 jobs. Economists expected +80,000. They got a minus sign. And just for fun, the Bureau of Labor Statistics quietly admitted that May and June were also garbage, revising them down by a combined 103,000 jobs.

As economist Justin Wolfers put it this morning: “That’s a big kick in the guts... Very bad news. Revise down your views substantially.” Over the past three months, the US economy created roughly 200,000 fewer jobs than anyone thought.

And here’s the kicker nobody south of the border wants to say out loud: Canada has roughly one-ninth the population of the United States. Adjust for size and Canada’s +75,000 is the equivalent of America printing +650,000 jobs in a single month. Instead, they printed a negative number. During “the greatest economy in history.” Sure, Jan.

Even the one stat Trump will scream about — the US unemployment rate ticking down to 4.1% — is a trap. Bloomberg’s own reporting notes it fell because labor force participation keeps sliding. People aren’t getting hired. They’re giving up.

Follow the Money All the Way to Carney’s Canada

Don’t take my word for it. Take it from Matt Winkler — the guy who founded Bloomberg News — who went on air this week with a chyron that read, and I am not making this up, “Follow the Money All the Way to Carney’s Canada.”

His verdict:

“Canada, since Mark Carney became Prime Minister in March, 2025, has outperformed everyone in America, the Eurozone and anywhere else in the world.”

That’s not the Toronto Star. That’s not some Laurentian-elite group chat. That’s the editor-in-chief emeritus of the most important financial news organization on Earth, sitting in a Washington, D.C. studio, telling American investors that the smart money left the building — and it’s speaking both official languages.

And the money agrees. Per Bloomberg and the Financial Post:

Overseas investors poured C$256 BILLION into Canadian stocks and bonds in the 12 months ending May 31 — one of the strongest inflows since records began in 1990.

Foreign companies spent more than C$44 billion acquiring Canadian assets in Q2 alone — the biggest wave of inbound investment since 2007.

Global capital is a coward. It doesn’t care about vibes, rallies, or gold sneakers. It goes where the rules are stable, the courts work, and the guy in charge can read a balance sheet. Right now, that’s a G7 country whose Prime Minister ran the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, versus a country where the president’s response to a bad jobs report is to fire the referee.

How the Hell Did This Happen?

Eighteen months ago, the plan — if you can call a tantrum a plan — was that tariffs would bring Canada to its knees. The 51st state stuff. “Governor Trudeau.” Economic force. Remember?

Here’s what actually happened:

1. The tariffs boomeranged. Trump’s trade war taxed his own consumers, gummed up his own supply chains, and torched hiring in retail (–19K in July), finance (–14K, down 121K since May 2025), and local government education (–50K). Meanwhile the Bank of Canada said in July there are clear signs the Canadian economy is adapting to the tariff wall — and then the economy went out and proved it with the biggest three-month job gain since before the trade war started.

2. Elbows up became policy, not a slogan. Canada spent 2025-26 doing the unsexy work: tearing down interprovincial trade barriers, fast-tracking nation-building projects, diversifying trade away from an unreliable neighbour, and making itself the stable harbour in a hemisphere of chaos. Ontario alone added 52,000 jobs in July. Boring competence, it turns out, compounds.

3. America made uncertainty its chief export. When you threaten allies, fire statisticians, and change trade policy by tweet, capital doesn’t wait around to see how it ends. C$256 billion of it moved north and bought the maple leaf.

4. Carney is the anti-Trump, and markets know it. One of these men managed two G7 central banks through crises. The other bankrupted casinos. Investors did the math. Explains why Trump and JD Vance are on an ambigious “Canada is NASTY/TERRIBLE tour. LOL.

The Part That Should Terrify Republicans

The US isn’t just having a bad month — it’s having a credibility crisis. When your own government’s numbers get revised down by six figures every single month, and your president’s answer is to install loyalists at the BLS, investors stop believing your data. And when investors stop believing your data, they price in a risk premium on everything you sell. That’s how empires get expensive.

Canada, meanwhile, has the least sexy sales pitch in the Western world: our numbers are real, our institutions work, and our Prime Minister will not threaten to annex you.

Turns out that pitch is worth a quarter-trillion dollars a year.

Be proud. And to our American friends: the water’s fine up here — and apparently, so are the jobs if you need one.

Sources: Statistics Canada Labour Force Survey (July 2026); US Bureau of Labor Statistics Employment Situation (July 2026); Bloomberg; Reuters; CBC News; The Globe and Mail; Financial Post.