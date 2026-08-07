Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Pat Forbes's avatar
Pat Forbes
5h

I hate trump🐖💩pedophile. He has destroyed our country in every way possible.

While our citizens struggle he spends billions on his ballroom, arch, reflecting pool, and fleet of Cadillacs, and wigs🤢.

He is a crazy demented evil old asshole.

I wish I was Canadian……. Elbows up Canada 🇨🇦.

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Ginny's avatar
Ginny
5h

I am so proud of our PM Carney. So proud to be a Canadian. At 79 years old I feel confident that our country is in good hands for future generations.

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